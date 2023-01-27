Read full article on original website
Orbital Sidekick raises $10 million from customers and existing investors
SAN FRANCISCO – Hyperspectral imaging startup Orbital Sidekick raised $10 million in an investment round led by Energy Innovation Capital. “This round is a massive validation of our technology from the energy industry,” Dan Katz, Orbital Sidekick CEO and co-founder told SpaceNews by email. “We’re looking forward to helping our customers use the insights from our intelligence platform to minimize their emissions, meet regulatory requirements and reduce their carbon footprints as part of our collective transition to more sustainable energy systems.”
Lockheed Martin to launch first demo of new mid-size bus
WASHINGTON — Lockheed Martin plans to launch the first demonstration mission of its new LM 400 mid-sized satellite bus in 2023, the company announced Jan. 31. The first demonstration bus will kick off a “regular series of self-funded on-orbit LM 400 technology demonstration missions,” the company said.
China’s CAS Space outlines rocket series, inaugurates manufacturing facility
HELSINKI — A Chinese space launch company has outlined its plans for a series of solid and reusable rockets for launch services and space tourism and opened a new industrial base. CAS Space held an opening ceremony Jan. 10 for the first phase of its CAS Space Industrial Base...
Capella Space establishes new subsidiary focused on U.S. defense market
WASHINGTON — Capella Space has formed a new subsidiary, Capella Federal, focused on the defense market. The company announced Jan. 31 it will offer “increased Earth observation access to select U.S. defense customers.”. Capella Space is a commercial operator of synthetic aperture radar (SAR) imaging satellites. SAR is...
Governments to be major customers of future Axiom Space private astronaut missions
WASHINGTON — Axiom Space says the customers for its upcoming private astronaut missions to the International Space Station are dominated by governments rather than individuals. In a call with reporters Jan. 30, Axiom Space executives said they were “pretty heavy into training” the crew for the Ax-2, the company’s...
Asteroid mining startup AstroForge to launch first missions this year
WASHINGTON — A startup with plans to mine asteroids for metals says it will launch its first two missions this year, including one that will fly by a near Earth asteroid. AstroForge announced Jan. 24 that it will launch a cubesat into low Earth orbit in April to test its refinery technologies. That will be followed in October by a larger spacecraft that will go by a near Earth asteroid, collecting data about its composition, including the presence of platinum-group metals, or PGMs.
First commercial crew astronauts receive Congressional Space Medal of Honor
WASHINGTON — The two men who flew on the first NASA commercial crew mission to the International Space Station in 2020 received a rarely awarded medal from the White House Jan. 31. During a brief ceremony, Vice President Kamala Harris awarded the Congressional Space Medal of Honor to former...
NASA hits limits of space station utilization
WASHINGTON — NASA has effectively reached full utilization of the International Space Station given limitations on crew time and the ability to get cargo to and from the station, an agency official said Jan. 30. Speaking at a meeting of a National Academies committee working on the decadal survey...
