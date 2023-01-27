ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson, WV

WSAZ

Mobile home slides from trailer on I-64 exit

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A mobile home slid from a trailer on an Interstate 64 exit ramp in the Nitro area, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The incident was reported after 5 p.m. Tuesday on the westbound Nitro exit ramp. The exit ramp was closed for about two and a...
NITRO, WV
WOWK 13 News

1-vehicle crash closes Interstate 64 West near Nitro, West Virginia

NITRO, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a single-vehicle crash closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 64 near Nitro, West Virginia. The crash happened around 2:47 p.m. near Mile Marker 45. Nitro police and fire departments responded as well as Kanawha County medics. One person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, dispatchers say. […]
NITRO, WV
sciotopost.com

Two Arrested in Southern Ohio Using Get-Away Dolly Truck

On January 30, 2023, Deputies responded to a residence on State Route 93 after receiving a complaint of a theft in progress. On the way to the residence, Deputies observed a male and a female hauling multiple items alongside the road on a dolly. Deputies stopped and detained the suspects and discovered that the items were from an abandoned house just up the road.
CHESAPEAKE, OH
WOWK 13 News

Man dies in Cabell County, West Virginia crash

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man was killed in a crash in the Salt Rock area of Cabell County on Saturday. According to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, 53-year-old Daren Ovitt, of Salt Rock, is believed to have suffered a medical emergency and crashed his vehicle on the 5400 block of Rt. 10. No other vehicles […]
CABELL COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Home of man accused of embezzling from Chapmanville VFD catches fire

CHAPMANVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The home of a former Chapmanville Volunteer Firefighter who is currently accused of embezzling money from the department caught fire on Monday afternoon. The fire at former firefighter Thomas Perry’s home started around 12:30 PM on Monday and the Chapmanville, Henlawson, and Lake Volunteer Fire...
CHAPMANVILLE, WV
WSAZ

Firefighters battle fire in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters have responded to the scene of a fire along Hillcrest Drive in Kanawha County. Dispatchers report the fire was reported just before noon Monday. Further information has not been released. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Son shoots father, no charges filed for now

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police say information from a Monday morning shooting at a house in Charleston will be turned over to prosecutors to decide if charges should be filed. Detectives said they learned that Doug Crowder, 59, of Montgomery, entered his son’s home at about 9:30 a.m. and approached his son in a “threatening manner.”
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Ritchie County, McDowell County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
RITCHIE COUNTY, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Gallia Co. standoff ends with barricaded individual in custody

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio — On Sunday morning, January 29, 2023, the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office was called to respond to a residence on Hawthorne Lane in Springfield Township, on a report of a male who had brandished a firearm and was threatening to use it on himself. Upon arrival, deputies were able to speak with the individual, but he was uncooperative and barricaded himself in a second-story apartment.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WVNT-TV

Gloomy Monday turns messy with freezing rain and snow overnight

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES Have been issued ahead of our next messy winter system tonight into Tuesday. Freezing rain is the main threat with some ice accretions (totals) inching towards the tenth of an inch mark. Enough to create hazardous travel conditions and isolated power outages. While snow is not a major concern, higher elevations may pick up close to an inch by Tuesday morning on top of any ice that accumulates, hiding the icy danger on roadways. Here is the full list of alerts and times issued for each county:
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

St. Francis Emergency Department closes; moves services to Thomas Memorial Hospital

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The emergency department at Saint Francis Hospital will close February 1, 2023, as part of a plan to repurpose the hospital into West Virginia’s first full-service and comprehensive orthopaedic hospital. Emergency and critical care services currently offered at Saint Francis Hospital will transfer to Thomas Memorial Hospital (Thomas).
CHARLESTON, WV
thelevisalazer.com

PIKE COUNTY, KY. MAN ARRESTED AFTER STABBING ATTACK ON HIS UNCLE

ALTERCATION HAPPENED AFTER VICTIM WENT TO THE HOME OF HIS NEPHEW AND CONFRONTING HIM FOR ALLEGEDLY STEALING HIS TRUCK. THE STABBING NEPHEW: JEREMY L. JOHNSON, 40, OF MOUTHCARD, KY., WAS ARRESTED FOR THE TOP FELONY ASSAULT CHARGE AFTER HE REPORTEDLY STABBED HIS UNCLE SEVERAL TIMES DURING A CONFRONTATION OVER A STOLEN TRUCK.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Hazardous road conditions reported

(WSAZ) -- Folks are waking up Tuesday morning to several school delays and closures, as well as hazardous traveling conditions due to a mix of rain, snow, and sleet. Dispatchers in Putnam County tell us a few wrecks had already been reported by 6 a.m. on U.S. Route 35 due to the icy conditions on the road.
CHARLESTON, WV
thelevisalazer.com

HUMAN FETUS REMAINS FOUND IN PAINTSVILLE SEWER PLANT; INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY

PAINTSVILLE, KY. SEWER PLANT WHERE HUMAN FETUS WAS FOUND. The Paintsville Police Department has opened an investigation following the discovery of the remains of a human fetus in the Paintsville sewer plant on Ponderosa Drive.. Johnson County Coroner J.R. Frisby reported that the fetal remains were found on Thursday morning,...
PAINTSVILLE, KY
Metro News

State Police raid Logan coffee shop

LOGAN, W.Va. — Crime scene investigators from the West Virginia State Police are executing a search warrant inside the Hot Cup coffee shop in Logan this afternoon. Authorities have not indicated what they are looking for inside the business, other than to say it is a crime scene. An...
LOGAN, WV
WOWK 13 News

Kentucky fire department unveils new truck

RACELAND, KY (WOWK) — Officials in Raceland, Kentucky, unveiled a brand new fire truck on Saturday. Officials say this new truck will be a great benefit. They say the truck will allow them to maneuver on smaller roads and respond to calls quicker.   They also say, with just a flip of a switch, they […]
RACELAND, KY
Mingo Messenger

The Mingo Messenger, serving Mingo County West Virginia.

 https://mingomessenger.com

