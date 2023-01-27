Read full article on original website
Hatfield-McCoy Shootout to tip off next weekend at Williamson
WILLIAMSON – The historic Williamson Fieldhouse will be alive and jumping again next weekend as the 22nd-annual Hatfield-McCoy Shootout is set to be played. The yearly tradition continues on Feb. 3-4 with 12 games set to be played over two days. The Shootout resumed last year after the 2021...
WSAZ
Mobile home slides from trailer on I-64 exit
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A mobile home slid from a trailer on an Interstate 64 exit ramp in the Nitro area, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The incident was reported after 5 p.m. Tuesday on the westbound Nitro exit ramp. The exit ramp was closed for about two and a...
Emergency crews on scene of Putnam County, West Virginia crash
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Emergency units are arriving on the scene of a crash in the Teays Valley area. According to a Facebook post from the Teays Valley Fire Department, the crash took place in front of Walgreens on SR 34 at around 3:30 p.m. There is no word yet on the extent of any injuries. […]
1-vehicle crash closes Interstate 64 West near Nitro, West Virginia
NITRO, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a single-vehicle crash closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 64 near Nitro, West Virginia. The crash happened around 2:47 p.m. near Mile Marker 45. Nitro police and fire departments responded as well as Kanawha County medics. One person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, dispatchers say. […]
sciotopost.com
Two Arrested in Southern Ohio Using Get-Away Dolly Truck
On January 30, 2023, Deputies responded to a residence on State Route 93 after receiving a complaint of a theft in progress. On the way to the residence, Deputies observed a male and a female hauling multiple items alongside the road on a dolly. Deputies stopped and detained the suspects and discovered that the items were from an abandoned house just up the road.
Man dies in Cabell County, West Virginia crash
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man was killed in a crash in the Salt Rock area of Cabell County on Saturday. According to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, 53-year-old Daren Ovitt, of Salt Rock, is believed to have suffered a medical emergency and crashed his vehicle on the 5400 block of Rt. 10. No other vehicles […]
lootpress.com
Home of man accused of embezzling from Chapmanville VFD catches fire
CHAPMANVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The home of a former Chapmanville Volunteer Firefighter who is currently accused of embezzling money from the department caught fire on Monday afternoon. The fire at former firefighter Thomas Perry’s home started around 12:30 PM on Monday and the Chapmanville, Henlawson, and Lake Volunteer Fire...
WSAZ
Firefighters battle fire in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters have responded to the scene of a fire along Hillcrest Drive in Kanawha County. Dispatchers report the fire was reported just before noon Monday. Further information has not been released. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
1 taken to hospital after 2-vehicle crash on West Virginia interstate
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 dispatchers say one person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 in West Virginia. Dispatchers say the call came in around 5:27 a.m. on Sunday about a wreck near the 24 Mile Marker of I-64 West in the Milton area. The westbound […]
Metro News
Son shoots father, no charges filed for now
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police say information from a Monday morning shooting at a house in Charleston will be turned over to prosecutors to decide if charges should be filed. Detectives said they learned that Doug Crowder, 59, of Montgomery, entered his son’s home at about 9:30 a.m. and approached his son in a “threatening manner.”
UPDATE: Man shot by son in Charleston, West Virginia, no charges filed
UPDATE (12:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30): Charleston Police say the man who was shot in the chest by his son in Charleston is currently at a local hospital in stable condition. According to Charleston Police, they responded to a shooting on the 100 block of Wertz Ave. at around 9:30 a.m. They say they […]
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Ritchie County, McDowell County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Gallia Co. standoff ends with barricaded individual in custody
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio — On Sunday morning, January 29, 2023, the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office was called to respond to a residence on Hawthorne Lane in Springfield Township, on a report of a male who had brandished a firearm and was threatening to use it on himself. Upon arrival, deputies were able to speak with the individual, but he was uncooperative and barricaded himself in a second-story apartment.
WVNT-TV
Gloomy Monday turns messy with freezing rain and snow overnight
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES Have been issued ahead of our next messy winter system tonight into Tuesday. Freezing rain is the main threat with some ice accretions (totals) inching towards the tenth of an inch mark. Enough to create hazardous travel conditions and isolated power outages. While snow is not a major concern, higher elevations may pick up close to an inch by Tuesday morning on top of any ice that accumulates, hiding the icy danger on roadways. Here is the full list of alerts and times issued for each county:
lootpress.com
St. Francis Emergency Department closes; moves services to Thomas Memorial Hospital
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The emergency department at Saint Francis Hospital will close February 1, 2023, as part of a plan to repurpose the hospital into West Virginia’s first full-service and comprehensive orthopaedic hospital. Emergency and critical care services currently offered at Saint Francis Hospital will transfer to Thomas Memorial Hospital (Thomas).
thelevisalazer.com
PIKE COUNTY, KY. MAN ARRESTED AFTER STABBING ATTACK ON HIS UNCLE
ALTERCATION HAPPENED AFTER VICTIM WENT TO THE HOME OF HIS NEPHEW AND CONFRONTING HIM FOR ALLEGEDLY STEALING HIS TRUCK. THE STABBING NEPHEW: JEREMY L. JOHNSON, 40, OF MOUTHCARD, KY., WAS ARRESTED FOR THE TOP FELONY ASSAULT CHARGE AFTER HE REPORTEDLY STABBED HIS UNCLE SEVERAL TIMES DURING A CONFRONTATION OVER A STOLEN TRUCK.
WSAZ
Hazardous road conditions reported
(WSAZ) -- Folks are waking up Tuesday morning to several school delays and closures, as well as hazardous traveling conditions due to a mix of rain, snow, and sleet. Dispatchers in Putnam County tell us a few wrecks had already been reported by 6 a.m. on U.S. Route 35 due to the icy conditions on the road.
thelevisalazer.com
HUMAN FETUS REMAINS FOUND IN PAINTSVILLE SEWER PLANT; INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY
PAINTSVILLE, KY. SEWER PLANT WHERE HUMAN FETUS WAS FOUND. The Paintsville Police Department has opened an investigation following the discovery of the remains of a human fetus in the Paintsville sewer plant on Ponderosa Drive.. Johnson County Coroner J.R. Frisby reported that the fetal remains were found on Thursday morning,...
Metro News
State Police raid Logan coffee shop
LOGAN, W.Va. — Crime scene investigators from the West Virginia State Police are executing a search warrant inside the Hot Cup coffee shop in Logan this afternoon. Authorities have not indicated what they are looking for inside the business, other than to say it is a crime scene. An...
Kentucky fire department unveils new truck
RACELAND, KY (WOWK) — Officials in Raceland, Kentucky, unveiled a brand new fire truck on Saturday. Officials say this new truck will be a great benefit. They say the truck will allow them to maneuver on smaller roads and respond to calls quicker. They also say, with just a flip of a switch, they […]
