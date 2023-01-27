Read full article on original website
continentalenews.com
OHSAA Girls Basketball Division IV Ottawa Glandorf District Draw Results
Coaches already knew what their seeding would be before the OSHAA Girls Basketball Division IV Ottawa Glandorf seeding meeting thanks to the use of Martin RPI for seeding. #1 seed at OG was Leipsic, #2 Kalida, #3 Columbus Grove, and #4 Cory Rawson. They all took byes to the Sectional Final. The other bye was assigned to #11 Pandora Gilboa. Continental ended up as 1 of 3 teams with a 3-16 record and was awarded the #10 seed. #9 Fort Jennings and #11 Pandora Gilboa were the other teams with 3-16 records. Continental will face #8 Delphos St Johns in a Bluffton University Sectional Semifinal. The winner of that game will take on #1 Leipsic. Sectional games are held at Bluffton University and Van Wert High School. The winner of the OG District will face the winner of the Fostoria District at an Elida Regional Semifinal on March 1.
zagsblog.com
Four-star Class of 2025 guard Jerry Easter II planning visits
Jerry Easter II, the 4-star Class of 2025 point guard from Toledo (OH) Emmanuel Christian, has amassed nearly 30 Division 1 scholarship offers and is sorting through his recruitment. UCLA, USC, Michigan State, Ohio State, Louisville and Syracuse are among the schools involved in his recruitment, his father, Jerry Easter...
thevillagereporter.com
Former Swanton Wrestling Coach Charged For Incident At Tournament
Former Swanton Middle School wrestling coach Aaron Brown has been charged with Assault and Endangering Children. According to a police report provided by the Archbold Police Department, Mr. Brown was presented a summons on Friday, January 27th at 3:00 p.m. Both charges are listed as a Misdemeanor in the First...
bgindependentmedia.org
Update: After delay, BG schools now closed
Bowling Green City Schools are now closed because of icy and snow covered roads in the rural parts of the district. Earlier, this morning, Superintendent Francis Scruci had expressed hope that school would be able to open after a two-hour delay.
thevillagereporter.com
Swanton Schools Honor Distinguished Alumni For 2022
INDUCTEES … Ben Gombash (left) and Linda (Novak) Chambers (right) stand following their introductions at the luncheon. They stand holding their plaques that will be put into the Swanton Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Swanton School District congratulated their new inductees on Friday,...
BG antique collectors share their passion for over 50 years
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Bowling Green Flea Market has been going strong for 53 years. The market, which takes place at the Wood County Fairgrounds, is typically open the third weekend of the month from September through May. Dan Condon is the first-year owner and operator. Condon worked...
What's driving the growing number of car washes in northwest Ohio?
TOLEDO, Ohio — It has been the buzz around town. An adjacent car wash wants to buy Uncle John's Pancake House to level the restaurant and build an area for car vacuums. The potential uprooting of an iconic Toledo restaurant of nearly 60 years has many questioning: Why there are so many new car washes in the area?
swantonenterprise.com
New agent at Swanton insurance office
A ribbon cutting was recedntly held at the American Family Insurance office at 136 N. Main St. in Swanton. Jim Trampevski has now taken over as the new agent following the retirement of Lynn Carter. Working along with Trampevski in the office are agent assistants Beth Keivens and Jordan Salkil. Trampevski and the others want to bring a new life in American Family in Swanton and not only grow with the business but grow with the community that they serve.
gotodestinations.com
EGGS-CELLENT Breakfast Spots in Toledo, Ohio – 2023
Looking for the best breakfast in Toledo, are you? The Glass City is home to some of the most delicious and diverse breakfast spots around. From classic diners serving up hearty plates of pancakes and bacon, to trendy cafes offering artisanal pastries and pour-over coffee, it’s all here in Toledo.
The Shadow Town of Holloway: Lenawee County, Michigan
The little town of Holloway sits along the road in Lenawee County's Raisin Township. There are no grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, or party stores...but they do have a cool old building that still stands, looking like it may have been a stagecoach stop, saloon, or roadside inn over 100 years ago.....I'm gonna go with 'stagecoach stop'.
bgindependentmedia.org
Land & Liberty Coalition wants property owners to retain rights to put solar, wind power on their acreage
Tony Zartman is familiar with the cautionary tales told by those opposed to wind farms – they would cause cows to stop producing milk and cause children to have autism. “None of that’s come to fruition,” said Zartman, whose county has 255 wind turbines, the most in any Ohio county.
What are the best pizza places in Ohio, according to Yelp?
Yelp has released the top 100 pizza places in the United States and a couple Ohio places made the top 100. The top rated pizza joint in Ohio according to Yelp is In Forno Pizza, located in Avon, Ohio. In Forno Pizza ranks #12 on Yelp’s list. Yelp says In Forno Pizza is known for […]
13abc.com
Findlay rolls out details for annexation plan
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Findlay is rolling out a plan to annex nearly 400 properties into its city limits. The plan will include the following properties: properties that are surrounded by city corporations that have not been previously annexed, properties that are contiguous to the city’s corporation limits, and properties that have an existing annexation agreement.
13abc.com
Fire crews extinguish barn fire in Oak Harbor
OAK HARBOR, Ohio (WTVG) - Fire crews battled a barn fire in Oak Harbor on Tuesday night. Fire crews responded to a call of a structure fire along S.R. 163. Portage Fire District Chief Barrett Dorner told 13abc crews that a single-story barn had caught fire. However, there were no injuries.
Wooden board impales windshield on I-90
A wood board went through the windshield of a truck driving on Interstate 90 in Avon after it fell out of a truck on January 20.
Semi truck in flames on SB I-475 at US 24, traffic stalled Tuesday afternoon
Editor's note: The original story stated the semi-truck fire was on I-475 at the Anthony Wayne Trail. It is instead on I-475 at US 24 shortly before AWT. This story has been updated to correct that information. All lanes are closed on I-475 at US 24 in Maumee due to...
Findlay details annexation plan for about 400 properties
FINDLAY, Ohio — The city of Findlay wants to proactively annex approximately 400 properties into city limits to prepare for future community development and planning. The proposed effort is crucial to the city's growth and "over the past few decades, the City of Findlay has not ensured a clean municipal map which has caused a variety of problems specifically related to safety services and development," Hancock County's Regional Planning Director Matt Cordonier said in a press release Monday.
wbnowqct.com
Lawson Case Update
A Bellevue man involved in a Henry County pursuit is scheduled for a hearing here in Napoleon Municipal Court on 10 charges, including two felonies. Everett Lawson is being held in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio. The charges stem from an incident last week on U.S. 6 near McClure where the vehicle Lawson was driving struck a tree.
waste360.com
Sunny Farms Landfill in Toledo Permit Denied Despite No Violations
Despite satisfactory inspections, Sunny Farms landfill in Toledo may have to close. WIN Waste, who operates the landfill, is fighting the recent denial of the permit. There are no outstanding violations at the landfill over the last two years. Residents say the landfill is polluting their groundwater, but the Ohio EPA says Sunny Farm is meeting "substantial compliance."
Man leads Northwest Ohio police on 40-mile chase over 3 counties, report says
OTTAWA, Ohio — A man who fled from a traffic stop Saturday night ended up leading officers on a chase that covered 40 miles, finally ending when he lost control and crashed into a home, police say. The chase started just after 9:30 p.m. when Ottawa police pulled over...
