Cito Gaston is apparently among the possible candidates to be considered for the Hall of Fame by the Era Committee this year

Gary Sheffield has been on the Baseball Hall of Fame ballot for the past nine years without being elected -- or falling off the ballot --- and he believes its long past time that he should be enshrined in Cooperstown. While he was attending Reggie Jackson's Mr. October Foundation golf tournament on Monday, Sheffield stated that he was not the only player on the 2023 ballot that would've made the cut if it wasn't for being linked for performance-enhancing drugs.

18 HOURS AGO