Cito Gaston is apparently among the possible candidates to be considered for the Hall of Fame by the Era Committee this year

Read full article on original website
Related
Legendary Baseball Coach Dies
Hall of Fame starting pitcher, Pedro Martinez, had perhaps the best pitching span in professional baseball history with the Montreal Expos and Boston Red Sox where he won 3 Cy Young awards and finished in 2nd place once over a four-year span between 1997-2000. However, Pedro Martinez's career did not start with the Montreal Expos, or the Boston Red Sox. He was not eligible to be drafted.
Who Will Sign Shohei Ohtani? 8 Potential Free Agent Landing Spots
If Shohei Ohtani leaves the Los Angeles Angels via free agency after the conclusion of the 2023 Major League Baseball season, where might the 2021 American League MVP sign? Here are eight potential free agent destinations for the Japanese star.
Brian Snitker’s one-word response to Braves possibly signing Trevor Bauer
Brian Snitker and the Atlanta Braves will be one of the favorites to win the World Series this upcoming season. In chase of a title, would Snitker approve the Braves signing former CY Young winner Trevor Bauer?. When asked that question, the Braves’ manager had an adamant response. Snitker immediately...
Famous Dodgers Scout Passes Away
Ralph Avila, who spent over 50 years affiliated with the Dodgers and their presence in the Dominican Republic, passed away on Monday at the age of 92.
Chip Caray follows grandpa's footsteps as voice of Cardinals
Longtime broadcaster Chip Caray is taking over as the television play-by-play voice of the St. Louis Cardinals, more than five decades after his grandfather and Hall of Fame broadcaster Harry Caray became a baseball staple with the same club.
Yankees strike a deal with former All-Star infielder
We interrupt your NFL conference championship Sunday for a bit of baseball news. The New York Yankees announced that on Saturday, they “settled with INF Gleyber Torres on a one-year contract, thus avoiding arbitration.”. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New Post’s Joel Sherman reports the...
49ers quarterback Josh Johnson is nine days removed from Oakland Tech Hall of Fame induction
How fast life can turn. Josh Johnson, the journeyman quarterback who has played with 14 teams in his 15-year career, was thrust into Sunday's NFC championship game for the San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia. Remarkable. On Jan. 19, Johnson was in his old high school gym at ...
Dodgers: Max Muncy Reacts to Exit of LA Hitting Coach Brant Brown.
The club lost coaching talent this offseason after Brown accepted a new position.
Mets lock up batting champion McNeil on $50M, 4-year deal
Batting champion Jeff McNeil and the New York Mets have finalized a $50 million, four-year contract that prevents a salary arbitration hearing
Longtime MLB All-Star Outfielder Announces His Retirement
On Tuesday morning, Dexter Fowler announced his retirement from the MLB. Fowler, 36, started his career with the Rockies. He was then traded twice in a span of two years. Before Fowler had a lengthy stint on the Cardinals, he won a World Series on the Cubs. During the 2016 season, he ...
Sports World Reacts To The Shohei Ohtani Announcement
Shohei Ohtani has signed a new sponsorship deal. Ohtani, who's one of the best players in baseball, has signed a new long-term deal with long-term footwear and a new apparel deal with New Balance, per Front Office Sports. As part of his deal, Ohtani will be the first player to wear a cleat ...
Houston Chronicle
The greatest Houston Astros players of all-time, by jersey number
Today we are going to take a look at the greatest Houston Astros players to wear each jersey number, dating back to the franchise's early days as the Colt. 45s. There are 79 of these things, so buckle up, you can make this last until pitchers and catchers report. With...
MLB
The best baseball players born on Jan. 31
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Jan. 31, one of the strongest birthdays in baseball. 1) Ernie Banks (1931) How do you pick a...
Young Red Sox Prospect Is 'Potential Star,' Could Be Game-Changer For Boston Eventually
Boston's farm system certainly has improved in recent years
OPINION: The Chicago Cubs Never Found a Replacement for Dexter Fowler
2016 World Series champion outfielder Dexter Fowler announced his retirement from Major League Baseball Tuesday morning. The Chicago Cubs were never able to replace Fowler in the lead-off spot upon his departure from the club, leading to their offensive regression.
batterypower.com
The best Braves receiving Rookie of the Year votes since 1990
Last year, we started a retrospective of the “best” players who appeared with Atlanta since 1990. After taking a look at starting pitchers, relief pitchers, and position players, we continue this series in 2023 with a look at players who received votes for the player awards in this most-modern era of Braves baseball.
CBS Sports
Gary Sheffield believes that he should be in the Hall of Fame, says 'It's good to get all the facts straight'
Gary Sheffield has been on the Baseball Hall of Fame ballot for the past nine years without being elected -- or falling off the ballot --- and he believes its long past time that he should be enshrined in Cooperstown. While he was attending Reggie Jackson's Mr. October Foundation golf tournament on Monday, Sheffield stated that he was not the only player on the 2023 ballot that would've made the cut if it wasn't for being linked for performance-enhancing drugs.
Former MLB All Star Traded
About a week after a slightly surprising decision by his team to designate him for assignment, one former Major League Baseball All-Star is being traded in exchange for a lefty reliever.
Angels News: Two Halos Among MLB’s Top Prospects of 2023
Catcher Logan O'Hoppe and shortstop Zach Neto are the Angels' two representatives on MLB Pipeline's 2023 Preseason Top 100 Prospects list.
Yardbarker
Cubs Top Prospect Arrives At Spring Training Early
The majority of the Chicago Cubs roster is gearing up for MLB Spring Training which is just around the corner. Pitchers and catchers report Feb. 13 and position players on Feb. 16. However, one of the Cubs' top prospects, Brennan Davis, has arrived early to the team's Spring Training complex...
Comments / 5