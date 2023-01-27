Read full article on original website
Medical News Today
Drug-induced heart failure: Risks and more
Drug-induced heart failure can occur if a drug damages the heart, reducing its ability to pump blood throughout the body. Drugs can either cause heart failure or worsen preexisting heart failure. Many prescription and over-the-counter drugs. the heart or worsen heart failure. Doctors usually recommend that people with heart failure...
Dysarthria can be the 'first' symptom of a stroke which can appear a week before the attack
Many people die from strokes because the brain cannot survive without a constant supply of oxygenated blood. Therefore, it is very crucial to treat medical emergencies as soon as possible. Fortunately, some people can get warning signs in the days leading up to a stroke.
Hospice Nurse Explains Odd End-of-Life Occurrences and Why There's No Cause for Concern
These experiences might seem eerie, but they're very common.
Scientists found the most commonly consumed foods that could cause Alzheimer’s and dementia.
Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. According to a new study, the most commonly consumed foods by Americans could increase their risk of developing Alzheimer’s and dementia.
Are you suffering from cyclothymia? The worrying mental health condition you need to know
IT'S normal for your mood to change throughout the day in response to events happening around you. But if you experience frequent changes in your mood that happen for no apparent reason, you may have cyclothymic disorder. For example, you could wake up feeling ecstatically happy - then hours later...
Medical News Today
What are the early signs of heart failure?
Heart failure means the heart struggles to pump enough blood to provide the muscles and organs with sufficient oxygen. The early signs of heart failure include breathlessness, fatigue, and swollen ankles. Heart failure is a life threatening condition, but an early diagnosis. it, prolong a person’s life, and improve their...
Vexas Syndrome: A Growing Threat to Americans
Are you over 50 and experiencing unexplained muscle weakness and pain? A groundbreaking new study has uncovered a previously unknown condition affecting thousands of Americans that may be the cause of your symptoms - Introducing VEXAS syndrome.
Opinion: "Narcissistic Collapse" Early Warning Signs & Self-Protection Strategies
Narcissistic collapse is when a narcissist's grandiosity and self-confidence begin to fall apart, often due to some form of trauma or abuse. If you've ever encountered a narcissist, you probably have some idea of their tendencies. But did you know that narcissists can experience what's called "narcissistic collapse"?
psychologytoday.com
Cancer Vaccine Created via CRISPR Prevents and Stops Brain Tumors
Cancer of the brain and nervous system accounted for over 250,000 deaths worldwide in 2020. A new cancer vaccine repurposes living tumor cells instead of using inactivated tumor cells. Researchers used gene engineering to repurpose living cancer cells as therapeutic tumor cells to release an agent that terminates cancer cells.
Hypertension Drug Shown to Extend Lifespan And Slow Aging in Animals
The hypertension drug rilmenidine has been shown to slow down aging in worms, an effect that in humans could hypothetically help us live longer and keep us healthier in our latter years. Rilmenidine was picked for this latest study because past research has shown it mimics the effects of caloric restriction on a cellular level. Reducing available energy while maintaining nutrition within the body has been shown to extend lifespans in several animal models. Whether this translates to human biology, or is a potential risk to our health, is a topic of ongoing debate. Finding ways to achieve the same benefits without...
Medical News Today
Time-restricted eating may have anti-aging, anticancer effects
Time-restricted eating (TRE) limits when people can eat during the day to a window of between 8 to 10 hours. Proven benefits of the diet include improvements in sleep, overweight and obesity, blood glucose regulation, cardiac function, and gut health. A recent study in mice found that time-restricted feeding (TRF)...
aarp.org
How I Discovered I Had Heart Failure
After years of unhealthy habits, James Young was taken to the emergency room with a failing heart. Now he's sharing the story of how he turned his health around and inspiring others to.
Woman told she had anxiety diagnosed with life-threatening condition
A woman was told by doctors “three times” her palpitations were anxiety - when actually she had a heart muscle disease leaving her at risk of cardiac arrest.Jade Cooke, 35, used to do yoga five times a week and knew something was wrong when she stated to get extremely breathless.But her worries were repeatedly dismissed until she demanded an x-ray which led to other investigations that revealed she had a serious heart condition called dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM).It was triggered by a flu-like virus she got one Christmas - and left her heart barely pumping blood.Despite her age, she was at...
Futurity
Drug could counter inflammation linked to depression
A new study shows that levodopa, a drug that increases dopamine in the brain, has potential to reverse the effects of inflammation on brain reward circuitry, ultimately improving symptoms of depression. Numerous labs across the world have shown that inflammation causes reduced motivation and anhedonia, a core symptom of depression,...
MedicalXpress
A drug that increases dopamine can reverse the effects of inflammation on the brain in depression
An Emory University study published in Molecular Psychiatry shows levodopa, a drug that increases dopamine in the brain, has potential to reverse the effects of inflammation on brain reward circuitry, ultimately improving symptoms of depression. Numerous labs across the world have shown that inflammation causes reduced motivation and anhedonia, a...
Science Focus
The matrix effect: The surprising science of how cheese impacts your heart health
Your stomach is likely to tell you when you have reached peak cheese, but is there an exact measure of how much is too much?. Cheese is packed with healthy protein and calcium but is also high in saturated fat and salt. According to the British Heart Foundation, a 30g portion of Cheddar can contain more salt than a packet of crisps.
verywellhealth.com
ALS Symptoms in Women
Early amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) symptoms include slurred speech and muscle weakness, which eventually progresses to paralysis and death. Although ALS affects men more than women, some factors may increase women's chances of getting the disease earlier in life. This article discusses ALS in women, including symptoms, causes, and prognosis.
Psychology Says: People can die of a socio-cultural death
An incredible amount of research is done in psychology. We all know the conclusion of some studies, just think of the Asch experiment into conformity or the Stanford Prison experiment. But do you already know these facts?
Research Finds Cancer-Causing Food Additives Present in Many Common Goods
Despite still being allowed in the United States, certain food additives may pose a potential threat to Americans' health. Many countries have already taken action and prohibited their use. Investigating their possible link to cancer risk is an important step towards protecting consumers here at home.
VEXAS: Mysterious disease with high mortality rate detailed in study
Nearly 15,500 people in the U.S. over age 50 are estimated to have VEXAS syndrome.
