OilPrice.com
Baker Hughes Sent Oil And Gas Drilling Equipment To Russia From Scotland
Baker Hughes, the multinational oilfield services giant, sent oil and gas drilling equipment to Russia from Scotland despite calls from the Scottish government for businesses in the country to stop trade with Russia, the Scottish Herald reported. Citing documents revealed by a journalism co-operative called The Ferret, the Herald reported...
OilPrice.com
Germany’s $2 Trillion Economic Miracle at Risk
A study by Allianz Trade found that German industry will pay 40% more for energy in 2023 than in 2021 due to the energy crisis caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The pass-throughs are ending, leading to a decrease in investment by 1-1.5% and lower profits across Europe. Although there...
OilPrice.com
Oil Under Pressure As API Reports Large Crude, Product Builds
Crude oil inventories rose by another 6.33 million barrels last week, the American Petroleum Institute (API) data showed on Tuesday, on top of last week’s 3+ million barrel build. U.S. crude inventories increased 13 million barrels last year, according to API data, while crude stored in the nation’s Strategic...
OilPrice.com
Russia’s Oil Exports Rebound Ahead Of The EU Ban On Fuel Imports
The upcoming EU ban on fuel imports from Russia, as well as Germany and Poland halting pipeline imports of Russian crude at the start of January, pushed Russian seaborne crude oil exports higher in the week to January 27, according to vessel tracking data monitored by Bloomberg. In the week...
OilPrice.com
Russian Oil Exports On Western Tankers Surge
Export shipments of Russian crude have risen substantially this month, with most of these leaving on Western-insured tankers thanks to prices, which are lower than the G7 and EU price cap. Per a Reuters report citing tanker tracking data and industry insiders, oil loadings from Primorsk, Ust-Luga, and Novorosiisk are...
Ukrainian troops are calling the US military in the middle of shootouts with Russia for help fixing their artillery
This help line is a growing effort to give Ukraine vital advice on repairs and maintenance as it pushes weapons to their limits.
Video of Ukraine Using 'Death Ray' on Russian Troops Viewed 1M Times
The video sparked discussions on social media about what kind of weapon could be responsible for the attack.
Tucker Carlson bizarrely suggested that the US should send an armed force to 'liberate' Canada from Justin Trudeau
Fox News host Tucker Carlson compared Justin Trudeau to Fidel Castro and said he was "completely in favor of a Bay of Pigs operation" in Canada.
Miss Russia says competitors at the Miss Universe pageant 'avoided' and 'shunned' her and alleged the competition was biased in favor of the Ukrainian and US contestants
"The girls from Ukraine and Switzerland simply ran from me like fire," Anna Linnikova told Evening Moscow.
Russian Politician Calls for Nuclear Strike on United States
"There is no other way to talk to these fools," State Duma member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said.
msn.com
Russian Marines Just Attempted Another Frontal Assault On Ukrainian Positions Around Pavlivka. The Result Was Predictably Bloody.
Three months after it got wrecked trying and failing to punch through Ukrainian defenses, the Russian navy’s unhappiest marine brigade is back in action. And apparently getting beaten, again. The bewildering and tragic plight of the 155th Marine Brigade is a reminder of one of the fundamental flaws in...
Ukraine's drones watch as Russia throws waves of men at battle for Bakhmut
Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine — The city of Bakhmut was home to around 70,000 people before it found itself on the front line of Russian President Vladimir Putin's unprovoked war to seize Ukrainian territory. Almost 12 months of war have left Bakhmut barely recognizable. Once renowned for sparkling wine, the small city has been reduced to a hollowed-out shell of its former self. But Bakhmut, and the Ukrainian forces defending it, have hung on. "Bakhmut holds" has even become a battle cry for the nation as it fights back against the Russian invaders. But it's only just holding...
OilPrice.com
IMF Injects Optimism Into Oil Markets
The International Monetary Fund has added a dose of optimism to oil markets by revising its global economic growth outlook to reflect a lowered risk of a slowdown. In its latest monthly World Economic Outlook, the lender said that it expected inflation to peak and the global economy to grow by 2.9% this year. While this would be a decline from a growth rate of 3.4% estimated for 2022, it is an upward revision from last month’s growth projection of 2.7%.
OilPrice.com
Oil Prices Set To Climb On Rumors That The Fed Will Stop Hiking Interest Rates
Traders expect the Federal Reserve to end its rate hikes in two months, which could push oil prices higher due to the generally inverse relationship between rates and oil prices. According to a Reuters report, the Fed might end its rate-hike policy as soon as March, as economic indicators suggest...
OilPrice.com
Everybody Loves Oil Again
After the recent profit-taking on higher oil prices prompted by China’s reopening, traders are once again crowding oil and fuel futures and options. The reasons: China, again, and hopes that the global economy can avoid a recession. But there’s also a third reason—low fuel inventories. On February...
OilPrice.com
RBC: Oil Prices Will Only Go Higher From Here
Crude oil prices have found a floor and the only way they can go from here would be higher. That’s according to RBC commodity analysts Helima Croft and Michael Tran, as quoted by Bloomberg. “We remain constructive on the fundamental framework, and in fact, we would not be the...
OilPrice.com
BP Believes Oil Demand Will Peak Near 2030 As Shift To Renewables Accelerates
Global oil demand is expected to peak between the late 2020s and early 2030s as the Russian invasion of Ukraine is accelerating investment in clean energy and governments are looking to bolster energy security with higher shares of renewables in the energy mix, BP said on Monday. In one of...
OilPrice.com
China’s Low Aluminum Production Worsens Supply Chain Challenges
As with many base metals, aluminum prices rose at the beginning of January. While it is true that China raising aluminum export taxes could have impacted aluminum prices, the market has witnessed somewhat volatile conditions since late September of 2022. And though prices are nowhere near their March 2022 historic rally levels, they still remain at historic highs.
OilPrice.com
WoodMac: $100 Price Cap On Products Won’t Cripple Russian Refiners
The Western-invoked price cap on Russian refined products coming into effect on February 5 won’t “severely impact” Russian refiners, WoodMac said on Tuesday. Mark Williams, WoodMac’s Research Director of Short-Term Refining & Oil Products, said that the oil products cap would have a minimal impact of Russia’s refining runs and distillate exports.
OilPrice.com
Libyan Oil Ministry Rejects $8 Billion Gas Deal With Eni
Libya’s Oil Ministry has rejected the huge $8-billion deal that the Italian energy giant signed with the Libyan National Oil Corporation (NOC) this weekend, saying that the agreement violated legislation and was not approved by the ministry prior to the signing. Eni’s chief executive Claudio Descalzi and the CEO...
