Jamaican music is off to a strong start with some really great singles to match the hope and determination that typically mark the first few weeks of the new year. This single is a good look for Dancehall and a great production by Droptop records. To have dancehall’s most consistent artist over the last two years, Chronic Law, on a track with the hottest artist, currently Valiant, is a major win for the genre. As always, Valiant is on point and inventive with the melody, to the point we can forget the song called Darkness is speaking about dark realities. The tone of the chorus and verses have a high-frequency feeling that give the usually dark ‘chappa’ lifestyle a more textured sound and feel as a result. (GT)

2 DAYS AGO