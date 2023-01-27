Read full article on original website
Related
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Losing 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Calls Out The Show While On Air
Wheel Of Fortune is no stranger to controversies that enrage fans. Recently, a player lost because she took too long of a pause, while another lost for adding an "a," and a different player lost for accidentally adding the word "and," and she wasn't the only one it happened to. Even Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune has seen issues, like when a contestant didn't pronounce a sound correctly. Meanwhile, the show has also been slammed for confusing puzzles, but even with all the debatable moments, no one appearing on the show has ever said anything about it... until now.
dancehallmag.com
I-Octane Claims G.O.A.T. Status In The ‘Real World’
Dancehall star I-Octane has described himself as “an elite performer and one of the greatest artists Jamaica has ever seen.”. Responding to questions from Television Jamaica’s Anthony Miller, about where he fits in “the new Dancehall in Jamaica,” the Puff It artist declared that while he is the stuff of which legends are made in what he described as “the real world,” unlike some elders in the music, he cannot bash young artists, who are making a name for themselves in the “internet world,” or berate them for being weak performers.
dancehallmag.com
Chronic Law, Valiant’s ‘Darkness,’ And 10 More New Songs
Jamaican music is off to a strong start with some really great singles to match the hope and determination that typically mark the first few weeks of the new year. This single is a good look for Dancehall and a great production by Droptop records. To have dancehall’s most consistent artist over the last two years, Chronic Law, on a track with the hottest artist, currently Valiant, is a major win for the genre. As always, Valiant is on point and inventive with the melody, to the point we can forget the song called Darkness is speaking about dark realities. The tone of the chorus and verses have a high-frequency feeling that give the usually dark ‘chappa’ lifestyle a more textured sound and feel as a result. (GT)
dancehallmag.com
Shenseea Blames “Team” For Not Releasing Physical Copies Of Debut Album ‘Alpha’
Jamaican singer blamed her “team” for not releasing physical copies (CD/Vinyl) of her debut album Alpha during a Twitter Q&A on Sunday. The Blessed singer was responding to a question from the user @BadGuyAntoine, who queried, “where to find the physical cd of ALPHA? #AskShenseea.”. Her response...
dancehallmag.com
Irie FM 2023 Music Awards Set For March 1
Reggae radio Irie FM has announced that the nomination process for its 2023 Music Awards is currently underway. The awards ceremony is set for Wednesday, March 1, and is part of the station’s bid to continue its mission to honour Jamaicans in music. Irie FM, which is Jamaica’s leading...
dancehallmag.com
Rev. Al Miller Calls On Musicians To ‘Nuh Bastardize Reggae’
Pastor of the Fellowship Tabernacle in Kingston, Reverend Al Miller has predicted that Jamaica will begin to make its rightful money from Reggae music, similar to France and Japan, but that the genre must not be allowed to be bastardized by any musician. Reverend Miller made his comments during his...
dancehallmag.com
No More ‘Bruk Days’ For Valiant: Artist Dominates January With Nine Songs In The Top 10
Valiant – C.A.L. (Cut All Losses) According to YouTube, Valiant picked up 11.6 million views in January from Jamaican viewers on the platform, outshining other artists like Chronic Law, who was second with 10.6 million views, Kraff, with 5.76 million views, Skeng, with 4.5 million views, and Vybz Kartel, with 4.12 million views.
dancehallmag.com
Two Concerts Set To Honour Dennis Brown In February
Reggae crooners Chris Martin and George Nooks are among those slated to honour reggae’s ‘Crown Prince,’ Dennis Brown, at a tribute concert on February 1 organised by the Jamaica Reggae Industry Association (JaRIA). The free event, dubbed ‘Revolution – Celebrating the Crown Prince,’ forms part of JaRIA’s...
dancehallmag.com
Minister Babsy Grange Urges Churches To Develop Gospel Bands, Vocal Talents Across Jamaica
Minister of Entertainment and Culture Olivia “Babsy” Grange urged the Church to use its influence and resources to make Reggae Gospel become bigger than it is at present. She made her call while speaking at the Reggae Month Church Service at the Fellowship Tabernacle, at Fairfield Avenue in Kingston this morning, ahead of the start of the month-long Reggae Month celebrations set to commence on February 1.
dancehallmag.com
Drake Celebrates Mom’s 75th Birthday With Sizzla’s ‘Thank U Mamma’
Canadian rapper Drake celebrated his mother’s diamond jubilee with words from Sizzla Kalonji’s Thank U Mamma. On Saturday (January 28), the God’s Plan rapper shared several photos of what appeared to be a formal dinner party to celebrate the milestone. “75 Years Thank you mama for the...
dancehallmag.com
Sizzla Says Burning DJ Khaled’s Plaques Was “Vanity…Vexation Of The Soul”
Reggae/Dancehall superstar Sizzla Kalonji has extended the olive branch to DJ Khaled after causing an uproar just over a month ago by burning two platinum plaques that the Palestinian-American producer mailed to him for his contribution on the Grateful (2017) and Father of Asad (2019) albums. Kalonji, who spoke with...
Comments / 0