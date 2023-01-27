Read full article on original website
Office of Inclusion hosts Q-Unity Welcome event
NAU’s Office of Inclusion (IMQ) welcomed students into the spring semester with food, games, karaoke and performances Jan. 25 at the IMQ Lounge. The event hosted by IMQ also served as a resource fair where NAU community members were welcomed to attend and become familiar with organizations and clubs on campus.
NAU Flagstaff Abortion Alliance holds first semester meeting
The NAU Flagstaff Abortion Alliance held its first town hall meeting Jan. 27 in the Office of Inclusion. A new branch of the city-wide alliance of the same name, this student-led organization advocates for reproductive justice on campus and across the state. With the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade...
NAU sports in 2023, a brief glance to the future
2023 is going to be a big year for NAU sports, as well as those who have the opportunity to cover them. Some teams will look drastically different as players graduate and look to turn in the pros, while others will continue their dominance of the sport they are a part of.
Snow removal forces collide with recent storm
Flagstaff had a record-breaking snowstorm this month, with 14.8 inches of snow falling in a single day on Jan. 15. The surplus of snow has required extensive, around-the-clock plowing and continues to be a grueling process for snow removers now that the storm has come to a halt. Although this...
NAU overcomes poor early three point shooting to beat Northern Colorado, 62-59 in overtime
NAU overcomes poor early three point shooting to beat Northern Colorado, 62-59 in overtime. .@NAU_WBB storms past @UNC_BearsWBB in overtime after struggling from beyond the three-point arc. Montana Oltrogge (@montanaoltrogge) posts a 15-point 10-rebound double-double. via: @braydenhoffman.
Bears go down, NAU snaps five-game losing streak with an 83-73 win at home
Two teams at the bottom of the Big Sky conference standings, the Northern Colorado Bears (7-14, 2-7 Big Sky) and the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-16, 2-7 Big Sky), faced off in the J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome on Jan. 28. The Lumberjacks held on at home to snap a five-game losing streak with an 83-73 victory.
