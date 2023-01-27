Read full article on original website
NAU sports in 2023, a brief glance to the future
@NAUAthletics is set up for a big spring, and the students working with @NAU_MICsports will have the opportunity to cover every bit of the action that unfolds.
Cornish Pasty Co. brings back hardcore punk
Cornish Pasty Co. Flagstaff is not the typical music venue, but on Friday Jan. 27, HERNIA, DIRTYLOCS and GUNK rocked the Cornish dining room. This was the first alternative show in over three years. Cornish Pasty Co. employee Raven Allen planned the event, with the goal of bringing live music back to the venue.
Hometown Spotlight: Santa Monica, California
The concept of people “invading” Arizona from California is nothing new, but the drastic differences between the two allow people moving to and from each state to experience what makes them what they are. As one could expect, the move from Santa Monica, California to Flagstaff was a...
Police Beat Jan. 23-29: Rotten food and ice
At 1:43 a.m., a student at Lot 44 called to request assistance as their vehicle had slid close to another vehicle. The other vehicle owner was contacted and both persons will take care of the issue tomorrow. At 11:57 a.m., NAU employees reported an NAU-owned, heavy equipment vehicle damaged a...
