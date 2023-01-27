ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Pregnant woman rides out tornado inside Skateworld in Deer Park

DEER PARK, Texas — Tuesday marks one week since a devastating EF-3 tornado tore through Pasadena and Deer Park. The recovery efforts are only beginning for many and it will be a long road for some families that lost just about everything. At Skateworld in Deer Park, work is...
DEER PARK, TX
HPD: Man shot to death in north Houston after altercation over woman

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a gunman they say shot a man to death after two separate altercations. The man was shot to death just before 10 p.m. Saturday on Collingsworth St. near the Elysian St. intersection in north Houston. According to police, the two men got...
HOUSTON, TX
How does TxDOT treat roads ahead of winter weather?

AUSTIN, Texas — The majority of Central Texas is under a Winter Storm Warning for the first half of the workweek. We're tracking a big drop in temperatures and the chance for some freezing rain and icy roads. While experts with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) encourage staying...
TEXAS STATE

