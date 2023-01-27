Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's What Governor Abbott Said Supporting Anti-Abortionists This WeekendTom HandyTexas State
Austin's Moody Center is a Multi-functional Space for the ArtsCarol LennoxAustin, TX
7-Eleven in Austin plays highbrow opera music to drive homeless people awayBrenna TempleAustin, TX
Attention coffee lovers: Australian-based café selling award-winning coffee at $150 a cupAmarie M.Austin, TX
G.J. Kinne Won't Last Long As Texas State Football CoachFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
Related
Winter weather cancels flights, leads to death in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Winter weather brought ice to a wide swath of the United States on Tuesday, causing the cancellation of more than 1,600 flights nationwide, bringing traffic to a standstill on an interstate through Arkansas and knocking out power to thousands of Texans. As the ice storm advanced...
KENS 5
More than 1,000 flights canceled into and out of North Texas by Tuesday afternoon
DALLAS — We knew Tuesday wasn't going to be a good day for driving in North Texas. It's apparently not a great day for flying, either. By 2 p.m. on Tuesday, more than 1,000 flights were canceled into and out of North Texas' two commercial airports, according to the latest Flight Aware statistics.
KENS 5
Pregnant woman rides out tornado inside Skateworld in Deer Park
DEER PARK, Texas — Tuesday marks one week since a devastating EF-3 tornado tore through Pasadena and Deer Park. The recovery efforts are only beginning for many and it will be a long road for some families that lost just about everything. At Skateworld in Deer Park, work is...
KENS 5
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested on public intoxication charge in Dallas, police say
DALLAS — Stetson Bennett, the former Georgia quarterback who just led the Bulldogs to a second straight national championship, was arrested on a charge of public intoxication early Sunday morning in Dallas, police confirmed to WFAA. The arrest happened around 6 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Tribeca...
KENS 5
Lake CC Kid Fish kicks off Texas State Parks 100th celebration
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 31st annual Kid Fish event was a huge success at lake Corpus Christi. The history of kid-fish goes a long way with the park as kids from the ages 5 to 12 were able to fish for stocked rainbow trout for one hour. Participants...
KENS 5
HPD: Man shot to death in north Houston after altercation over woman
HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a gunman they say shot a man to death after two separate altercations. The man was shot to death just before 10 p.m. Saturday on Collingsworth St. near the Elysian St. intersection in north Houston. According to police, the two men got...
KENS 5
'This will help our search for a home' | Florida woman wins big from $10 scratch-off game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Talk about testing your luck!. A 41-year-old woman from Tallahassee claimed a $1 million top prize on Thursday after purchasing a $10 Mystery Multiplier scratch-off game. Darlene Vazquez Sierra, who recently moved to the state's capitol from the Orlando area, decided to receive her winnings as...
KENS 5
City says sewage smell in Kingwood is due to water treatment plant equipment malfunction
HOUSTON — About half a mile from the water treatment plant in Kingwood, you might expect to smell the scent of pine trees. But on Saturday, the only thing you could smell was sewage. Some neighbors called KHOU 11 to say wastewater was being released from the plant, but...
KENS 5
How does TxDOT treat roads ahead of winter weather?
AUSTIN, Texas — The majority of Central Texas is under a Winter Storm Warning for the first half of the workweek. We're tracking a big drop in temperatures and the chance for some freezing rain and icy roads. While experts with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) encourage staying...
Comments / 0