MitchMash: Hang 10 Friday takes, shoutouts, citations to end busy week

It’s Friday and we all know what that means: Catch-up city. Tremendously busy week of high school sports news throughout the Golden State.

So, without further ado, let’s Hang 10 takeaways, news items, thoughts, shout outs to colleagues/workmates/newcomers — in a Friday minute. In no particular order:

1. Mellis to 600

Humble, balanced, unselfish — just like his teams — Salesian-Richmond boys basketball coach Bill Mellis reached his 600th win on Thursday. I’d want my kid playing for a gent like Mellis. STORY

2. Juju buckets

The “generational talent” tag gets thrown around a lot, but in the case of Juju Watkins it fits. The USC-bound female hoopsters from the nation’s No. 1 prep team Sierra Canyon went off for school-record 45 points on Thursday. Oh, and she had 16 rebounds and eight assists. Beyond talent, her competitive edge will lead her soon to WNBA. Our Zach Shugan reports. STORY

Juju Watkins, Sierra Canyon. Photo: Heston Quan

3. Fighting mad

Crazy news week of girls basketball in the Golden State, and this one not so good. The play was fantastic — Corona Santiago led host Corona Centennial 73-71 Tuesday with 2:13 left — when a couple players got tangled up followed by hard pushes and a mini brawl. The most disturbing detail were “fans” getting involved. That said, the aftermath handled very well, but the game, between two Southern Section ranked teams, wasn’t finished and appears in jeopardy of being ruled no-contest. Our Andy Bueler reports. STORY

Fourth quarter brawl suspends Corona Centennial, Corona Santiago high school girls basketball showdown (; 1:02)

4. Rashada topic tackled

San Jose Mercury News ace reporter Darren Sabedra tackled the rather chunky tale of Pittsburg quarterback Jaden Rashada, his recruitment and NIL rise. We like former coach’s big-picture look at the stress and strain of being a borderline teen idol, and getting back to having fun. STORY

5. Big Mac hoops

Selections for the McDonald’s All America Game were made Tuesday which are always interesting. A celebration for sure, but what generates equal interest are those not selected. Our Mike Swanson, with input from staff, makes cases for 24 more BOYS and GIRLS . Here are thumbnails of the eight Golden State selections, which by the way, led for most selections of any state. STORY

6. Ultimate long shot

Over 38 years, we've been lucky enough to tell a lifetime's share of inspirational tales. Hard to imagine one more improbable than this one. The combination of joy on top of resilience is remarkable. BTW, this is not a California story, but a global one. Mike Swanson shifts from snubs to hearty stimulation. STORY

7. Late grandparent inspires Los Osos riser

John Murphy's reporting and storytelling in the Inland Empire continues to energize. His latest on Los Osos rising talent, 6-foot-6 senior basketball player Deacon Toliver is another fantastic light, airy read with a punch of heart — namely the lad's late grandmother Adine, who inspires him every outing. STORY

LOS OSOS SENIOR DEACON TOLIVER FEATURE SLIDESHOW PHOTOS BY JOHN MURPHY (; 1:08)

8. Another girls basketball head-rattler

The Clovis West girls basketball team has been unbeatable all season, 22-0 until Tuesday, when it was sunned — sorta — by arch rival Clovis, who entered 18-3. It was CW's first home league loss in more than a decade and will knock them out of the national rankings. "I could've starting crying," Clovis senior Devin Miller told Andrew Marden of yourcentralvalley.com . "That was the most exciting thing I've ever been a part of." STORY

9. Comeback City

In the ultimate tales of two halves, St. John Bosco's boys basketball team trailed 40-19 at halftime, then beat Mater Dei 65-57 on Wednesday. For those counting, that's a 46-17 second-half run, as Jack Turner and Elizie Harrington combined for 41 points, offsetting 23 from MD's Zach Davidson. That ended Mater Dei's state-record of winning or sharing consecutive league titles at 34. SJB coach Matt Dunn said he was impressed with his team at halftime after an "awful," first half. At 7-0, Bosco is in control of the Trinity League.

10. Kobe lives on

Between two events SBLive sponsors, the Torrey Pines Holiday Classic and De La Salle Martin Luther King Classic , I asked more than a dozen basketball players their hoop idols. I'd estimate 80 percent mentioned the late Kobe Bryant. His life, which ended three years ago this week, has more than influenced Sage Hill freshman point guard Amalia Holguin, who was featured in this tremendous piece by the Los Angeles Times' Luca Evans. Holguin played on Bryant's Mamba Academy team. STORY