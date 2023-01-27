An update from the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office:. On Saturday January 28th, the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on a residence in the Closplint community across from a county park. During the execution of the search warrant a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine, various baggies believed to be used for the purpose of drug trafficking and a scale with residue were located in the bedroom of the property owner. A female subject present in the home also had in her possession a baggy containing a crystal like substance believed to be methamphetamine as well as various baggies and a scale with residue.

HARLAN COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO