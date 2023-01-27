ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawkins County, TN

WJHL

SCSO: Kingsport man arrested after police find variety of drugs & guns

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man is facing several charges after Sullivan County authorities reportedly found several different drugs and multiple firearms while executing a search warrant. A release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) states that on Jan. 26, investigators arrested Rocky Lee Woodard, 34 of Kingsport. Woodard was arrested during a traffic […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WATE

Parking lot shooting leaves one man injured in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One man was injured after a shooting at a West Knoxville apartment complex Monday night, according to Knoxville Police Department Spokesperson Scott Erland. Erland said officers responded to Parkwest Medical Center around 9 p.m. after a man drove himself to get treatment for his injuries.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Kingsport church opens comfort station for local officers

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Holy Mountain Baptist Church opened a rest area for local law enforcement officers. The comfort station is a place where officers can escape their cars, and have a place to sit and finish paperwork. The station has snacks, tea, coffee and clean bathrooms for officers to use. Holy Mountain Baptist Church […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

THP: 1 injured in Hawkins Co. crash

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A driver was injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Hawkins County Monday morning, the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) reports. A crash report from the THP states that at 8:30 a.m. a Volkswagen Jetta and a Dodge 2500 were driving in opposite directions on Grassy Valley Road near Talley Road. The […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WBIR

JCSO: Three men arrested after drug, weapons bust in Dandridge

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputies made three arrests with drug and weapons charges on Thursday, according to JCSO's Facebook post. Randall Boling from Dandridge, 43, Michael Presnell from Cosby, 50, and Corey Johnson from Strawberry Plains, 32, were arrested. Deputies and the Special Operations...
DANDRIDGE, TN
q95fm.net

Three Arrested On Drug Charges Following Execution Of Search Warrant

An update from the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office:. On Saturday January 28th, the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on a residence in the Closplint community across from a county park. During the execution of the search warrant a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine, various baggies believed to be used for the purpose of drug trafficking and a scale with residue were located in the bedroom of the property owner. A female subject present in the home also had in her possession a baggy containing a crystal like substance believed to be methamphetamine as well as various baggies and a scale with residue.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wjhl.com

Neighbors say they didn't know Russell Co. couple had children

Desiree and Ethan Taylor moved to Castlewood less than six months ago. Their home has the clearest view of the property on Gravel Lick Road where Rebecca Bremner was arrested on charges of child neglect and abuse. Neighbors say they didn’t know Russell Co. couple …. Desiree and Ethan...
CASTLEWOOD, VA

