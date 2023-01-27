Read full article on original website
Related
A man bought a hoarder's house with all the contents in it for $10,000 but what he found inside was worth 40 times more
An antique shop owner made quite an investment when he snatched up a home belonging to a hoarder for just $10,000. He would also get to own all the contents inside the house. Alex Archbold, an antique dealer from Canada purchased a house that belonged to a late piano teacher, Bette- Jean Rac who passed away in December 2020.
outsidetheboxmom.com
The Advantages of Professional Window Repair
Professional window repair can help you improve your home’s look and function. Identify problems and receive personalized advice to ensure you make the right choice. If you have damaged windows, you can replace them with high-quality vinyl replacements. Working with professionals in the window industry. If you have been...
Comments / 0