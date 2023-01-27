Read full article on original website
Greta Thunberg: It’s ‘absurd’ that we think the oil companies causing the climate crisis have a solution to it
Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, age 20 and arguably the face of a generation that wants to roll back decades of reliance on oil and gas by means of alternative energy sources, had a message Thursday as she mingled with the corporate and political bigwigs meeting in Davos, Switzerland: Stop listening to the companies responsible for “fueling the destruction of the planet.”
French Minister Warns Europe Not To Get Embroiled In Biden-Xi Standoff: 'US Wants To Oppose China, We Want To Engage China'
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire warned Europe not to get embroiled in a US-China standoff. What Happened: Le Maire said Europe should rather forge its own path in strengthening economic relations with China. There is a "slight gap" between how Europe and the U.S. deal with China, Le Maire...
A 20-year-old indigenous climate activist says the World Economic Forum is the perfect time for corporations to 'show their commitment' to breaking up with fossil fuels
Helena Gualinga, an Ecuadorian activist, will speak at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week on indigenous rights and the climate crisis.
Davos 2023: Saudi finance minister says China 'very important', U.S. 'strategic partner'
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's finance minister said on Wednesday that China "is very important for Saudi" and its largest trade partner, "but also the U.S. is a very important and strategic partner".
'China cannot be out, China must be in': France says it's diverging with Washington on Beijing ties
The United States has taken a confrontational approach with China particularly when it comes to the technology sector. The European Union, however, has looked at striking a balance between its political friendship with the U.S. and its economic ties with China. DAVOS, Switzerland — The European Union does not see...
China Hits Back At US After Janet Yellen Calls Beijing 'Barrier' To Debt Reform In Africa
Xi Jinping's representative in Zambia slammed the U.S. after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called Beijing a “barrier” to debt reform in Africa. What Happened: Hitting back at Yellen, the Chinese Embassy in Zambia said the U.S. should clear up its own debt issues before weighing in on African debt.
China and Russia Are Bringing Their Growing Military Cooperation to Africa
Top Russian diplomat Lavrov said U.S. officials think "only they can conduct exercises around the world," as he defended joint Russia-China-South Africa drills.
China warns Blinken to mind his manners on next visit
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang doesn’t want to hear about “confrontation” in his next meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “China and the U.S. are in communication on the specifics of the visit,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Tuesday. “We also hope that the U.S. will perceive China correctly, pursue dialogue and win-win cooperation, not confrontation and zero-sum competition, work with China in the same direction, and fully deliver on the important common understandings reached between the two heads of state and bring the China-U.S. relations back to the track of sound and steady growth.”
US and Canada not interested in sending armed force to Haiti
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States and Canada -- the two countries most often mentioned as possible leaders of an international armed force to help Haiti combat gangs – showed no interest Tuesday in deploying security personnel despite renewed appeals from the United Nations and Haiti for help to end worsening violence in the Western hemisphere's poorest nation.
Scholz seeks to secure more critical minerals on South America tour
SANTIAGO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz lobbied this week for South America to prioritize cooperating with Germany in its commodities sector as Berlin joins the race for critical minerals, with lithium key for its auto industry.
Climate activists block main road into The Hague
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — (AP) — Hundreds of climate activists blocked one of the main roads into The Hague on Saturday, defying attempts to prevent their protest that have sparked concerns about restrictions on the right to demonstrate in the Netherlands. The protesters, many waving colored flags with...
UN chief: Global commitment to limiting temperature rise ‘nearly going up in smoke’
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting of world leaders and corporate executives Wednesday that the commitment to limiting a global temperature rise is “nearly going up in smoke” as the planet hurtles toward climate disaster. “We are flirting with climate disaster. … The commitment to limit global temperature rise to…
The Mike Pompeo speech on China’s influence on US universities that MIT killed
It’s always the way with political memoirs that everyone sifts them for the high-grade gossip. So it is with Mike Pompeo’s memoir, “Never Give an Inch” released this week. Media reports have understandably focused on the former CIA director and Secretary of State’s opinions on Donald Trump, John Bolton, Kim Jong-Un and a bunch of other folks. But as is often the case, one of the biggest stories in the book has so far been overlooked. When Pompeo was Secretary of State he took probably the most hawkish view any American official has yet taken towards the Communist Party of China. In...
French finance minister backs pension push, UAE’s COP28 pick
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Trying to sell France to Emirati investors Monday, France’s finance minister highlighted what he described as the business-friendly overhaul of President Emmanuel Macron — while sidestepping ongoing protests back home over a planned pension overhaul. Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire’s...
Rwanda fires on Congo military aircraft accused of violation
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Rwanda has fired on a Congolese military aircraft it alleges violated its airspace in a new escalation of tensions between the neighbors that has set off alarm across central Africa. A Rwandan government statement said “defensive measures” were taken against a Sukhoi-25 from Congo on...
World Bank: Myanmar economy to grow 3%, dragged by conflict
Myanmar’s economy grew 3% last year and will likely achieve the same pace in 2023, but still lags far behind where it stood before the army seized power in early 2021, the World Bank said in a report released Monday. The global development agency estimates Myanmar’s level of economic activity is still more than 10% below where it stood before the pandemic and the military takeover. On a per capita basis it is even further behind, it says. If the global economy slows further as expected, exports and investment may weaken after recovering somewhat from the pandemic and the...
Development partners commit $30 billion to food production in Africa
DAKAR, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Development partners have committed $30 billion to boost food production in Africa over the next five years, the president of the African Development Bank said on Friday at the close of a summit on food security on the continent.
Japan PM Issues Warning On Country's Shrinking Population: Musk Says It Poses 'Risk To The Future Of Civilization'
Billionaire Elon Musk, for the second time this week, reiterated his potential global population collapse warning after Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the Asian nation was on the brink because of its falling birth rate. What Happened: The Japanese prime minister said the country was on the brink of...
Voices: One word that can help ease the impact of the climate crisis
It has been six months since flooding drove 33 million people in Pakistan from their homes and submerged a third of the country. Today, 8.6 million people – far greater than the population of Scotland – are still facing hunger. The poorest people are facing the catastrophic impacts of the human-created climate crisis, even when they are least responsible for the emissions. The 20 countries identified by the International Rescue Committee at the greatest risk of humanitarian disaster in 2023 contribute less than 2 per cent of global carbon dioxide emissions. A report by 55 vulnerable countries at Cop27...
South Sudan
In his visit to South Sudan, where 40% of the population are Catholic, Pope Francis will be joined by the Archbishop of Canterbury and the Moderator of the Church of Scotland. The three will meet with South Sudanese authorities, internally displaced persons and Jesuits. They will also take part in an ecumenical service attended by Christian leaders from different Christian traditions.
