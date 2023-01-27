It’s always the way with political memoirs that everyone sifts them for the high-grade gossip. So it is with Mike Pompeo’s memoir, “Never Give an Inch” released this week. Media reports have understandably focused on the former CIA director and Secretary of State’s opinions on Donald Trump, John Bolton, Kim Jong-Un and a bunch of other folks. But as is often the case, one of the biggest stories in the book has so far been overlooked. When Pompeo was Secretary of State he took probably the most hawkish view any American official has yet taken towards the Communist Party of China. In...

3 DAYS AGO