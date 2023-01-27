PFF names two free-agent targets for Bears in 2023

The Chicago Bears are coming off a 3-14 season, but there’s nothing but optimism surrounding this team heading into 2023. The Bears have an important offseason ahead of them, which starts with free agency in March.

Chicago is projected to have north of $110 million in salary cap space, which is about double of the next closest team. That gives general manager Ryan Poles plenty of resources to build up this roster.

The Bears have a number of holes on the roster — thankfully, quarterback not included — to address, including along the defensive line and offensive line. But Poles was quick to note that they’re going to “stay sound” in free agency, meaning they’re not simply going to spend a ton of money for the heck of it.

But there are a number of options on the market at some key areas of need, should Poles choose to go that route.

Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger pinpointed one offensive and defensive free agent that the Bears should target in 2023:

Offense: WR Michael Thomas

Technically, Michael Thomas isn’t a free agent yet. But he’s likely to be once free agency begins in March. But assuming Thomas hits the open market, Spielberger believes the Bears need to make it a priority to bring him to Chicago.

The best way to help a young quarterback progress as a passer is to get him an elite No. 1 wide receiver, as evidenced by teams like the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles in recent seasons, to name a few. While Thomas obviously has serious injury concerns, the free-agent wide receiver class doesn’t have any other true X receivers, and Chicago already traded the No. 32 overall pick for Chase Claypool. If any team should be willing to take a risk on Thomas, it’s the Chicago Bears and their league-leading $107 million in projected 2023 cap space. Even in another injury-shortened 2022 campaign, Thomas flashed his elite ability, with his 77.4 receiving grade 12th among wide receivers, his three touchdown receptions tied for second and his eight contested catches the most in the NFL. Thomas may not be the same player who brought in an NFL-record 149 receptions in 2019, but he’s more than worth the gamble for Chicago as they look to spend major resources at pretty much every other position on the roster.

There’s no doubt adding skill position players is going to be a focal point this offseason. And if Thomas hits the open market, that’s definitely an avenue Poles needs to explore. When looking at the young quarterbacks who have taken a step forward, the common denominator is they have a No. 1 receiver.

While Darnell Mooney has been solid and Chase Claypool has the potential to develop into a contributor on offense, Thomas is a WR1 in the league. And that’s exactly what Fields needs.

Defense: DT Javon Hargrave

Javon Hargrave has developed into an elite interior pass rusher in the NFL, where he’s also thrived against the run. Sure, Hargrave is going to be 30 years old when the 2023 season begins. But he’s only gotten better with age and experience. Which is why Spielberger believes Chicago should do what it takes to bolster the defensive line with Hargrave.

The Bears got downright bullied up front all season long, with opposing offensive lines doing whatever they wanted to whoever Chicago lined up in the trenches. While many expect Chicago to target Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter in the top five of the 2023 NFL Draft, that shouldn’t prevent a move like this from happening in free agency whatsoever. In fact, part of the idea here is a potential pairing with Carter. Head coach Matt Eberflus has made it clear that the three-technique position is the most important spot on his defense, and Hargrave is in the midst of an incredible stretch over the last few seasons. What makes him a good fit with Carter is they are very different players with very different builds, but both can line up as one-technique nose tackles or as three techniques between the tackle and guard. Since 2020, Hargrave’s 92.2 pass-rush grade trails only Aaron Donald and Chris Jones among interior defenders, with his 18.8% pass-rush win rate also ranking third. He’s exactly what Chicago needs up front to help bring this pass rush along, a unit that ranked dead last in pass rush win rate and pressure rate in 2022.

Harkening back to what Poles said in his end-of-year presser, the Bears can explore a number of avenues to address weaknesses on the roster. If Chicago is able to land Hargrave, perhaps they can target another need. Or, maybe they can have both to anchor the interior of that defensive line.

Regardless, the defensive line is certainly the biggest focal point on defense heading into this offseason. Whether it’s along the interior, where the Bears need a disruptive three-technique or off the edge, where Chicago had the worst pass rush in the league. Hargrave would provide an immediate upgrade.