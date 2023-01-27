ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukiah, CA

Willits News

Photo: 600 cyclists compete in Ukiah Low Gap Grasshopper race

(Photo by Peter Armstrong) Saturday morning, the Low Gap Grasshopper race was held with 600 cyclists. The course ran west on Orr Springs Road for 22 miles, then turned onto Low Gap Road for nine miles, then onto Masonite Road for a total of 44 miles ending back on Orr Springs Road. The change in elevation totaled 5,665 feet. This is the second year this race was held in Ukiah. Additional info: https://grasshopperadventureseries.com/rides/low-gap/
UKIAH, CA
ksro.com

Multiple Structure Fires Over the Weekend; One Leaves Two Dead in Santa Rosa

Sonoma County has had five structure fires since Friday, leaving two people dead and a dozen others without homes to return to. There were house fires in Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Rohnert Park, and one in the Hessel area near Sebastopol. Two people were killed in that fire on Sunday morning, identified Monday as 51-year-old Antonio Harless, and 46-year-old Jennifer Coulter. A vacant warehouse in Santa Rosa also caught fire late Saturday night. Investigators are still working to determine the cause of several of the fires.
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

Tree Falls Onto Santa Rosa Home; No Injuries

A couple is okay after a close call at their home in northeast Santa Rosa. An 80-foot-tall pine tree fell on the home late Sunday night. It landed about 15-feet away from where a 60-year-old man and his wife were sleeping. The man says it wiped out his guest room and half his ceiling. The couple has to move out until repairs are made, as the house has been red-tagged. Authorities believe recent heavy rains and strong winds are to blame.
SANTA ROSA, CA
mendofever.com

Residents of Brooktrails, Covelo, Potter Valley, Laytonville, and Hopland: Comment on Proposed Transporation Solutions for Your Community

The following is a press release by the Mendocino Council of Governments:. The Mendocino Council of Governments (MCOG) is in the midst of a study of transportation needs and solutions for the communities of Covelo, Laytonville, Brooktrails, Potter Valley and Hopland – five inland rural communities with no public transit services. During the week of February 6th, virtual community workshops will be held with each of the target communities to present the findings of the needs assessment and preview potential mobility solutions.
LAYTONVILLE, CA
mendofever.com

Stolen Firearm, Female Yelling – Ukiah Police Logs 01.26.2023

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
UKIAH, CA
lakecountybloom.com

Adventist Health Clearlake Opens Rapid Care Clinic in Clearlake

Adventist Health Clear Lake Hospital is excited to announce the opening of its new Rapid Care clinic on January 9. Located at 15230 Lakeshore Drive, Suite 101 in Clearlake, hours of operation are 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on weekdays. Rapid Care will provide walk-in care for minor illnesses and injuries, treating patients 60 days and older. Services include treatment for:
CLEARLAKE, CA
Willits News

Mendocino County sheriff’s bookings: Jan. 30, 2023

The following were compiled from reports prepared by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. DUI: Carina Barjas, 41, of Ukiah, was booked at Mendocino County Jail on Jan. 29 on suspicion of driving under the influence. She was arrested by the California Highway Patrol. FRAUD: Evan C. Hale, 40, of...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

‘Gut-Wrenching and Disgusting’: Fort Bragg Police Chief Speaks Out on the ‘Brutal Attack’ By Memphis Cops on Tyre Nichols

The following is a letter penned by Fort Bragg Police Chief Neil Cervenka. The video footage from Memphis, Tennessee released last night showed the brutal attack and suffering of Tyre Nichols. Our hearts go out to Mr. Nichols’ family, as they unnecessarily have endure the death of their father, son, brother, nephew and friend. We mourn with you.
FORT BRAGG, CA
mendofever.com

Gas Station Owner Will Pay $500K to Settle Violations at Locations in Mendocino, Lake, Sonoma, and Other Counties

The following is a press release issued by the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office:. On January 5, 2023, Alameda County Superior Court Judge Charles Smiley entered a $500,000.00 stipulated judgment against Mahmoud Alam, and Faizan Corporation, a California corporation of which Alam is the chief executive officer, in Case No. 22CV023017. This judgment settles allegations that Alam and Faizan Corporation failed to follow state laws governing the operation of retail gas stations at locations in Sonoma, Alameda, Contra Costa, Lake, Marin, Mendocino, and Yolo Counties. In Sonoma County, this involved the Chevron gas station located on Mendocino Avenue in Santa Rosa.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Three Arrested in Santa Rosa Stabbing Death Wednesday Night

A 22-year-old man has been stabbed to death after a fight in Santa Rosa. Last night, witnesses called police to the intersection of Dutton Avenue and Sebastopol Road where a fight broke out. Two males drove off in a car before police got to the scene and one was left with stab wounds and was found unresponsive. He was declared dead at a local hospital. Police found the fleeing car on the 100 block of West Barham Avenue and located three suspects inside a nearby residence. All three seemed to have targeted the victim and were arrested for murder. Two of the suspects are 17-year-old juveniles.
SANTA ROSA, CA
Willits News

Caltrans announces new repair projects on Highway 101 near Willits

The California Transportation Commission recently allocated more than $988 million to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state, the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) reported. “The CTC’s investments will help rebuild California’s transportation infrastructure while increasing transit and active transportation options,” Caltrans Director Tony Tavares was quoted as noting...
WILLITS, CA
mendofever.com

Lake County Sheriff’s Office Will Conduct Full-Length Warning Siren Test on February 6, 2023

The following is a press release issued by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office:. On Monday, February 6, 2023, at 11:00 AM, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a full-length test of the warning sirens in Middletown, Anderson Springs, Cobb, Loch Lomond, and Kelseyville Riviera (formerly known as the Clear Lake Riviera). The test will last three minutes. In the event of an actual emergency, the warning siren is one way the community may be alerted to danger from wildfire, earthquake, or other hazards.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Head-On Crash Near Guerneville Kills Driver

River Road Head-on Crash Causes Injuries and a Fatality. Two people were taken to hospitals and another man died in a Guerneville head-on crash northwest of Novato on January 25. The accident occurred along River Road, close to Bonita Avenue, around 10:45 a.m. The incident report released by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said that a GMC Canyon was going west along River Road and speeding when the driver veered into the opposing lane into the path of a Chevrolet Blazer S-10.
GUERNEVILLE, CA
ksro.com

Bay Area Gas Station Owner Given Half-Million-Dollar Fine

The owner of gas stations in Sonoma County and six other Bay Area counties must pay a half-a-million-dollar fine as part of a settlement. Alam and Faizan Corporation is accused of breaking state environmental laws. The corporation owns the Chevron gas station on Mendocino Avenue in Santa Rosa. Prosecutors say they failed to adequately install, monitor, operate and calibrate equipment on-site designed to detect leaks in underground gas storage tanks, putting surface and groundwater at risk. The corporation is also accused of failing to comply with laws regulating hazardous waste and hazardous materials at certain stations. Finally, it allegedly failed to label fuel dispensers with the correct octane rating and price per gallon, and falsely advertised the sale of lower-octane gas as higher-octane at some stations.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA

