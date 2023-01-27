Read full article on original website
Related
Willits News
Photo: 600 cyclists compete in Ukiah Low Gap Grasshopper race
(Photo by Peter Armstrong) Saturday morning, the Low Gap Grasshopper race was held with 600 cyclists. The course ran west on Orr Springs Road for 22 miles, then turned onto Low Gap Road for nine miles, then onto Masonite Road for a total of 44 miles ending back on Orr Springs Road. The change in elevation totaled 5,665 feet. This is the second year this race was held in Ukiah. Additional info: https://grasshopperadventureseries.com/rides/low-gap/
Willits News
Portals to the ocean realm: Ukiah museum’s new exhibit on seaweed melds art and science
“The Curious World of Seaweed,” Grace Hudson Museum’s new exhibit, opened on Jan. 28 and will run through April 30. An opening reception will take place on Friday, Feb. 3, from 5 to 8 p.m. Along with refreshments and live music, seaweed artist, advocate, and author Josie Iselin...
Willits News
Mendocino County history: A Ukiah earthquake, and other news from January 1923
At 1:04 a.m. on Jan. 22, 1923, an earthquake rattled Ukiah, interrupting residents’ sleep and stopping clocks around town, but otherwise doing no damage. The following news stories are reprinted from that week’s edition of the Ukiah Republican Press. Wednesday, Jan. 24, 1923 – Ukiah Republican Press.
ksro.com
Multiple Structure Fires Over the Weekend; One Leaves Two Dead in Santa Rosa
Sonoma County has had five structure fires since Friday, leaving two people dead and a dozen others without homes to return to. There were house fires in Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Rohnert Park, and one in the Hessel area near Sebastopol. Two people were killed in that fire on Sunday morning, identified Monday as 51-year-old Antonio Harless, and 46-year-old Jennifer Coulter. A vacant warehouse in Santa Rosa also caught fire late Saturday night. Investigators are still working to determine the cause of several of the fires.
ksro.com
Tree Falls Onto Santa Rosa Home; No Injuries
A couple is okay after a close call at their home in northeast Santa Rosa. An 80-foot-tall pine tree fell on the home late Sunday night. It landed about 15-feet away from where a 60-year-old man and his wife were sleeping. The man says it wiped out his guest room and half his ceiling. The couple has to move out until repairs are made, as the house has been red-tagged. Authorities believe recent heavy rains and strong winds are to blame.
mendofever.com
Residents of Brooktrails, Covelo, Potter Valley, Laytonville, and Hopland: Comment on Proposed Transporation Solutions for Your Community
The following is a press release by the Mendocino Council of Governments:. The Mendocino Council of Governments (MCOG) is in the midst of a study of transportation needs and solutions for the communities of Covelo, Laytonville, Brooktrails, Potter Valley and Hopland – five inland rural communities with no public transit services. During the week of February 6th, virtual community workshops will be held with each of the target communities to present the findings of the needs assessment and preview potential mobility solutions.
mendofever.com
Stolen Firearm, Female Yelling – Ukiah Police Logs 01.26.2023
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
lakecountybloom.com
Adventist Health Clearlake Opens Rapid Care Clinic in Clearlake
Adventist Health Clear Lake Hospital is excited to announce the opening of its new Rapid Care clinic on January 9. Located at 15230 Lakeshore Drive, Suite 101 in Clearlake, hours of operation are 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on weekdays. Rapid Care will provide walk-in care for minor illnesses and injuries, treating patients 60 days and older. Services include treatment for:
Fire causes $200,000 in damages to Santa Rosa home
A Santa Rosa home suffered hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages on Friday morning, according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department.
Willits News
Mendocino County sheriff’s bookings: Jan. 30, 2023
The following were compiled from reports prepared by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. DUI: Carina Barjas, 41, of Ukiah, was booked at Mendocino County Jail on Jan. 29 on suspicion of driving under the influence. She was arrested by the California Highway Patrol. FRAUD: Evan C. Hale, 40, of...
mendofever.com
‘Gut-Wrenching and Disgusting’: Fort Bragg Police Chief Speaks Out on the ‘Brutal Attack’ By Memphis Cops on Tyre Nichols
The following is a letter penned by Fort Bragg Police Chief Neil Cervenka. The video footage from Memphis, Tennessee released last night showed the brutal attack and suffering of Tyre Nichols. Our hearts go out to Mr. Nichols’ family, as they unnecessarily have endure the death of their father, son, brother, nephew and friend. We mourn with you.
mendofever.com
Mendocino County’s New County Courthouse On Track While Costs Climb
Plans for a new Mendocino County Courthouse cleared a critical hurdle last Friday after winning approval from the state Department of Finance. There are, however, months more of regulatory review before any construction work can begin at a new site on the south side of Perkins Street. State cost estimates,...
mendofever.com
Gas Station Owner Will Pay $500K to Settle Violations at Locations in Mendocino, Lake, Sonoma, and Other Counties
The following is a press release issued by the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office:. On January 5, 2023, Alameda County Superior Court Judge Charles Smiley entered a $500,000.00 stipulated judgment against Mahmoud Alam, and Faizan Corporation, a California corporation of which Alam is the chief executive officer, in Case No. 22CV023017. This judgment settles allegations that Alam and Faizan Corporation failed to follow state laws governing the operation of retail gas stations at locations in Sonoma, Alameda, Contra Costa, Lake, Marin, Mendocino, and Yolo Counties. In Sonoma County, this involved the Chevron gas station located on Mendocino Avenue in Santa Rosa.
mendofever.com
Country Music Legend Kris Kristofferson Owns a Parcel of Land Next Door to the Contentious Creekside Cabins
Kris Kristofferson is a country musician and actor whose contributions have become canonized in the American songbook. Mendocino County residents have long known he owns land along our rugged coast near the community of Elk. With the eyeballs of the community on the Creekside Cabins after a sinkhole left residents...
ksro.com
Three Arrested in Santa Rosa Stabbing Death Wednesday Night
A 22-year-old man has been stabbed to death after a fight in Santa Rosa. Last night, witnesses called police to the intersection of Dutton Avenue and Sebastopol Road where a fight broke out. Two males drove off in a car before police got to the scene and one was left with stab wounds and was found unresponsive. He was declared dead at a local hospital. Police found the fleeing car on the 100 block of West Barham Avenue and located three suspects inside a nearby residence. All three seemed to have targeted the victim and were arrested for murder. Two of the suspects are 17-year-old juveniles.
Willits News
Caltrans announces new repair projects on Highway 101 near Willits
The California Transportation Commission recently allocated more than $988 million to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state, the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) reported. “The CTC’s investments will help rebuild California’s transportation infrastructure while increasing transit and active transportation options,” Caltrans Director Tony Tavares was quoted as noting...
mendofever.com
Lake County Sheriff’s Office Will Conduct Full-Length Warning Siren Test on February 6, 2023
The following is a press release issued by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office:. On Monday, February 6, 2023, at 11:00 AM, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a full-length test of the warning sirens in Middletown, Anderson Springs, Cobb, Loch Lomond, and Kelseyville Riviera (formerly known as the Clear Lake Riviera). The test will last three minutes. In the event of an actual emergency, the warning siren is one way the community may be alerted to danger from wildfire, earthquake, or other hazards.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Head-On Crash Near Guerneville Kills Driver
River Road Head-on Crash Causes Injuries and a Fatality. Two people were taken to hospitals and another man died in a Guerneville head-on crash northwest of Novato on January 25. The accident occurred along River Road, close to Bonita Avenue, around 10:45 a.m. The incident report released by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said that a GMC Canyon was going west along River Road and speeding when the driver veered into the opposing lane into the path of a Chevrolet Blazer S-10.
ksro.com
Bay Area Gas Station Owner Given Half-Million-Dollar Fine
The owner of gas stations in Sonoma County and six other Bay Area counties must pay a half-a-million-dollar fine as part of a settlement. Alam and Faizan Corporation is accused of breaking state environmental laws. The corporation owns the Chevron gas station on Mendocino Avenue in Santa Rosa. Prosecutors say they failed to adequately install, monitor, operate and calibrate equipment on-site designed to detect leaks in underground gas storage tanks, putting surface and groundwater at risk. The corporation is also accused of failing to comply with laws regulating hazardous waste and hazardous materials at certain stations. Finally, it allegedly failed to label fuel dispensers with the correct octane rating and price per gallon, and falsely advertised the sale of lower-octane gas as higher-octane at some stations.
Willits News
NWS: February bringing warmer, wetter weather to Mendocino County
The cold snap that capped a long stretch of dry weather spanning the second half of January is expected to end this week with rain predicted to begin falling again during the first few days of February, the National Weather Service reported. According to the regional forecast prepared by the...
Comments / 0