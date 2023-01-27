Read full article on original website
Cancer warning as experts reveal new list of foods that increase risk
Eating common ultra-processed foods may increase the risk of cancer, experts have found.Breakfast cereals, mass-produced bread, ready meals, ice cream, ham and crisps are among the foodstuffs that a study funded by Cancer Research UK and the World Cancer Research Fund suggests may have some link to a higher risk of various types of cancer.A team of researchers from Imperial College London which led the study said British people eat far too many ultra-processed foods – often called UPFs – and called for front-of-pack warning labels.Dr Kiara Chang, who worked on the research, said the average person in the...
Chinese researchers develop the first human-monkey hybrid in a lab, sparking ethical debate.
Chinese scientists have apparently shocked the globe by successfully creating the first human-monkey hybrid in a lab. This terrifying event took place in China in 2021 after a group of researchers from the United States and Spain journeyed there to circumvent laws prohibiting such study in their own countries.
