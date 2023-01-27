ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

FOX Carolina

Dave Matthews Band headed for the Carolinas

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dave Mathews band will visit Charleston, SC and Wilmington, NC as part of their 2023 tour. The band will play at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion May 30-31 in Wilmington. Then - they’ll travel to Charleston to play at the Credit One Stadium June 2-3....
WILMINGTON, NC
abcnews4.com

Breeze Airways 'get off the couch' with 17 destinations on sale

CHARLESTON S.C. (WCIV) — Since the pandemic, studies revealed Americans are spending more time on the couch, and Breeze Airways has announced Charleston sale fares from $29 to help reverse that trend. According to SWNS Digital, 7 in 10 Americans agreed their couch became their best friend during the...
CHARLESTON, SC
tourcounsel.com

Coastal Grand Mall | Shopping mall in South Carolina

Coastal Grand Mall is 1,047,732 square feet (97,337.5 m2) super-regional shopping mall is located in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina located off of US Highway 17 and Harrelson Blvd. and was built in 2004. It is the second largest mall in the state behind the Haywood Mall in Greenville which holds the title of the largest mall and if the mall desired there is space allocated for future development and/or expansion.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
kiss951.com

Have You Visited The Most Underrated Attraction In South Carolina?

Even if you live in South Carolina you’ve probably been to several of the state’s top tourist destinations. The first thing that pops into my mind is the entire city of Myrtle Beach. Then there’s Charleston which is full of history. The Riverbanks Zoo in Columbia, and Greenville has become a tourist hotspot in recent years. Each of these cities is popular and home to heavily visited attractions. But what about those spots that are off the beaten path? Well, the experts at Yahoo put together a list of the most underrated attraction in each state including South Carolina.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
country1037fm.com

South Carolina Chefs Whipped the World’s Toughest Row

Have you ever tried to row a boat? Do you know how long it would take to row a boat more than 3,000 miles over the open ocean? Two South Carolina chef veterans took on the challenge and completed it in 40 days. How crazy is that? Every year an annual oceangoing competition billed as “the world’s toughest row” happens and these two chefs took on the challenge.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

48,000 pounds of oysters eaten at Lowcountry Oyster Festival

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Fans of oysters and tradition celebrated nearly four decades of the Lowcountry Oyster Festival Sunday in Mount Pleasant. Being the largest oyster festival in the world, almost 8,000 people gathered at Boone Hall Plantation for the 39th annual Lowcountry Oyster Festival. The Charleston Oyster Foundation...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
charlestondaily.net

39 Rue de Jean’s Executive Chef Marcus Shell named South Carolina Chef Ambassador

We are so excited and proud to announce that Chef Marcus Shell has been awarded South Carolina Chef Ambassador 2023!. The South Carolina Chef Ambassador program was established in 2015 to recognize chefs who best represent the state’s culinary culture. As well, the chef’s professional creativity and personal style has contributed to an ongoing effort to promote the state’s authentic culinary experiences and encourage the incorporation of buying local into everyday dining.
CHARLESTON, SC
country1037fm.com

Rare Orange Lobster Rescued In South Carolina

According to WMBF News, a rare orange lobster that captured the hearts of the Grand Strand can now be seen by everyone in Myrtle Beach!. Cheddar is a one-in-30-million crustacean currently on display at Ripley’s Aquarium. He was rescued from a shipment to Red Lobster last year. Director of...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Charleston Regional Business Journal

HOT PROPERTIES: New tenants move into West Edge in Charleston

Lee & Associates Charleston has signed three new office leases at 22 WestEdge on the Charleston peninsula. Novotech Clinical Research USA LLC will take 4,206 square feet, Punchlist USA Inc. is moving into 4,494 square feet within the building and Patten Seed has leased 6,899 square feet on the fifth floor, according to a news release.
CHARLESTON, SC
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Surfside Beach, South Carolina

Places to visit in Surfside Beach, SC. There are plenty of things to do in Surfside Beach, South Carolina. If you’re looking for a place to hang out and spend a day with your family, it’s a great choice. The beach has a laid-back vibe that you’ll appreciate and a wealth of shopping opportunities.
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
Charleston Regional Business Journal

Design unveiled for new $50M MUSC building in downtown Charleston

The next College of Health Professions building at the Medical University of South Carolina will be a new, modern medical education facility in the heart of downtown Charleston. Providing classrooms, laboratories, common spaces and support spaces for faculty, staff and students, the building will accommodate the university’s substantial growth in...
CHARLESTON, SC
thelocalpalate.com

Charleston Wine + Food Festival 2023

As any local knows, there’s more to Southern cuisine than grits, pork, and rice. How about some carnitas, arroz, or maiz? Food travelers take note: There’s no better place to satisfy your palate’s wanderlust than at the Charleston Wine + Food’s Culinary Village (March 1 to 5). Returning to Riverfront Park for the second year, the three-day celebration lays out a world of flavors, inspired by the bounty of the Lowcountry and the influences of different regions and nations, chefs, caterers, distillers, brewers, and other artisans. The Charleston Wine + Food’s Culinary Village will delight guests one sweet or savory taste at a time.
CHARLESTON, SC
crbjbizwire.com

The Beach Company Announces Two New Hires

Charleston, S.C. – Today, The Beach Company announces two new hires at the company’s corporate headquarters in downtown Charleston. Hanna Grimes has been hired as a social media strategist at The Beach Company. In this role, she will manage social media content strategy and creation for The Beach Company and Kiawah River, and her main responsibilities will include content calendar planning and management, writing, photography, video creation and photo, video and audio editing. Prior to joining The Beach Company, Hanna worked as a freelance social media manager and content creator for different businesses across various industries such as real estate, food and beverage and fashion. Originally from Ocean City, N.J., Hanna earned her degree in communications studies from Saint Joseph’s University.
CHARLESTON, SC

