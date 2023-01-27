Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Dave Matthews Band headed for the Carolinas
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dave Mathews band will visit Charleston, SC and Wilmington, NC as part of their 2023 tour. The band will play at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion May 30-31 in Wilmington. Then - they’ll travel to Charleston to play at the Credit One Stadium June 2-3....
abcnews4.com
Breeze Airways 'get off the couch' with 17 destinations on sale
CHARLESTON S.C. (WCIV) — Since the pandemic, studies revealed Americans are spending more time on the couch, and Breeze Airways has announced Charleston sale fares from $29 to help reverse that trend. According to SWNS Digital, 7 in 10 Americans agreed their couch became their best friend during the...
tourcounsel.com
Coastal Grand Mall | Shopping mall in South Carolina
Coastal Grand Mall is 1,047,732 square feet (97,337.5 m2) super-regional shopping mall is located in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina located off of US Highway 17 and Harrelson Blvd. and was built in 2004. It is the second largest mall in the state behind the Haywood Mall in Greenville which holds the title of the largest mall and if the mall desired there is space allocated for future development and/or expansion.
kiss951.com
Have You Visited The Most Underrated Attraction In South Carolina?
Even if you live in South Carolina you’ve probably been to several of the state’s top tourist destinations. The first thing that pops into my mind is the entire city of Myrtle Beach. Then there’s Charleston which is full of history. The Riverbanks Zoo in Columbia, and Greenville has become a tourist hotspot in recent years. Each of these cities is popular and home to heavily visited attractions. But what about those spots that are off the beaten path? Well, the experts at Yahoo put together a list of the most underrated attraction in each state including South Carolina.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
country1037fm.com
South Carolina Chefs Whipped the World’s Toughest Row
Have you ever tried to row a boat? Do you know how long it would take to row a boat more than 3,000 miles over the open ocean? Two South Carolina chef veterans took on the challenge and completed it in 40 days. How crazy is that? Every year an annual oceangoing competition billed as “the world’s toughest row” happens and these two chefs took on the challenge.
live5news.com
48,000 pounds of oysters eaten at Lowcountry Oyster Festival
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Fans of oysters and tradition celebrated nearly four decades of the Lowcountry Oyster Festival Sunday in Mount Pleasant. Being the largest oyster festival in the world, almost 8,000 people gathered at Boone Hall Plantation for the 39th annual Lowcountry Oyster Festival. The Charleston Oyster Foundation...
charlestondaily.net
39 Rue de Jean’s Executive Chef Marcus Shell named South Carolina Chef Ambassador
We are so excited and proud to announce that Chef Marcus Shell has been awarded South Carolina Chef Ambassador 2023!. The South Carolina Chef Ambassador program was established in 2015 to recognize chefs who best represent the state’s culinary culture. As well, the chef’s professional creativity and personal style has contributed to an ongoing effort to promote the state’s authentic culinary experiences and encourage the incorporation of buying local into everyday dining.
country1037fm.com
Rare Orange Lobster Rescued In South Carolina
According to WMBF News, a rare orange lobster that captured the hearts of the Grand Strand can now be seen by everyone in Myrtle Beach!. Cheddar is a one-in-30-million crustacean currently on display at Ripley’s Aquarium. He was rescued from a shipment to Red Lobster last year. Director of...
live5news.com
Group holds vigil for Tyre Nichols in Charleston: ‘they made my skin crawl’
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Community members gathered in Marion Square Sunday evening to hold a vigil for the lives of two people who died after fatal encounters with law enforcement. A group of around 20 people attended despite the rain to remember the lives of Tyre Nichols and Tortuguita in...
Charleston Regional Business Journal
HOT PROPERTIES: New tenants move into West Edge in Charleston
Lee & Associates Charleston has signed three new office leases at 22 WestEdge on the Charleston peninsula. Novotech Clinical Research USA LLC will take 4,206 square feet, Punchlist USA Inc. is moving into 4,494 square feet within the building and Patten Seed has leased 6,899 square feet on the fifth floor, according to a news release.
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Surfside Beach, South Carolina
Places to visit in Surfside Beach, SC. There are plenty of things to do in Surfside Beach, South Carolina. If you’re looking for a place to hang out and spend a day with your family, it’s a great choice. The beach has a laid-back vibe that you’ll appreciate and a wealth of shopping opportunities.
Charleston Regional Business Journal
Design unveiled for new $50M MUSC building in downtown Charleston
The next College of Health Professions building at the Medical University of South Carolina will be a new, modern medical education facility in the heart of downtown Charleston. Providing classrooms, laboratories, common spaces and support spaces for faculty, staff and students, the building will accommodate the university’s substantial growth in...
One South Carolina City Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
Berkeley County YMCA To Be Sold
The YMCA of Greater Charleston announced plans Monday to sell the Berkeley County YMCA in Moncks Corner due to financial challenges. The post Berkeley County YMCA To Be Sold appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
roadtripsandcoffee.com
Things to Do at the 9 Fishing Piers on the Grand Strand Around Myrtle Beach
What do a restaurant, an observation deck, and a record holder have in common? They are all part of fishing piers along the Grand Strand from North Myrtle Beach to Murrells Inlet. Stretching across the beaches over the water, these fishing piers offer food, entertainment, pleasant vista, and of course, lots of fishing!
Woman killed in Market Common bicycle crash was mother of Myrtle Beach firefighter
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman who was killed in a Market Common bicycle crash in early January was the mother of a Myrtle Beach firefighter, city officials said on Tuesday. Gail Rapp was hit by a car on Jan. 2 in the Market Common area while riding a bike. She died on Jan. 3, […]
thelocalpalate.com
Charleston Wine + Food Festival 2023
As any local knows, there’s more to Southern cuisine than grits, pork, and rice. How about some carnitas, arroz, or maiz? Food travelers take note: There’s no better place to satisfy your palate’s wanderlust than at the Charleston Wine + Food’s Culinary Village (March 1 to 5). Returning to Riverfront Park for the second year, the three-day celebration lays out a world of flavors, inspired by the bounty of the Lowcountry and the influences of different regions and nations, chefs, caterers, distillers, brewers, and other artisans. The Charleston Wine + Food’s Culinary Village will delight guests one sweet or savory taste at a time.
crbjbizwire.com
The Beach Company Announces Two New Hires
Charleston, S.C. – Today, The Beach Company announces two new hires at the company’s corporate headquarters in downtown Charleston. Hanna Grimes has been hired as a social media strategist at The Beach Company. In this role, she will manage social media content strategy and creation for The Beach Company and Kiawah River, and her main responsibilities will include content calendar planning and management, writing, photography, video creation and photo, video and audio editing. Prior to joining The Beach Company, Hanna worked as a freelance social media manager and content creator for different businesses across various industries such as real estate, food and beverage and fashion. Originally from Ocean City, N.J., Hanna earned her degree in communications studies from Saint Joseph’s University.
myhorrynews.com
Loris country artist highlights his father's career in award-winning music video
Up-and-coming country music artist Christopher Nelson was in shock when his name was announced at the Carolina Country Music Awards. People in the crowd were looking at him and calling his name to go up on stage. “Me?” he questioned. This month, Nelson won country music video of the...
