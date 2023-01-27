Read full article on original website
Related
Sleeping hungry every night? Guaranteed Income Program for needy NC families: Apply to get $600 each month
It can be frustrating to remain jobless for months and sleep hungry at night. Isn’t it? According to a source, North Carolina is one of those states where so many people face hunger. About 1,245,800 people are affected. Out of this, nearly 394,000 are children.
country1037fm.com
Charlotte Named One of America’s Most Festive Cities
Christmas may be over, but it’s always great to be in jolly good spirits. 2022 was one wild year, but cities across the country ended it right with the most beautiful, festive decorations. December is a great way to end a year, but it is also one of the most beautiful times of the year. All of the Christmas decorations and holiday spirit will put just about anyone in a great mood.
ourstate.com
Made in NC: Farm to Feet
Each year, Our State’s Made in NC Awards celebrate the talent and creativity of North Carolinians. Meet the state’s winners, honorable mentions, and judges. Check out all of this year’s winners!. As Gus Davis hiked with his family along the Mountains-to-Sea Trail in Pisgah National Forest, he...
South Carolina to end SNAP benefits starting Tuesday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A key pandemic boost for families in South Carolina is finally coming to an end Tuesday causing a big concern for food banks. During the height of the pandemic, a lot of folks were struggling to make ends meet. It forced the federal government to step up by providing things like stimulus checks and a boost to programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, better known as SNAP.
Memorial fund created in honor of former Miss USA, North Carolina native Cheslie Kryst
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The family of a Charlotte native and former Miss USA who tragically took her own life one year ago is setting up a memorial fund in her honor. The Cheslie C. Kryst Memorial Fund for Mental Health launched Monday in commemoration of her death. The family, alongside the National […]
ourstate.com
Made in NC: Our Most Honorable Mentions of 2022
The 10 honorable mentions in our Made in NC Awards impressed our judges — and us! — with their incredible creativity, craftsmanship, and stories showcasing the best that North Carolina has to offer.
country1037fm.com
Charlotte North Carolina Rail Trail Lights Return
I’m a suburb guy. I grew up twenty miles outside the city of Houston, Texas. No matter where I’ve lived as an adult from Greenville (SC), to Augusta, to Birmingham, to here in the Queen City, I’ve always lived around the same distance from the “downtown area.” It’s the environment I’m most comfortable in. Consequently, any visit to the city for work or pleasure has always felt like visiting a foreign country to me. It’s nice, but it’s not my jam, how soon can I get back in the car and head back to the ‘burbs. Which leads to the last couple of weeks.
country1037fm.com
Two Local North Carolina Area Stores Caught Overcharging Customers
Check your store receipts, North Carolina officials say, as several more retailers in the Charlotte area have been fined nearly $39,000 for price scanning errors. In total, 52 stores were fined in 33 counties for scanning errors in the fourth quarter of last year. According to Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler,...
13newsnow.com
Concord native crowned Miss USA
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Miss North Carolina is now Miss USA. Morgan Romano is from Concord, North Carolina, and was just crowned over the weekend. According to Pageant Circle, last year's Miss USA had to pass on her title to her first runner-up because she won Miss Universe earlier this month. The new Miss Universe is a model and fashion designer R'Bonney Gabriel.
rew-online.com
North Carolina Officials Applaud the Start of $35 Million Project by WinnDevelopment to Transform a Historic Mill into Affordable Apartments
WinnCompanies, an award-winning national developer and manager of affordable, mixed-income and market rate apartment communities, today broke ground on its first-ever. adaptive reuse project in North Carolina, starting construction on a $35 million project that will create 139 affordable apartments in a long-vacant, historic textile mill. Becky S. Smith, the...
country1037fm.com
Charlotte Home to North Carolina’s Best Breakfast Sandwich
Are you a fan of breakfast sandwiches? I know some people feel like a breakfast sandwich can change the way they tackle a day. Personally, the only breakfast sandwich I am big on is grilled cheese. I know, very basic of me. But, breakfast in general can be very important. It truly kick-starts your day and helps you be able to better navigate the day. From fast food spots to bagel shops and coffee shops, you can find a good breakfast sandwich. But, where are the best?
wccbcharlotte.com
Restaurant With History Of Overcoming Racism Will Open New Location In Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new restaurant is opening in Charlotte this week and the history behind it is something to celebrate. The original owner of Harold’s Chicken was black. He overcame some tough odds to stay open. Today, there’s a new set of challenges as new owners try to keep that legacy thriving.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina School Bus Driver Wins $150,000 With Scratch Off Ticket
A North Carolina school bus driver is naturally so excited after winning $150,000 with a scratch off ticket. We always love seeing people win lottery money in North Carolina but it especially touches our heart when someone so deserving wins big. Paula Harris of Warrenton says she always plays the same ticket and this time she hit it big. So what does she plan to do with all that money, she tells North Carolina Education lottery officials she plans to pay off her mortgage among other things.
myzeo.com
The Best Van and RV Campgrounds in North Carolina
Are you planning the trip of a lifetime through the Tar Heel State?. If that is the case, you better know the best van and RV campgrounds in NC!. Regardless of where you travel in an RV, you are en route for a thrilling adventure. However, North Carolina is the jewel in the crown for any RV or travel enthusiast. Over 1 million Americans live in a van or an RV, and this picture-perfect state is at the top of their travel bucket list.
WNCT
NC extra food benefits due to COVID-19 end in March
In North Carolina, extra federal food benefits implemented at the start of the pandemic will end in March. NC extra food benefits due to COVID-19 end in March. In North Carolina, extra federal food benefits implemented at the start of the pandemic will end in March. Mentally challenged teen who...
country1037fm.com
7 Fast Food Restaurants We Wish Would Come To North Carolina
We do have some good fast food here in North Carolina. I know I personally could not live without Chick-fil-a. No matter how long the line is I seem to end up there at least once a week. And North Carolina’s own Bojangles and Cookout is a southern staple. Of course, we have all the heavy hitter chains like Mcdonalds’, Burger King, Wendy’s, etc. But just like Bojangles and Cookout are North Carolina institutions there are chains local to other parts of the country that we (unfortunately) don’t have here. If you’ve traveled outside of the state chances are you’ve had the chance to dine at a fast food restaurant that we don’t have in North Carolina. And some of them leave you begging for them to open one up here.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Media Personality Wins Big On Wheel of Fortune
A North Carolina media personality wins big on Wheel of Fortune. We could not be happier for Brandon O’Brien who now resides in Nashville. If that name sounds familiar to you, it’s because he was on the air here in Charlotte, North Carolina from 2001-2006. Always a great guy with a ready smile and a love of television and game shows. Brandon recently won big on “Wheel of Fortune” in the main game and also in the bonus round. All in all he won $52,000 in cash and prizes including a new car and a trip to New Orleans.
Help begins here: NC Emergency Solutions Grant Program for people at risk of being homeless: Apply to get money
Living in a state like North Carolina can be quite difficult if you don’t have money or are homeless. A report shows that the rate of homelessness in NC has decreased by 24 percent since 2010. Still, so many people are forced to sleep in shelters or on the streets.
ourstate.com
Made in NC: Bright Black
Each year, Our State’s Made in NC Awards celebrate the talent and creativity of North Carolinians. Meet the state’s winners, honorable mentions, and judges. Check out all of this year’s winners!. In the sanctuary of almost every Black church is a VIP section. It’s not for the...
qcitymetro.com
On Beatties Ford Road, Erika Troutman is helping others grow business dreams
In March 2020, Erika Troutman bought an aging building in northwest Charlotte –1202 Beatties Ford Road – with dreams of creating generational wealth. Nestled in the heart of Historic West End, the clapboard structure had once been owned by another wealth builder, Larry Melton, who founded L.D. Melton Financial Services. In its heyday, Melton’s company had more than $18 million in assets under management, according to a company website. Melton also was known for his prolific fundraising efforts on behalf of historically Black colleges and universities.
Comments / 0