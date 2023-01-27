Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Francisco 49ers Looking To Replace Top Coach After Brutal LossOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco 49ers Lose CoachOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Contra Costa Hopeful For A Future With Fair Housing And Integrated CitiesVince MartellacciContra Costa County, CA
Person Rushed To Hospital After Amtrak Train Crashes Into Their Vehicle In OaklandWestmont Community NewsOakland, CA
Dave’s Hot Chicken Opens New Location in OaklandMadocOakland, CA
Contra Costa Hopeful For A Future With Fair Housing And Integrated Cities
Concord looks diverse, but it is not well-integrated, with a black population that makes up less than 3% of the demographics in town and a Latinx population that is confined to one lower-income neighborhood.
Controversy erupts in Atherton as state housing plan deadline passes
ATHERTON - Tuesday was the deadline for cities to submit their "housing element" to the State, identifying places where high density housing could be built to satisfy their mandated allotment. With housing being the hot button issue that it is, that might be easier said than done.Some residents of Atherton -- the wealthiest community in the Bay Area -- were having a hard time imagining multi-family housing in their town at all. Hans Brender walked through the house he's lived in for 40 years. He wondered how long it would still be his. "I had my joy, raised my...
Silicon Valley
A 1-foot-wide piece of land? A tiny banana-shaped parcel? They were almost part of Orinda’s housing plan.
A 1-foot-wide sliver of land sandwiched between a road and a backyard pool. A “vacant” site next to a water sanitation building. A handful of minuscule parcels—one of them shaped like a banana, another a triangle—tucked behind single-family homes. These were some of the most absurd...
piedmontexedra.com
Trial of full-time pickleball at Beach courts begins Feb. 27
The City of Piedmont plans to hold a trial of full-time pickleball play at Beach courts starting February 27, 2023. The trial, which was initiated by the Recreation Commission, is expected to last five months, through July 31, 2023. The Recreation Commission will receive an update and vote to confirm...
Bay Area bridge toll increases finally approved at end of long litigation
A pot of $545 million destined for new projects in the Bay Area may soon be released from escrow after litigation over a 2018 ballot measure on bridge toll increases finally comes to an end. The California Supreme Court on Wednesday, Jan. 25, let stand a decision from the state...
Deal for planned development at Concord Naval Weapons Station collapses
CONCORD -- After spending years trying to develop the land of the former Concord Naval Weapons Station, last week negotiations between the city of Concord and the current master developer broke down.Now the whole process must begin again.The original proposal seemed like a dream come true: thousands of acres of land just waiting for development. But the project that has been on the books for two decades is now over. On Saturday, the Concord City Council voted to reject a term sheet and dump their second master developer, a company called Concord First Partners. Member Carlyn Obringer said participation by...
Pleasanton-based Workday announces it's laying off 3% of global workforce
PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) — Workday, a cloud-based business management platform with its headquarters in Pleasanton, is laying off three percent of its workforce, according to an SEC filing. The majority of the layoffs will impact workers in the company’s product & technology division, according to post co-written by Workday’s co-CEOs, Aneel Bhusri and Carl Eschenbach. […]
mendofever.com
Gas Station Owner Will Pay $500K to Settle Violations at Locations in Mendocino, Lake, Sonoma, and Other Counties
The following is a press release issued by the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office:. On January 5, 2023, Alameda County Superior Court Judge Charles Smiley entered a $500,000.00 stipulated judgment against Mahmoud Alam, and Faizan Corporation, a California corporation of which Alam is the chief executive officer, in Case No. 22CV023017. This judgment settles allegations that Alam and Faizan Corporation failed to follow state laws governing the operation of retail gas stations at locations in Sonoma, Alameda, Contra Costa, Lake, Marin, Mendocino, and Yolo Counties. In Sonoma County, this involved the Chevron gas station located on Mendocino Avenue in Santa Rosa.
Paseos to the future? New Santa Cruz Riverwalk may open up 10 new restaurant spaces — four on the river
It might take 10 years, but the changing face of downtown Santa Cruz could offer the kind of vibrant community spaces for recreation, tourism and nightlife that have marked successful riverwalk projects in cities such as San Antonio, Austin, Chicago and Detroit.
Silicon Valley
Detached house sells for $1.7 million in Fremont
A house built in 1971 located in the 36000 block of Ashton Place in Fremont has new owners. The 1,830-square-foot property was sold on Dec. 27, 2022 for $1,700,000, or $929 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, two baths, and a garage. It sits on a 9,709-square-foot lot.
NBC Bay Area
Why Are Rent Prices Increasing in the Bay Area?
Housing prices have steadily dropped all over the Bay Area over the last few months, but not enough to bring many buyers back into the market. The latest real estate landscape in the region has led to a jump in local rent prices. With rent prices high, young people are...
Chinese developer starts selling San Jose projects
A China-based real estate firm whose co-founder was recently arrested in connection with a bribery scheme is selling off a premier residential development site in San Jose, while the fate of two others is still unclear. The former Greyhound bus station site at 70 S. Almaden Ave. in downtown San...
Bay Area no-kill animal rescue at risk for closing per their landlord Caltrans
If Jelly's Place closes, the founder says the no-kill animal rescue would have to figure out what to do with more than 140 animals and 15 people would lose their jobs.
beyondthecreek.com
Ming Quong Closes in Downtown Walnut Creek
After more than 50 years, the iconic Ming Quong has closed in downtown Walnut Creek. For background on their history check out this CBS News article here. Watch for their online shop which is expected to open in March here.
KTVU FOX 2
7 displaced at San Jose mobile home park fire
SAN JOSE, Calif. - At least seven people have been displaced Tuesday morning after a fire at the Coyote Creek mobile home community, not far from the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds in San Jose. Fire Capt. Sean Lovens said someone woke up because a smoke detector went off. Someone at...
lookout.co
Santa Cruz wraps up emergency repairs to West Cliff Drive, San Lorenzo River levee
The City of Santa Cruz Public Works Department has wrapped up some initial emergency repairs within the city. Senior Civil Engineer Josh Spangrud said that approximately 200 tons of rock and filter fabric was placed at the site opposite of 1016 West Cliff Dr., between Woodrow Avenue and David Way, last week.
Police investigation unfolds in residential area of Santa Clara
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — Two suspects are in custody after an investigation in a residential area near Santa Clara University on Tuesday, according to the Santa Clara Police Department. Police are on the scene near Harrison and Lincoln streets. Roads may be closed temporarily as a result of the investigation. Police say there is […]
SFGate
Dire BART projections: Nine station closures, cutting two lines
Barring a sudden return to pre-pandemic ridership levels, BART's long-term future will likely hinge on a future ballot measure that would partially subsidize the transit agency, officials said Thursday. The San Francisco and San Jose metropolitan areas have the lowest office occupancy rates among the top-10 biggest metros in the...
The Verge
San Francisco wants to slow robotaxi rollout over blocked traffic and false 911 calls
San Francisco transportation officials want Waymo and Cruise to slow the expansion of their robotaxi services in the city due to safety concerns, as reported earlier by NBC News. In two letters written to the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), the officials on San Francisco County’s Transportation Authority say the expansion of either service “is unreasonable,” citing recent incidents involving stopped driverless vehicles blocking traffic and obstructing emergency responders.
Woodside's Huddart Park is a Bay Area hiking area 'lost to history'
A shadowy elite built his wealth by cutting down trees but then ironically preserved his property to become a park.
