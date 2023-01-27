ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piedmont, CA

CBS San Francisco

Controversy erupts in Atherton as state housing plan deadline passes

ATHERTON - Tuesday was the deadline for cities to submit their "housing element" to the State, identifying places where high density housing could be built to satisfy their mandated allotment. With housing being the hot button issue that it is, that might be easier said than done.Some residents of Atherton -- the wealthiest community in the Bay Area -- were having a hard time imagining multi-family housing in their town at all. Hans Brender walked through the house he's lived in for 40 years. He wondered how long it would still be his. "I had my joy, raised my...
ATHERTON, CA
piedmontexedra.com

Trial of full-time pickleball at Beach courts begins Feb. 27

The City of Piedmont plans to hold a trial of full-time pickleball play at Beach courts starting February 27, 2023. The trial, which was initiated by the Recreation Commission, is expected to last five months, through July 31, 2023. The Recreation Commission will receive an update and vote to confirm...
PIEDMONT, CA
CBS San Francisco

Deal for planned development at Concord Naval Weapons Station collapses

CONCORD -- After spending years trying to develop the land of the former Concord Naval Weapons Station, last week negotiations between the city of Concord and the current master developer broke down.Now the whole process must begin again.The original proposal seemed like a dream come true: thousands of acres of land just waiting for development. But the project that has been on the books for two decades is now over. On Saturday, the Concord City Council voted to reject a term sheet and dump their second master developer, a company called Concord First Partners.  Member Carlyn Obringer said participation by...
CONCORD, CA
KRON4 News

Pleasanton-based Workday announces it's laying off 3% of global workforce

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) — Workday, a cloud-based business management platform with its headquarters in Pleasanton, is laying off three percent of its workforce, according to an SEC filing. The majority of the layoffs will impact workers in the company’s product & technology division, according to post co-written by Workday’s co-CEOs, Aneel Bhusri and Carl Eschenbach. […]
PLEASANTON, CA
mendofever.com

Gas Station Owner Will Pay $500K to Settle Violations at Locations in Mendocino, Lake, Sonoma, and Other Counties

The following is a press release issued by the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office:. On January 5, 2023, Alameda County Superior Court Judge Charles Smiley entered a $500,000.00 stipulated judgment against Mahmoud Alam, and Faizan Corporation, a California corporation of which Alam is the chief executive officer, in Case No. 22CV023017. This judgment settles allegations that Alam and Faizan Corporation failed to follow state laws governing the operation of retail gas stations at locations in Sonoma, Alameda, Contra Costa, Lake, Marin, Mendocino, and Yolo Counties. In Sonoma County, this involved the Chevron gas station located on Mendocino Avenue in Santa Rosa.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Silicon Valley

Detached house sells for $1.7 million in Fremont

A house built in 1971 located in the 36000 block of Ashton Place in Fremont has new owners. The 1,830-square-foot property was sold on Dec. 27, 2022 for $1,700,000, or $929 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, two baths, and a garage. It sits on a 9,709-square-foot lot.
FREMONT, CA
NBC Bay Area

Why Are Rent Prices Increasing in the Bay Area?

Housing prices have steadily dropped all over the Bay Area over the last few months, but not enough to bring many buyers back into the market. The latest real estate landscape in the region has led to a jump in local rent prices. With rent prices high, young people are...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
beyondthecreek.com

Ming Quong Closes in Downtown Walnut Creek

After more than 50 years, the iconic Ming Quong has closed in downtown Walnut Creek. For background on their history check out this CBS News article here. Watch for their online shop which is expected to open in March here.
KTVU FOX 2

7 displaced at San Jose mobile home park fire

SAN JOSE, Calif. - At least seven people have been displaced Tuesday morning after a fire at the Coyote Creek mobile home community, not far from the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds in San Jose. Fire Capt. Sean Lovens said someone woke up because a smoke detector went off. Someone at...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Police investigation unfolds in residential area of Santa Clara

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — Two suspects are in custody after an investigation in a residential area near Santa Clara University on Tuesday, according to the Santa Clara Police Department. Police are on the scene near Harrison and Lincoln streets. Roads may be closed temporarily as a result of the investigation. Police say there is […]
SANTA CLARA, CA
SFGate

Dire BART projections: Nine station closures, cutting two lines

Barring a sudden return to pre-pandemic ridership levels, BART's long-term future will likely hinge on a future ballot measure that would partially subsidize the transit agency, officials said Thursday. The San Francisco and San Jose metropolitan areas have the lowest office occupancy rates among the top-10 biggest metros in the...
SAN JOSE, CA
The Verge

San Francisco wants to slow robotaxi rollout over blocked traffic and false 911 calls

San Francisco transportation officials want Waymo and Cruise to slow the expansion of their robotaxi services in the city due to safety concerns, as reported earlier by NBC News. In two letters written to the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), the officials on San Francisco County’s Transportation Authority say the expansion of either service “is unreasonable,” citing recent incidents involving stopped driverless vehicles blocking traffic and obstructing emergency responders.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

