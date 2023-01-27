ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Key matchup: Portland's Moses Wood has taken over as leading scorer since last meeting with Gonzaga

By Jim Meehan The Spokesman-Review
KHQ Right Now
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Last-second bucket gives No. 22 Saint Mary's rare win at BYU

Aidan Mahaney knocked down a 15-foot turnaround jumper with 0.4 seconds left to give No. 22 Saint Mary's a 57-56 victory over BYU on Saturday night in West Coast Conference play at Provo, Utah. Mahaney was well-guarded by Fousseyni Traore as he drove into the lane before he faded back...
PROVO, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy