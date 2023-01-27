ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronado, CA

Caltrans Gets $14 Million to Design Long-Awaited Suicide Barrier on Coronado Bridge

By Chris Jennewein
Times of San Diego
4 days ago
 4 days ago
A photo rendering of the proposed stainless steel net to prevent suicides. Courtesy Caltrans

The California Transportation Commission announced Friday the award of $14 million to design a long-awaited suicide prevention system for the Coronado Bridge.

The bridge is the location of over a dozen suicides every year, second only to the Golden Gate Bridge in California.

More than four years ago Caltrans held public meetings to discuss a possible suicide barrier amid growing concern over the loss of life. Final environmental review was completed last year.

“This new funding is an important next step to allow Caltrans to move into the final design phase of the project,” said Caltrans District 11 Director Gustavo Dallarda. “An untraditional project for Caltrans, but an important one that will have a big impact on the lives of many Californians.”

The initial plan calls for an 8- to 10-foot-tall stainless-steel net attached to the outside of the existing bride railings.

The money comes from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 and Senate Bill 1.

