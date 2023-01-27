Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
‘System is broken’: Mental health centers seek $30 million to add workers, bolster treatment
Even with signing bonuses, the state's 10 community mental health centers are down nearly 340 clinical positions that work directly with patients. (Screenshot) The state has spent millions to expand mental health treatment in the last two years. Yet those who need it are still waiting. In emergency rooms, some for days. At home for a mobile crisis team that’s an hour-plus away. For a counseling appointment. For housing after psychiatric hospitalizations.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pennsylvania Saw No Change in Median Down Payment During COVID
After a record-setting surge in home prices during the COVID-19 pandemic, the cooling of the real estate market seems to have fully set in. Mortgage rates doubled over the course of 2022 as the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates in efforts to combat inflation. Greater costs to borrow, coupled with elevated home prices and the effects of inflation on household finances, have priced out many would-be buyers. Today’s market is a far cry from the frenzy of competition and aggressive offers that buyers experienced in 2020 and 2021. Homes are staying on the market for longer, and sellers are more willing to accept concessions or lower their price.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Executive order refunds licensing, permitting fees for slow state processing
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said Tuesday the state will refund residents every time it delays processing applications for occupational licenses, certifications and permits. “Under my administration, Pennsylvanians will have certainty,” he said. “They will know how long it will take for agencies to respond, and...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Auditor general eyes subpoena power for better taxpayer oversight
(The Center Square) – A roundtable discussion held Tuesday with two of Pennsylvania’s top fiscal watchdogs focused on how the legislature could strengthen oversight of state finances. It also touched on the negative costs to taxpayers if spending isn’t watched closely. The discussion, called by House Republican...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Study examines impact of litter laws
COLUMBIA -- Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful and PalmettoPride announce a comprehensive joint study on the efficacy of state litter statutes and enforcement practices and procedures. The multistate study is the first of its kind in the country and can serve as a benchmark to measure litter control enforcement efforts across the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois AG to request expedited review of gun ban challenge upheld by appellate court
(The Center Square) – The state of Illinois is expected to ask for an expedited review by the Illinois Supreme Court after a temporary restraining order was upheld Tuesday against Illinois’ gun ban on behalf of 866 plaintiffs who sued in Effingham County. Attorney Thomas DeVore won a...
KPVI Newschannel 6
SC ranks 5th in nurses passing license exam
COLUMBIA -- Nursing education programs at South Carolina’s institutions of higher education contributed to South Carolina claiming the fifth-highest state pass rate in the nation for 2022 on the National Council Licensure Examination, a test required for nursing graduates to be licensed to practice in the United States. According...
KPVI Newschannel 6
DeWine puts education, family-related tax cuts at forefront of proposed budget
(The Center Square) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine put education center stage Tuesday, saying the state’s future is defined by how well children are educated. He outlined an education focus on literacy that includes new reading curriculum and professional development in his annual state of the state address to the General Assembly, while promising to spend one-time federal money on one-time expenditures to keep the state away from a fiscal cliff.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Insurance aid bill clears first hurdle; key vote Wednesday
BATON ROUGE, La. - After more than three hours of discussion, a bill that would offer insurance firms $45 million to write property insurance policies in hurricane-battered Louisiana cleared its first hurdle Tuesday. The legislation, House Bill 1, won approval in the House Appropriations Committee without a dissenting vote. The...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Kansas Legislature Update January 23-27
Governor Laura Kelly delivered her State of the State Address to members of the Kansas Legislature Jan. 24, delayed two weeks because of a false positive test for Covid. Kelly urged the legislators to implement meaningful water policy to address the pending water crisis in western Kansas. Once again she urged legislators to expand eligibility for Medicaid and to legalize medical marijuana.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Mississippi Senate committee passes bill to allow schools to arm workers
(The Center Square) — Against a key deadline in the Mississippi Legislature on Tuesday, the Senate Education Committee advanced several bills that are now headed for a full chamber vote. The day is the last one for bills to advance from committees. Any bill that doesn’t receive committee approval...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Bill penalizing Idaho cities that don't enforce felonies passes House
BOISE — The Idaho House of Representatives on Monday passed a bill to penalize local governments that say they won’t enforce state felonies. The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, said the city of Boise’s resolution that calls for putting limited resources toward abortion investigations and enforcement was the genesis of the legislation, although he said on the House floor that he had not read the resolution.
KPVI Newschannel 6
School choice supporters optimistic over Wisconsin open enrollment
(The Center Square) – The latest snapshot of the desire for school choice in Wisconsin is developing this week when the Open Application Period for three of Wisconsin’s school choice programs begins Wednesday. Parents in Milwaukee and Racine have several chances to enroll their kids in Parental Choice...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Policy hearings fill Pennsylvania’s legislative void
(The Center Square) – The gaping hole in the General Assembly’s session calendar notwithstanding, lawmakers continue delving into policy meetings this week as an outlet for their restlessness. After a House Republican Policy Committee’s hearing on Monday about school funding concerns, lawmakers invoked their frustration with stalled legislative...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Would cannabis cafés be allowed in St. Louis County? A proposed plan says yes.
CLAYTON — Cannabis cafés could be allowed in unincorporated St. Louis County if county leaders approve a new zoning rule to be proposed on Tuesday. Missouri’s new constitutional amendment legalizing recreational marijuana leaves it up to local governments to decide whether they will allow businesses where customers may consume cannabis on-site — a café that sells coffee and joints, for instance, or a bakery that sells pot brownies. St. Louis County would allow such businesses with certain conditions under the proposed ordinance revisions.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Arkansas state offices to close on Wednesday in weather affected areas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Due to poor road conditions in many areas of the state, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has closed state office buildings except for critical operations on Wednesday. State employees who can telework should do so, and agencies may implement liberal leave policies for their employees who cannot...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Where construction companies are building the most homes
Texas Real Estate Source used Census Bureau data to determine the U.S. metropolitan areas where construction companies are building the most homes. Originally published on texasrealestatesource.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Game Commission votes on antlerless license changes, boat speed limits, and more
Harrisburg, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners had an eventful meeting on Saturday, with the agenda featuring discussions about antlerless deer licenses, land acquisitions, new boat speed limits, modified otter trapping rules, and several other items of interest. Preliminary approval of antlerless deer license changes. The Board...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Is it time for partisan school board elections in Indiana?
Should candidates for local school boards across Indiana be required to identify as members of a political party to appear on the ballot?. That's the question the Senate Committee on Elections is weighing as it decides in coming weeks whether to advance Senate Bill 188. The legislation would end Indiana's...
KPVI Newschannel 6
New bill would allow ‘airbows’ for Iowa deer hunting
Airbows can be used in other states to hunt deer. (Stock photo via Canva) New legislation that would allow deer hunters to use weapons that propel arrows with compressed air advanced Tuesday from an Iowa Senate subcommittee. So-called airbows are a relatively new weapon that some states allow for hunting....
