dotesports.com

Iron VALORANT players struggle to win with these 3 agent picks

In VALORANT, what fans see in competitive games doesn’t reflect the reality of ranked play, especially when looking at the lower levels. As the lowest tier in ranked, Iron games have pretty much nothing in common with pro play except for the maps. But some agents are simply struggling at all levels, from the highest to the lowest.
VALORANT players share their early opinion on Swiftplay

VALORANT was released a few years ago now, but Riot Games continues to keep the game feeling fresh with regular updates. One of the ways the devs succeed in doing this is by implementing new game modes to appeal to new and returning players, in addition to their heavy focus on the competitive mode. But while some game modes are popular, others haven’t met players’ expectations. They were later removed, never to return.
Viral ‘Sage mommy’ post shows how well Riot knows the VALORANT audience

Riot Games has been bringing players closer and closer to the agents that define VALORANT, but a Sunday morning Twitter post brought fans and players something they desperately needed: acknowledgment from mommy. The post shows the trio of Neon, Sage, and Jett on a plane together in the same row,...
Riot is giving these underappreciated champs some love in League Patch 13.3

In League of Legends there are popular are unpopular champions. While popular champions will regularly find their names in the patch notes, less popular champions might even go a full year without receiving changes. Patch 13.3, however, will be a good patch for all those underappreciated champions. On Jan. 31,...
Just three days in, Fortnite players are already begging Epic to delete The Kid Laroi crossover

While The Kid Laroi’s music attracts billions of listens on Spotify, his Fortnite game mode might’ve overstayed its welcome just days after it hit live servers. The Kid Laroi is a part of a long list of crossovers within the battle royale. The musician’s event commenced on Friday, Jan. 27 with a concert available on-demand. Once you’ve reached the end of the activated gig, you can also visit a special island with your best buds and listen to all The Kid Laroi music all over again.
League players desperately want one feature to improve champ selection phase

League of Legends players want to see one change in the champion select phase. In a post on League’s subreddit on Monday, a player suggested adding the option to play with a random champion skin or hide all owned skins would improve champion select—and many agreed with the idea.
Kureiji Ollie brings Apex event to Hololive in first for famed VTuber agency

Hololive VTuber Kureiji Ollie will be holding Hololive’s first multi-branch Apex Legends tournament. The event, called Kureiiji Arcade, will be streamed on the VTuber’s YouTube on Saturday, Feb. 18. Ollie unveiled the event at the conclusion of her latest Apex stream on Jan. 30. The Apex enthusiast gave...
League player’s game-saving Zac pentakill has people clamoring for massive nerfs

In League of Legends, there are losers and winners in every balance patch. On Patch 13.1B, Zac is the most powerful jungle across all levels, according to League of Graphs. While he shares the top jungler position with Maokai in higher tiers, he’s incredibly strong in lower tiers as well. A Zac player showed the champion’s potential, in the late game especially, on a game clip shared on Reddit recently.
League players slam ‘atrocious’ level-up rewards

Some League of Legends players aren’t satisfied with one key feature of the game. A handful of players complained about the rewards system on League’s subreddit over the weekend. They claim it has become pointless and tedious, especially for players that already own all the champions in the game.
Game-losing Overwatch 2 control mode issue has players begging for a patch

Overwatch 2’s famed Control mode, which sees players duke it out in a confined space for objective supremacy, is hard enough without glitches deciding the victors—so, of course, a suspected new issue popping up in the playlist has landed squarely in the fandom’s targets. The problem hit...
One League champion has been picked or banned in every LEC match this split

Only one League of Legends champion still has a 100 percent presence in the 2023 LEC Winter Split. The champion that holds a 100 percent pick and ban rate is Lucian, according to League stats site Oracle’s Elixir. That being said, the Purifier has been picked only 10 times in the 15 games so far, meaning he was banned 20 times.
Overwatch 2 players think these 2 tanks are in line to be the next most-hated in the game

The never-ending discussion of Overwatch 2’s meta is continuing within the community, this time with tanks at the forefront. A recent Reddit thread posed the question of who players think the next most hated tank will be, after a long line of hated tanks who’ve had their share of time in the spotlight of disdain over the course of the game’s first few months since launch.
What is VALORANT Pro City and how to check the leaderboard

A complicated problem can sometimes be solved with a simple solution. For VALORANT pro players and content creators that had reached the pinnacle of competitive play, the rewards they found were tremendously lacking. Ranked VALORANT at virtually all levels has an overwhelming amount of ‘problem players’ that don’t communicate, listen...
Overwatch 2 gives players a week of bonus match XP to end season 2

Overwatch 2’s second competitive season is coming to an end on Feb. 6, making way for season three and all of the potential changes that come with it. Luckily, for players who have been unable to grind the game for the last few months, there is still a chance in this final week of the season that players can finish up the Battle Pass and claim all of their rewards.
How to fix ‘Join failed because you are on a different version’ in MW2

Each Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 major update aims to introduce new content to the game alongside fixing bugs and errors. While trying to fix previous glitches, new ones can pop up as new assets get added to the game. Errors like “Join failed because you are on a...

