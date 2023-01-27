ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

wivk.com

Jimmy’s blog: Nkamhoua comes of age with terrific game against Texas

When Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel addressed the Thompson-Boling Arena crowd with seven minutes to go in the first half of the Tennessee-Texas game, he uttered a familiar refrain. “The best is yet to come,’’ Heupel said. He could have been talking about Rick Barnes’ basketball team.
AUSTIN, TX
oklahoma Sooner

OU Falls To No. 11 Tennessee in Championship

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - The Oklahoma men's tennis team fell 4-3 to No. 11 Tennessee in the ITA Kickoff Weekend championship match on Saturday. The match opened in doubles and battled for the opening point. At the top court, Alex Martinez and Siphos Montsi fell 6-4 to Pat Harper and Johannus Monday. Nathan Han and Jordan Hasson took the match to a tiebreaker, but fell 7-6 (7) to Emile Hudd and Angel Diaz on court two. When play was halted, Baptiste Anselmo and Justin Schlageter were at 6-6 (3-1) with Shunsuke Mitsui and Tomas Rodriguez.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville Powerball player wins $50K

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Winner, winner! One Knoxville Powerball player won thousands on a ticket Saturday night, according to the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation. The individual matched four of five balls plus the Powerball on Jan. 28 to get the base prize of $50,000. The ticket was purchased at Kroger, 4918 Kingston Pike in Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

One East Tenn. church responsible for feeding hundreds

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The church and food pantry started out feeding 50-60 families every week, now that has grown to them providing hot meals and groceries to around 300 families every Friday at noon. The total amount is around 750 people, this equates to six to seven thousand pounds of food weekly.
HARRIMAN, TN
WATE

Pedestrian dead after crash on I-75 North

News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. A pedestrian was hit and killed on I-75 in Knoxville Thursday evening. A pedestrian was hit and killed on I-75 in Knoxville Thursday evening. News at 4 on 1/27. News at Midday. WATE 6 On Your Side...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Vol football players visit kids injured in deadly Magnolia Ave. crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than a week after a deadly crash on Magnolia Avenue which claimed the life of 65-year-old Michael Williams, the man’s two grandkids remain in the hospital after getting out of surgeries. Eleven-year-old Gage and his 6-year-old sister Hadley were getting care at East Tennessee...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Morristown woman recovering after losing unborn child in car crash

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A Morristown woman is learning how to walk again after a car accident took the life of her unborn child and almost her own life as well.  The accident happened back in December but Brianna Campbell’s life has been forever changed. Campbell grew up in Morristown.  “My mamaw and papa raised […]
MORRISTOWN, TN
bbbtv12.com

Preventing Vehicle Crashes in Oak Ridge

Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is a city in Anderson and Roane counties in the eastern part of the United States. It is situated about 25 miles west of downtown Knoxville. The city has a rich history, having played an essential role in developing technology that ended WWII. Today, Oak Ridge is the “Secret City” with many stories to share.
OAK RIDGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Camera catches theft at Great Smokies Flea Market

Police place speed trailer along East Magnolia Ave following deadly crash. KPD spokesperson Scott Erland told WVLT News the department is aware that speeding is an issue on Magnolia Avenue. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Looking for a new breakfast recipe? Here’s a great way to start the day.
KNOXVILLE, TN

