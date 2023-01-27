KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - The Oklahoma men's tennis team fell 4-3 to No. 11 Tennessee in the ITA Kickoff Weekend championship match on Saturday. The match opened in doubles and battled for the opening point. At the top court, Alex Martinez and Siphos Montsi fell 6-4 to Pat Harper and Johannus Monday. Nathan Han and Jordan Hasson took the match to a tiebreaker, but fell 7-6 (7) to Emile Hudd and Angel Diaz on court two. When play was halted, Baptiste Anselmo and Justin Schlageter were at 6-6 (3-1) with Shunsuke Mitsui and Tomas Rodriguez.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO