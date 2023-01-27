ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
lbmjournal.com

Nova US Wood Products named exclusive U.S. provider of Rhino Wood

Portland, Ore. — Nova USA Wood Products a supplier of wood products and accessories, has been named the exclusive provider of Rhino Wood in North America. Rhino Wood is a modified timber produced through a patented two-stage process that uses thermal modification and pressure to impregnate the original wood right to the core with a proprietary compound. Rhino Wood is developed to achieve the same high-density, low-maintenance and Class 1 durability characteristics as Ipe hardwood, while aging beautifully into a silver-grey color over time.
Family Handyman

What Is Limewash Paint?

Is your home or cottage in need of an interior design makeover? Consider limewash paint. Significantly different than the regular stuff you can find on the shelves of any hardware store, limewash has a unique look dating back to the 7th century BCE. Limewash gives walls a mottled, antique look, and a unique texture some say reminds them of suede.
onekindesign.com

Step into an old world craftsman in North Carolina devised for aging in place

This gorgeous old-world craftsman home was designed by Living Stone Design + Build along with ID.ology Interiors, located in Black Mountain, a quintessential small town just outside of Asheville, North Carolina. This style of this dwelling was a fusion design that pays homage to church cathedral ceiling detailing. Step inside this home to find 3,066 square feet of living space with four bedrooms and four bathrooms.
BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC
thenordroom.com

A Deep Red Kitchen in a Victorian Home in London

This semi-detached Victorian house in London is packed with original details and charm which you expect from a historic home. And at the back of the house, you will find a pleasant surprise with an English kitchen that has deep red cabinets. They used many colors in this historic home...

Comments / 0

Community Policy