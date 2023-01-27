Read full article on original website
Homeless Funding Available for Santa Cruz County
United Way of Santa Cruz County announces $135,081 in federal funds for local nonprofits providing emergency food and shelter services to Santa Cruz County residents. The organization must use 100% of the funding towards approved emergency food and shelter services. Decisions are made by the local recipient organizations grant committee,...
Protecting Pelicans
Each year, the Mount Madonna School fifth grade class engages in a year-long cross-curricular study focused on an environmental topic selected by the students. For 2022-23, students voted to focus on pelicans to raise public awareness and reduce the existential threats faced by these seabirds. In November, students visited the...
