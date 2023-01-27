ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

restaurantbusinessonline.com

Wing concepts gear up for high demand and higher profits on Super Bowl Sunday

After two years of high prices and shrinking supply, Super Bowl Sunday promises to be a banner day for restaurants specializing in chicken wings. “Our wholesale jumbo wing quotations started the year at $.77/lb., which was the lowest start to the year since 1998. Values have rebounded some since then and are currently $.94/lb. but are still over 64% lower than in 2022,” said Matt Busardo, poultry market reporter at Urner Barry, a protein market resource for the food industry.

