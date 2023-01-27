PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The future of the Republican party in Arizona is coming to a head this weekend. After a string of key losses in the midterm, the party is meeting to choose a new leader and that’s not all. Besides picking up a new chair, the more than 1,000 Republicans meeting will vote on a number of resolutions that will show which direction the party wants to go. Some of the issues include the possibility of censuring the Republican-controlled Maricopa County Board of Supervisors for certifying the 2020 and 2022 elections and demanding a “do-over” of last year’s elections where the party suffered high-profile losses like in the race for governor. “The idea that we’re going to do-over the election, we’re not going to do-over the election. The elections are done. the courts have ruled and we need to move on and what the party needs to do is focus on what we need to do to elect Republicans,” said Wes Gullet, who has been a Republican precinct member since the late 1980s.

