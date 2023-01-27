Read full article on original website
Polis Administration announces Property Tax, Rent, Heat Rebate relief for Coloradans
COLORADO GOVERNOR JARED POLIS, COLORADO DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE. The Polis-Primavera administration announced that the Property Tax, Rent, Heat (PTC) Rebate is now available to Colorado residents based on income, including people with disabilities and older adults, to help with their property tax, rent, and/or heat expenses this winter and beyond. The rebate amount can be up to $1,044 a year for applicants.
New HD 12 Rep. Kyle Brown focuses on climate change, fire recovery, affordable housing
Less than 48 hours after Kyle Brown was selected to become the new representative of House District 12, he went to work at the Colorado State Capitol on Monday — a turnover he said he was prepared for. “Our district has been without representation at the state House for...
Colorado adults who never finished high school could get more help toward a diploma
Colorado would boost adult high school diploma programs and also ensure students learn digital literacy skills under two bipartisan bills in the state legislature. Both bills would meet critical needs for Coloradans and also for the state — to produce more educated workers and to train more people for jobs that have been stubbornly hard to fill. Historically, Colorado has ranked at the bottom among states in funding adult education.
Colorado school finance committee backs special ed increase, won’t vote on new formula
Colorado would fund special education at the levels lawmakers promised back in 2006 under legislation recommended unanimously Friday by a special committee on school finance. The special education bill was the only one recommended this year by the school finance committee, which originally convened six years ago with the goal of rewriting Colorado’s decades-old school funding formula. House Speaker Julie McCluskie said she’s still hoping to present a new formula to lawmakers outside the committee process.
PUC approves Public Service Company of Colorado’s application to reduce gas cost adjustment
On Monday, Jan. 30, the PUC approved Public Service Company of Colorado’s (PSCo’s) application to reduce the gas cost adjustment (GCA) downward – resulting in a roughly 15% bill reduction for both residential and small commercial natural gas customers and more modest savings for other customers. The utility files GCA’s quarterly.
Colorado Secretary of State’s Office releases annual charitable solicitation report
A total of 8,577 Colorado charities with fiscal years ending in 2021 reported revenue totaling over $34.5 billion and assets totaling over $76.8 billion, according to an annual charitable solicitation report created by the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office. The annual report on charitable solicitations in Colorado is a...
California releases its own plan for Colorado River cuts
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California released a plan Tuesday detailing how Western states reliant on the Colorado River should save more water. It came a day after the six other states in the river basin made a competing proposal. In a letter to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, California...
AP Exclusive: Emails reveal tensions in Colorado River talks
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Competing priorities, outsized demands and the federal government's retreat from a threatened deadline stymied a deal last summer on how to drastically reduce water use from the parched Colorado River, emails obtained by The Associated Press show. The documents span the June-to-August window the U.S....
In the West, pressure to count water lost to evaporation
WASHINGTON (AP) — Exposed to the beating sun and hot dry air, more than 10% of the water carried by the Colorado River evaporates, leaks or spills as the 1,450-mile (2,334-kilometer) powerhouse of the West flows through the region’s dams, reservoirs and open-air canals. For decades, key stewards...
LTE: Early childhood education is simply out of reach for most Longmont families
The Longmont Leader accepts contributions, photos, letters to the editor, or LTEs, and op-eds for publication from community members, business leaders and public officials on local topics. Publication will be at the discretion of the editor and published opinions do not represent the views of the Longmont Leader or its staff. To submit a contribution, email info@longmontleader.com.
17,000 and counting: Families apply for free preschool in Colorado
Around 17,000 Colorado families have applied for the state’s free preschool program in the week since the application opened on Jan. 17, a state official announced at a Wednesday meeting. The early burst of interest in the new preschool program could mean enrollment will exceed the 30,000 children state...
Colorado would expand financial aid, loan forgiveness for student teachers
Colorado on Thursday moved toward expanding financial aid for university students studying to become teachers. A bill to broaden a $52 million program received unanimous support Thursday in the House Education Committee. The legislation is a top priority for Democratic lawmakers seeking to attract more Coloradans to the teaching field...
Ugandan activist's family awarded $10.5M for Utah park death
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The United States will pay family members of a Ugandan human rights activist killed in an accident at Arches National Park more than $10 million in damages, a federal judge ruled Monday. Though the amount was substantially less than pursued, attorneys representing the family...
Tips from Xcel Engery to help customers save on energy bills
Temperatures are expected to plummet across Colorado starting Sunday and stretching into next week, prompting Xcel Energy to remind customers it offers tips and programs to help them manage their energy use and save on their energy bills. We also encourage customers to reach out if they’re having trouble paying their energy bills, so we can help with payment plans or connect them to energy assistance programs that can help.
State utilities commission talks historically high bills
A confluence of factors is contributing to the historic increases on energy bills in Colorado. The Colorado Public Utilities Commission met Wednesday to discuss utility bill affordability this winter. Utility bills in Colorado have nearly doubled since last winter. Higher gas prices, utility rate increases and cold early winter months...
Colorado carbon emissions bill clears Senate committee
A comprehensive greenhouse gas emission reduction bill cleared Colorado’s Transportation and Energy Senate Committee on Thursday and now heads to the Senate Appropriations Committee. The bill, which is sponsored by Denver Democratic Sen. Chris Hansen, aims to eliminate all carbon emissions in our state by 2050, starting with 65%...
Identity Theft Awareness week kicks off in Colorado
Today kicks off Identity Theft Awareness Week 2023, and treasurer Dave Young wants to make sure you know what identity theft is, how to prevent it and what to do if it happens to you. “Coloradans must remain vigilant in keeping their personal information secure,” treasurer Dave Young stated. “This...
PUC invites the public to comment at a Jan. 31, 2023, hearing regarding utility bill affordability
The Colorado Public Utilities Commission (PUC), part of the Department of Regulatory Agencies (DORA), invites the public to comment at a public comment hearing regarding utility bill affordability on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. The PUC will take public comments to give utility customers an immediate opportunity to share their thoughts...
Wintry weather scrubs more than 1,000 flights in US
DALLAS (AP) — More than 1,000 flights were cancelled and many more delayed Monday with more expected in coming days as Texas and nearby states dealt with freezing temperatures and wintry precipitation. Nearly 350 flights were canceled at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and more than 200 at Dallas...
Winter weather leads to scrubbed flights in Texas, beyond
DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines and American Airlines canceled dozens of flights Monday in north Texas, which is expected to get cold, wet weather most of the week, including a chance of freezing rain. About 30% of all flights at Dallas Love Field Airport, home to Southwest, were canceled...
