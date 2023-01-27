ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

The Longmont Leader

Polis Administration announces Property Tax, Rent, Heat Rebate relief for Coloradans

COLORADO GOVERNOR JARED POLIS, COLORADO DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE. The Polis-Primavera administration announced that the Property Tax, Rent, Heat (PTC) Rebate is now available to Colorado residents based on income, including people with disabilities and older adults, to help with their property tax, rent, and/or heat expenses this winter and beyond. The rebate amount can be up to $1,044 a year for applicants.
COLORADO STATE
The Longmont Leader

Colorado adults who never finished high school could get more help toward a diploma

Colorado would boost adult high school diploma programs and also ensure students learn digital literacy skills under two bipartisan bills in the state legislature. Both bills would meet critical needs for Coloradans and also for the state — to produce more educated workers and to train more people for jobs that have been stubbornly hard to fill. Historically, Colorado has ranked at the bottom among states in funding adult education.
COLORADO STATE
The Longmont Leader

Colorado school finance committee backs special ed increase, won’t vote on new formula

Colorado would fund special education at the levels lawmakers promised back in 2006 under legislation recommended unanimously Friday by a special committee on school finance. The special education bill was the only one recommended this year by the school finance committee, which originally convened six years ago with the goal of rewriting Colorado’s decades-old school funding formula. House Speaker Julie McCluskie said she’s still hoping to present a new formula to lawmakers outside the committee process.
COLORADO STATE
The Longmont Leader

LTE: Early childhood education is simply out of reach for most Longmont families

The Longmont Leader accepts contributions, photos, letters to the editor, or LTEs, and op-eds for publication from community members, business leaders and public officials on local topics. Publication will be at the discretion of the editor and published opinions do not represent the views of the Longmont Leader or its staff. To submit a contribution, email info@longmontleader.com.
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

Tips from Xcel Engery to help customers save on energy bills

Temperatures are expected to plummet across Colorado starting Sunday and stretching into next week, prompting Xcel Energy to remind customers it offers tips and programs to help them manage their energy use and save on their energy bills. We also encourage customers to reach out if they’re having trouble paying their energy bills, so we can help with payment plans or connect them to energy assistance programs that can help.
COLORADO STATE
The Longmont Leader

State utilities commission talks historically high bills

A confluence of factors is contributing to the historic increases on energy bills in Colorado. The Colorado Public Utilities Commission met Wednesday to discuss utility bill affordability this winter. Utility bills in Colorado have nearly doubled since last winter. Higher gas prices, utility rate increases and cold early winter months...
COLORADO STATE
The Longmont Leader

Colorado carbon emissions bill clears Senate committee

A comprehensive greenhouse gas emission reduction bill cleared Colorado’s Transportation and Energy Senate Committee on Thursday and now heads to the Senate Appropriations Committee. The bill, which is sponsored by Denver Democratic Sen. Chris Hansen, aims to eliminate all carbon emissions in our state by 2050, starting with 65%...
COLORADO STATE
The Longmont Leader

Wintry weather scrubs more than 1,000 flights in US

DALLAS (AP) — More than 1,000 flights were cancelled and many more delayed Monday with more expected in coming days as Texas and nearby states dealt with freezing temperatures and wintry precipitation. Nearly 350 flights were canceled at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and more than 200 at Dallas...
TEXAS STATE
TEXAS STATE

Longmont, CO
