ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 20

MerryMustang
3d ago

I've never frozen cream cheese, but I've learned that thawed, gritty anything stays gritty...period, no matter what you bake/cook with it.

Reply(1)
5
Guest
2d ago

I’ve tried it and although it’s still usable it ruins texture! If it is used n mixed with other ingredients before freezing it’s fine! I work in a fudge shop!

Reply
4
Guest
2d ago

Lol thats hilarious. Look at it. Makes me wanna freeze abunch then wrap em and go over the border with them. Lolol😂😂😂😂😂 wonder what the border patrol woyuld say… 😂😂😂

Reply
2
Related
msn.com

Can You Freeze Eggs? What to Know Before Sticking Them in the Freezer

Hard-boiled, poached, scrambled, sunny-side up ... eggs are endlessly versatile, and endlessly delicious! Unfortunately, with the recent egg shortage, it can also feel like eggs can be endlessly expensive. But given that they're a staple for everything from breakfast to baking, it's hard to do without them. Sure, you can try using an egg substitute—but it's just not the same as that yolky goodness.
Mashed

Are Cream Of Tartar And Baking Soda The Exact Same Thing?

There are a few baking ingredients that are pretty essential when it comes to any baked good recipe. A couple of staples include butter, flour, cocoa, eggs, sugar, and vanilla extract, according to BBC. Baking soda and cream of tartar are both commonly used in baking and have similar appearances. Simply put, they are both white powders, but you'd be surprised to know that they actually serve different purposes and are best suited for different applications.
Claudia Lamascolo

Chocolate Chip Cheesecake Bars

If you love doctored cookie and cake recipes, this chocolate chip cookie mix turns into a delicious little cheesecake bar and so simple!. Starting out with cookie mix and a few pantry ingredients, these actually taste as you made them from scratch!
Elementually

Blow Cinnamon in Your Doorway on The First of The Month

Have you heard about blowing cinnamon in your doorway on the first of the month? It’s more than just something you saw your best friend do in their Insta story. People have been using cinnamon for abundance for millennia, spiritually and medicinally, so it is no wonder we now have a TikTok trend that plays on the powerful spice.
Mashed

Why You Should Never Buy Pre-Made Whipped Cream

In this life, we sometimes need to take shortcuts, but there are definitely shortcut ingredients that you should and shouldn't use. Pre-made whipped cream, whether it comes in a pressurized can or a frozen tub, should definitely not top your next dessert. Roberto Santibañez, chef and owner of Mi Vida...
Mashed

Why You Should Think Twice Before You Buy Brown Sugar

White sugar doesn't hold a lot of mystique. Sure, it's delicious, but it's run of the mill, ordinary. Its relative, brown sugar, however, is a real showstopper. When you put a bag of this golden-hued sweet stuff in your cart, you almost feel like you can hold your head a little higher. This, after all, is highbrow sugar.
OpenClassActions.com

JIF Peanut Butter National Recall - How to Claim up to Five $10.50 Vouchers

JIF Peanut Butter is issuing coupons for free JIF® peanut butter to consumers who claim to have purchased certain JIF peanut butter products. Read more here to find out whether you can get coupons for JIF® peanut butter. You can get up to 5 vouchers worth $10.50 each from JIF with no proof of purchase required.
The Kitchn

Costco Added a New Pastry to Its Bakery Section and You’ll Want to Try It ASAP

It’s no secret that Costco’s bakery items are some of our favorites here at Kitchn. Whether it’s their famous chocolate chip ricotta or their beloved pumpkin pie that leaves us thinking about it all year long, it’s easy to find a dessert that just hits the spot. And we have a feeling these new pastries will also be making our grocery list.
Popculture

Hot Chocolate Recall Issued

Those hoping to warm up following fun-filled winter activities or just wishing to escape the winter chill may be out of luck. After enjoying time in the snow and chilly temperatures, consumers are being advised against reaching for a piping hot mug of certain peanut butter hot chocolate products. The delicious product, which was sold under various brand names, has been recalled by Corim Industries, USA due to the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction due to the presence of undeclared peanuts in the product.
Mashed

The Depression-Era 'Secret Ingredient' That Makes Cakes Super Soft

The Great Depression of the '30s was devastating for all those involved. People lost jobs, the economy crashed, and living day-to-day became so much harder. As a result, people had to innovate to make foods last longer or compromise on ingredients they could no longer afford. This led to a time of strange recipes and creations, such as Hoover Stew, which used macaroni and hot dogs, or dandelion salad, which used weeds that could be foraged locally. Interestingly, it turns out that weeds actually have a plethora of health benefits, including a nutritional source of vitamins A, C, and K, plus it contains soluble fiber, explains Healthline.

Comments / 0

Community Policy