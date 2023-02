Kansas basketball knocked off the Kentucky Wildcats by a final score of 77-68 Saturday afternoon at Rupp Arena. Kansas junior guard Dajuan Harris Jr. had been struggling for Kansas coming into this matchup against the Wildcats. In his last three appearances for the Jayhawks, Harris totaled just five points and turned the ball over 11 times in those three games.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO