Read full article on original website
Related
conceptcarz.com
DS Automobiles is demonstrating performance at the Rétromobile Show
• DS Automobiles is showing four models under the banner of performance during the 2023 Rétromobile Show in Paris. •On the L'Aventure DS stand, DS E-TENSE PERFORMANCE and DS 9 E-TENSE 4x4 360 join the SM PROTOTYPE (1973) and DS 21 INJECTION ÉLECTRONIQUE (1970) •Clubs devoted to the...
gmauthority.com
99 Percent Of Chevy Silverado 1500 Sales In December 2022 Consisted Of Refreshed Units
The light-duty Chevy Silverado 1500 got a full refresh for the 2022 model year, with the updated pickup making its debut in September of the 2021 calendar year. However, prior to the arrival of the refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500, GM also offered the pre-refresh 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 Limited. Now, however, it looks like practically all pre-refresh models have been sold and delivered.
conceptcarz.com
RM Sotheby's Amelia Island 2023 Lineup Adds Selections From The Terence E. Adderley Collection
Alfa Romeo, Rolls-Royce, and Packard Full Classics join an Indy 500 racer and two desirable post-war Ferrari sports cars, all selling on 4 March 2023. • A prestigious collection containing top marques from the pre-war era and choice post-war sports racers to be offered at Amelia Island, Florida, on 4 March 2023.
conceptcarz.com
Gooding & Company will Feature Trio of Historic Competition Powerhouses at Salon Rétromobile 2023
World renowned auction house and private brokerage firm Gooding & Company will be hosting its second ever display at this year's Salon Rétromobile in Paris. The trio of cars featured include the 1953 Ferrari 250 MM Spider Series II from the firm's upcoming Amelia Island Auctions, along with two private sale offerings: a 1927 Bugatti Type 35B Grand Prix and a 1961 Jaguar E-Type Series I 'Competition' Roadster.
conceptcarz.com
'No limits' for award-winning MG dealerships
• MG's Dealer Conference recognises outstanding achievements in 2022, as the brand gears up for its next phase of growth. • Eleven awards given to the best-performing dealerships – including 'Rising Star', 'MG4 Champion' and 'Most Improved Dealer of the Year'. • MG also gives thanks for a stellar...
conceptcarz.com
Farewell, Amelia. RM Sotheby's Returns To Amelia Island For The Final Time
As the founding auction house of the Amelia Island Concours, RM Sotheby's will host one final sale at Amelia Island on 4 March 2023. RM Sotheby's will return to Amelia Island for the 24th and final year on 4 March 2023. The auction will feature an outstanding selection of the world's most sought-after, blue-chip automobiles.
conceptcarz.com
Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles launches ID. Buzz Augmented Reality experience
• Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles' all-electric ID. Buzz and ID. Buzz Cargo are now available to view virtually with Augmented Reality experience. •New and innovative tool allows customers to explore a life-size 3D model of the ID. Buzz range in all colourways. •Customers can access the tool from the comfort of...
conceptcarz.com
Citroën to give public debut to Oli concept at Rétromobile Show 2023
• Citroën is exhibiting the Oli all-ë concept car to the public for the first time at the Paris Rétromobile Show in February. •Oli commits Citroën to a responsible, all-electric future with innovative and functional design features. •To celebrate Oli, Citroën will assemble some of its...
conceptcarz.com
ABT CUPRA team gears up for Rounds 2 and 3 of Formula E 2023 in Saudi Arabia this weekend
◾The ABT CUPRA team arrives in Diriyah, ready to build on the momentum of the team's debut race in Mexico City. ◾Nico Müller is joined by substitute driver Kelvin van der Linde as Robin Frijns recovers from a hand injury. The ABT CUPRA team will take on the latest...
conceptcarz.com
Barrett-Jackson Surpasses $150 Million Milestone in Total Dollars Raised for Charity to Date
Barrett-Jackson, The World's Greatest Collector Car Auctions, surpassed the $150 million milestone in total dollars raised for charity to date. With 100 percent of the hammer price going directly to charity, the milestone was achieved with the sale of a 2021 Shelby Super Snake Count's Kustoms Edition (Lot #3000) that sold for $350,000 on Friday afternoon to benefit Camp Freedom, Inc. during the 2023 Scottsdale Auction at WestWorld of Scottsdale.
Ford Woes Continue
Ford’s stock has jumped almost 15% in the last month. It is worth remembering that this was from a nearly two-year low. Ford was hit with a bit of bad news recently. It recalled 462,000 vehicles for rear camera problems. In the next few months, Ford faces hurdles. The first is that its reputation for […]
MotorTrend Magazine
How to Identify a Ford 8.8 Rear Axle
The venerable Ford 9-inch axle, longtime favorite of junkyard-scrounging hot-rodders, has practically been the default pick since its debut in the late 1950s. At this point, however, Ford hasn't built a 9-inch-equipped vehicle in decades, and although the aftermarket has extended the design's longevity, the chances of scavenging a good one in the wild have hit historic lows.
msn.com
Lada With A Clear Distributor Cap Is An Electrifying Experience
Our favorite Russian "scientists" are back at it again to answer questions nobody asked. Garage 54, a YouTube channel known for its unconventional car experiments – mostly on old Ladas – has recently taken on a new challenge: creating a transparent distributor cap. It's the latest from the series of experiments where our favorite Russian "scientists" try to make transparent car parts in the name of science.
gmauthority.com
2024 Chevy Silverado HD LTZ In Red Hot: Live Photo Gallery
The 2024 Chevy Silverado HD lineup is set to receive a mid-cycle refresh, featuring many updates and upgrades to the truck’s exterior, interior, powertrain, and capabilities. After getting our first look at the 2024 Silverado HD High Country on public roads, we’re now checking out the refreshed 2024 Silverado HD in the LTZ trim level in the following GM Authority Live Photo Gallery.
Wild Downhill Streamliner Can Hit 101.98 MPH Without an Engine
Bodrodz Xtreme Gravity RacingBuilt by a former Delta Airlines technician, the “Atomic Scalpel” is a homegrown land speed machine that doesn’t need an engine.
Comments / 0