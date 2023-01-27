Read full article on original website
Maserati MSG Racing battles to top 10 in Diriyah Race Two
Maserati MSG Racing scores first points of Season 9 in Riyadh. Maserati MSG Racing fought to the top 10 in the second leg of the 2023 Diriyah E-Prix, with Edoardo Mortara finishing ninth at the Riyadh Street Circuit. One day on from a challenging opening race at the UNESCO World...
Suzuki Announces Growth Strategy for FY2030
Suzuki Motor Corporation announced its Growth Strategy for FY2030. With the motto to deliver 'value-packed products' by focusing on the customer, Suzuki will carry out its unique Growth Strategy for FY2030 by operating under the principle of manufacturing 'Sho-Sho-Kei-Tan-Bi (Smaller, Fewer, Lighter, Shorter, Beauty)', 'Lean Management' which emphasizes flexibility, agility, and the challenging spirit, and the 'Three Actuals' principle, which omits impracticality and focuses on the actual place, thing, and situation.
2023 Cupra Tavascan XE
ABT CUPRA XE's 2023 season is on: new livery and Klara Andersson joins Nasser Al-Attiyah behind the wheel. • CÚPRA reinforces its commitment to electric racing as it confirms its participation in Extreme E 2023. •Rising star Klara Andersson joins the ABT CÚPRA XE team as a full-time member,...
