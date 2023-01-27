PEUGEOT will be showcasing six iconic models from its '4 series' line-up at the 2023 Retromobile exhibition in Paris, from the PEUGEOT 401 to the New PEUGEOT 408. Also on display will be a rare special edition of the PEUGEOT 205 GTI, as the 205 celebrates its 40th anniversary. In...

