Read full article on original website
Related
Bay News 9
Tavares resident urging Lake County to clean impaired canals
TAVARES, Fla. — Many people move out to Lake County to take part in the nature scene, especially with the multitude of lakes in the area. But some of these bodies of water are impaired. Now a Tavares resident is speaking up, hoping the county does something about it.
the32789.com
City Approves Amendments to Backyard Chickens Program
Winter Park City Commission, during its Jan. 25 meeting, approved an ordinance amending the backyard chickens program and adopting it into the City Code. The program began in 2020 as a two-year pilot to advance the city’s Sustainability Action Plan goals of increasing local food consumption. Under the rules...
leesburg-news.com
Umatilla to hold city-wide yard sale in March
The Umatilla Public Library will host the 22nd annual city-wide yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 4. There will be residential yard sales throughout the city, as well as spaces for rent on the grounds of the library, which is located at 412 Hatfield Drive. Printed maps will be available for a donation to the library, and residents who would like to have their yard sale included on the printed and digital maps can donate $10 to the library and receive a one-day yard sale permit. Non-residents can donate $10 to be on the digital map and (if space allows) the printed map.
villages-news.com
Broken water main turns Avenida Central into muddy mess
Motorists were being urged to avoid Avenida Central behind La Plaza Grande shopping plaza in The Villages on Tuesday morning due to emergency work which created a muddy mess. Crews from Jacobs were repairing what was said to be an eight-inch water main break. Traffic on Avenida Central, between Rio...
leesburg-news.com
CenturyLink project disrupts utilities and damages yards in Leesburg
A CenturyLink project has disrupted utilities and damaged residents’ yards in Leesburg. Commissioner Alan Reisman has raised constituents’ complaints about CenturyLink’s excavations on their property. Reisman told the mayor and other commissioners last week that several District 2 residents had contacted him. They told him about the...
ocala-news.com
Ocala removes over 200 snipe signs throughout city
The City of Ocala’s Code Enforcement Officers collected over 200 snipe signs last week in an effort to combat litter and blight. On Thursday, January 26, the officers traveled throughout the city and collected a total of 208 snipe signs (yard signs) in a four-hour span. “It is a...
Crooked Can Brewing Co. has big plans in Lake County
One of the region’s best-known breweries is adding a major project to one of the most anticipated mixed-use developments in Central Florida.
fox35orlando.com
Small aircraft crashes near Oak Hill flight park in Volusia County, deputies say
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A small aircraft has crashed in a rural part of Volusia County, authorities said. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to 1420 Maytown Rd. in Oak Hill following reports of an aircraft crash with injuries. The address is located across the street from the Blue Ridge Flight Park, though it was not immediately known if the aircraft was departing or arriving at the flight park or simply flying through the area.
WESH
'Can't breathe': Flagler County mulch fire continues to burn two months later, bringing smoke to homes
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Some residents in Flagler County are dealing with smoky backyards, still feeling the impact of a mulch fire that broke out in November 2022. County and state officials were up against a massive fire that started on Nov. 26, 2022, at 295 County Road 200 in Bunnell near Favoretta. The property belongs to Arrow Materials & Excavating, a company that collects brush to convert into mulch.
ocala-news.com
Residents voice their concerns on Ocala/Marion County’s grocery stores
Several residents submitted letters to share their thoughts and concerns regarding Ocala/Marion County’s grocery stores. “I agree that certain areas need more places to buy groceries. Take Highway 40 and State Road 27 (Blitchton Road) as examples. On Highway 40, there are no grocery stores going west from the Publix located on E 36th Aveneue, and people can drive west to Dunnellon and not find a grocery store. On State Road 27, there is only Publix west of I-75 and nothing else until reaching Williston. If people go into Belleview, there is a Winn-Dixie and a Publix, but there is no retail – residents of the city need to go into Ocala or into the Villages. Marion County is growing, but businesses are not following the people and the need. We have five car washes within five miles of our area and so many gas stations that I can’t put a number on it. More grocery stores and better retail equals more jobs and a better economy for the county. We may have growth but that does not add up to progress,” says Belleview resident Theresa Grimes.
How much Winter Park’s biggest house may cost to build
An under-construction Winter Park mansion owned by Central Florida real estate veterans and Blue Origin astronauts Marc and Sharon Hagle will be one of the priciest in the city’s history.
westorlandonews.com
Free Energy Makeovers for Income-Eligible Residents in Volusia County
More than 1,700 income-eligible customers in Volusia County’s Orange City neighborhood will soon receive a jolt of positive energy from Duke Energy. Starting in February and lasting through April, the company will begin installing energy-efficient upgrades in homes. Through its innovative Neighborhood Energy Saver program, the company will give...
This Week in Lake County, Florida: Monday 1/30/23 - Sunday 2/5/23
Are you looking for something to do this week in Lake County, Florida? Here are some ideas!. Car Show: every Tuesday at the Hurricane Dockside Grill (3351 W. Burleigh Blvd, Tavares) from 2:00 - 5:00 pm, there is a free car show that is open to all makes, models, and years of cars and light trucks.
‘Irreparable damage’: Hurricanes Ian, Nicole permanently shutter popular Flagler County restaurant
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The building that housed a popular Flagler County restaurant for the better part of seven years is set to be demolished, county officials recently announced. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The Bull Creek Fish Camp, which opened in 2014, suffered major damage...
villages-news.com
Speeding Villager arrested when caught driving unregistered BMW
A resident of the The Villages was arrested after he was caught behind the wheel of an unregistered BWM. Danon James Slinkard, 46, who lives at 874 Canebrake Court in the Village of Lynnhaven, was driving the black 2012 BMW at a speed of 49 miles per hour in a 40 mph zone at about 2 p.m. Monday in the area of County Road 462 and County Road 466A, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. A check of the license plate showed the vehicle was not registered.
WCJB
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the death of a second firefighter in a month
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Weeks after a firefighter died in Marion County, the fire department is mourning the loss of another crew member. They have announced funeral arrangements. On Monday, Marion County Fire Rescue officials announced the death of MCFR Firefighter Paramedic Allen Singleton. He died on Saturday and leaves...
leesburg-news.com
Man in mobility cart arrested in alleged theft of $400 in merchandise at Walmart
A man in a mobility cart was arrested Friday after allegedly attempting to steal more than $400 worth of merchandise from Walmart in Leesburg. William Charles Mathis, 53, passed all points of sales with the merchandise in a store ride-on cart at approximately 10:40 a.m., according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. Mathis never entered a register aisle and exited out through an entrance section. Once at the door, Walmart staff asked him for a receipt, which he did not provide.
February, 2023 Events in Lake County, Florida
If you're looking for something to do in February 2023 in Lake County, Florida, here are a few possibilities!. Fresh Friday Karaoke Takeover: come and sing karaoke at the Lake Square Mall (10401 US Highway 441, Leesburg) from 5:30 - 8:00 pm and win prizes for the loudest applause (bring your friends). There will be a cash bar and $150 total in prizes.
leesburg-news.com
Speeder traveling at 122 mph arrested in Leesburg after search of vehicle
A speeder traveling at 122 miles per hour was arrested in Leesburg after a search of his vehicle. A Lake County sheriff’s deputy was northbound on U.S. Hwy. 441 late Thursday night when he clocked a white Toyota traveling southbound at 122 mph. The deputy turned around with his emergency lights activated and pursued the speeder. Before the Toyota came to a stop near the intersection of U.S. Hwy.441 and County Road 473, the Toyota veered to the right and struck a guardrail in two different places.
ocala-news.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Office looking for three Walmart theft suspects
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is seeking any information from the public that could help identify three individuals who allegedly stole merchandise from a Walmart in Ocala. On Saturday, January 28, the three suspects (pictured below) traveled to the Walmart located at 9570 SW Highway 200 in Ocala, according...
Comments / 1