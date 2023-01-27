ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Protests over the police killing of Tyre Nichols are expected in NYC tonight. Can the NYPD do better this time?

By Sahalie Donaldson, Annie McDonough
 4 days ago
5 Borough Housing Movement forms to support reshaping Midtown

Amid Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ new focus on building housing, a new advocacy group just formed, the 5 Borough Housing Movement that plans to pressure the government to make it happen. The group is a broad coalition, with support from homeless services providers...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Editor’s note: Grand Central Madison may be a ‘boondoggle,’ but it’s worth it

For years, the East Side Access project was criticized for taking way too long and costing way too much: $11.1 billion. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority couldn’t even open the expansion at Grand Central on time because of ventilation problems. But when it finally did have its grand opening, Long Island Rail Road service made its years overdue arrival, giving commuters easier access to that neighborhood and the Upper East Side.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
'I want to be in motion too': UFT brings contract negotiations to the public

Teachers at hundreds of New York City public schools laid the groundwork for a contract bargaining process with a series of “teach-ins” across the city Monday. Members of the United Federation of Teachers gathered before and after school and during their lunch breaks to chart their priorities, make signs and bring attention to educators' plight. Educators came to school wearing the union’s trademark blue. Someone brought a cake with the words “fair contract now” to an East Village elementary school. It was an expansive effort – underscoring the union’s attitude amid the first time that public school teachers will negotiate raises and benefits since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The 2023 50 Over 50

Nearly a decade ago, the good-government leader and former New York City Public Advocate Betsy Gotbaum had a great idea for City & State: Identify a group of distinguished New Yorkers whose decades in local and state politics and government are worthy of recognition. The concept came to fruition as our annual 50 Over 50.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

