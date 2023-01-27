ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
msuspartans.com

Men's Tennis Falls at Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - Michigan State men's tennis fell to Alabama, 7-0, in Tuscaloosa Saturday afternoon. Alabama moves to 5-0 (0-0 SEC) with the win, while MSU drops to 2-3 (0-0 B1G). The Spartan doubles team of fifth-year senior Anthony Pero and junior Reed Crocker moved to 3-0 this year, securing...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
msuspartans.com

Spartan Women Fall at No. 22/22 Illinois Sunday

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. - Despite four players reaching double figures Michigan State women's basketball dropped a tough 86-76 battle to No. 22/22 Illinois Sunday afternoon at the State Farm Center. The Spartans played without head coach Suzy Merchant who missed the game due to a medical incident. The loss snapped a...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
msuspartans.com

No. 12 Spartans Travel to Maryland for B1G Road Opener

COLLEGE PARK, Md. - No. 12 Michigan State is back on the road for a matchup with Maryland on Sunday, Jan. 29 in College Park for its second B1G dual meet. Action gets underway at 1 p.m., with live results available at MSUSpartans.com and streaming on B1G+. "We're really excited...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
msuspartans.com

No. 22 Spartans Trounce Terrapins for First B1G Victory

EAST LANSING, Mich. – No. 22 Michigan State wrestling secured its first Big Ten dual victory of the season in dominant fashion on Friday night, as the Spartans dismantled the Maryland Terrapins by a 37-9 margin inside Jenison Field House. The Green & White improved to 8-4 overall on...
EAST LANSING, MI
msuspartans.com

Michigan State Battles, but Loses at Purdue, 77-61

West Lafayette, Ind. – Michigan State fell behind at the half and pulled to within 10 points in the second half, but would not get any closer en route to a 77-61 loss to No. 1 Purdue on Sunday afternoon at Mackey Arena. Junior guard A.J. Hoggard led the...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
msuspartans.com

Michigan State Plays at No. 1 Purdue on Sunday

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State's men's basketball team hits the road again this weekend, playing at No. 1/1 Purdue on Sunday, Jan. 29 (12:20 p.m., CBS). The game will air live on CBS, with Spero Dedes, Bill Raftery and Jay Wright calling all of the action. The TCF Bank Spartan Media Network radio call can be heard on one of 38 affiliates and on the web at MSUSpartans.com, with Will Tieman handling the play-by-play and Matt Steigenga serving as the color analyst. The game can also be heard on channels 383 on SiriusXM and channel 973 on the SiriusXM app.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
msuspartans.com

Spartans Battle But Fall at Minnesota, 6-3

Minneapolis, Minn. -- No. 2 Minnesota scored three goals in each the second and third periods to post a 6-3 victory over visiting Michigan State on Saturday night in Minneapolis. Minnesota (20-7-1, 14-3-1 B1G) became the first team in the Big Ten to get to 20 victories and completed the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
msuspartans.com

Heath Baldwin Breaks Heptathlon School Record at PNC Lenny Lyles Invitational

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Michigan State senior Heath Baldwin broke the school record in the heptathlon on Friday and Saturday at the PNC Lenny Lyles Invitational, highlighting an impressive weekend by the Spartans' jumps, sprints, throws and multis squads at the Norton Healthcare Sport and Learning Center in Louisville. "Overall, it...
LOUISVILLE, KY
msuspartans.com

Gophers Blitz Spartans in Series Opener

Minneapolis, Minn. -- The No. 2 Minnesota Golden Gophers handed visiting Michigan State a 8-0 loss on Friday night at 3M Arena at Mariucci. It was the most goals surrendered by the Spartans this season, as MSU falls to 13-12-2 overall and below .500 in the big Ten (7-8-2). Minnesota improves to 19-7-1, 13-3-1 atop the Conference.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy