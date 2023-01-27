East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State's men's basketball team hits the road again this weekend, playing at No. 1/1 Purdue on Sunday, Jan. 29 (12:20 p.m., CBS). The game will air live on CBS, with Spero Dedes, Bill Raftery and Jay Wright calling all of the action. The TCF Bank Spartan Media Network radio call can be heard on one of 38 affiliates and on the web at MSUSpartans.com, with Will Tieman handling the play-by-play and Matt Steigenga serving as the color analyst. The game can also be heard on channels 383 on SiriusXM and channel 973 on the SiriusXM app.

