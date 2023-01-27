Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
msuspartans.com
Men's Tennis Falls at Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - Michigan State men's tennis fell to Alabama, 7-0, in Tuscaloosa Saturday afternoon. Alabama moves to 5-0 (0-0 SEC) with the win, while MSU drops to 2-3 (0-0 B1G). The Spartan doubles team of fifth-year senior Anthony Pero and junior Reed Crocker moved to 3-0 this year, securing...
msuspartans.com
Spartan Women Fall at No. 22/22 Illinois Sunday
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. - Despite four players reaching double figures Michigan State women's basketball dropped a tough 86-76 battle to No. 22/22 Illinois Sunday afternoon at the State Farm Center. The Spartans played without head coach Suzy Merchant who missed the game due to a medical incident. The loss snapped a...
msuspartans.com
No. 12 Spartans Travel to Maryland for B1G Road Opener
COLLEGE PARK, Md. - No. 12 Michigan State is back on the road for a matchup with Maryland on Sunday, Jan. 29 in College Park for its second B1G dual meet. Action gets underway at 1 p.m., with live results available at MSUSpartans.com and streaming on B1G+. "We're really excited...
msuspartans.com
No. 22 Spartans Trounce Terrapins for First B1G Victory
EAST LANSING, Mich. – No. 22 Michigan State wrestling secured its first Big Ten dual victory of the season in dominant fashion on Friday night, as the Spartans dismantled the Maryland Terrapins by a 37-9 margin inside Jenison Field House. The Green & White improved to 8-4 overall on...
msuspartans.com
Michigan State Battles, but Loses at Purdue, 77-61
West Lafayette, Ind. – Michigan State fell behind at the half and pulled to within 10 points in the second half, but would not get any closer en route to a 77-61 loss to No. 1 Purdue on Sunday afternoon at Mackey Arena. Junior guard A.J. Hoggard led the...
msuspartans.com
Michigan State Plays at No. 1 Purdue on Sunday
East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State's men's basketball team hits the road again this weekend, playing at No. 1/1 Purdue on Sunday, Jan. 29 (12:20 p.m., CBS). The game will air live on CBS, with Spero Dedes, Bill Raftery and Jay Wright calling all of the action. The TCF Bank Spartan Media Network radio call can be heard on one of 38 affiliates and on the web at MSUSpartans.com, with Will Tieman handling the play-by-play and Matt Steigenga serving as the color analyst. The game can also be heard on channels 383 on SiriusXM and channel 973 on the SiriusXM app.
msuspartans.com
Spartans Battle But Fall at Minnesota, 6-3
Minneapolis, Minn. -- No. 2 Minnesota scored three goals in each the second and third periods to post a 6-3 victory over visiting Michigan State on Saturday night in Minneapolis. Minnesota (20-7-1, 14-3-1 B1G) became the first team in the Big Ten to get to 20 victories and completed the...
msuspartans.com
Heath Baldwin Breaks Heptathlon School Record at PNC Lenny Lyles Invitational
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Michigan State senior Heath Baldwin broke the school record in the heptathlon on Friday and Saturday at the PNC Lenny Lyles Invitational, highlighting an impressive weekend by the Spartans' jumps, sprints, throws and multis squads at the Norton Healthcare Sport and Learning Center in Louisville. "Overall, it...
msuspartans.com
Gophers Blitz Spartans in Series Opener
Minneapolis, Minn. -- The No. 2 Minnesota Golden Gophers handed visiting Michigan State a 8-0 loss on Friday night at 3M Arena at Mariucci. It was the most goals surrendered by the Spartans this season, as MSU falls to 13-12-2 overall and below .500 in the big Ten (7-8-2). Minnesota improves to 19-7-1, 13-3-1 atop the Conference.
