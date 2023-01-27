ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

247Sports

DT Jamel Howard set to announce on National Signing Day

Chicago Marist defensive tackle Jamel Howard will announce his commitment on Wednesday, February 1st at 4:30 ET. The announcement will take place at his school as part of a ceremony at Marist. Howard's options include Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Miami-FL and LSU. Those are the five schools he took official visits...
CHICAGO, IL
247Sports

Three Keys and a Pick: Iowa vs. Northwestern

Iowa and Northwestern will go head-to-head on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in a Big Ten matchup that was supposed to be played earlier this month, but the 'Cats had to push it back due to COVID issues in the program. The Hawkeyes are 13-8 on the year fresh off a win...
EVANSTON, IL

