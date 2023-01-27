ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Detroit News

Lansing area chicken lady charged with neglect finds redemption

Lansing — Belinda Fitzpatrick lived with 27 chickens, eating, sleeping and bathing with them. The one thing she didn’t do was neglect them, she said. And yet, last year, she was charged with failing to adequately care for the animals, a felony punishable by up to seven years in prison.
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Residents upset after Lansing secretly culls deer

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Residents are upset after the City of Lansing failed to tell them about deer being killed in their parks. People living near some public parks in Lansing told 6 News they heard gunshots going off, and when they called police about it they say they were told it was a secret […]
LANSING, MI
MLive

Explore Flint & Genesee names Amari Steward as new executive director

FLINT, MI - Amari Steward has been promoted to executive director of Explore Flint & Genesee, a division of the Flint & Genesee Group, according to a Jan. 30 news release. The position opened in November of 2022 after the restructuring of departments at the Group which promoted former executive director Alaina Wiens to Chief Marketing & Communications Officer effective January 1.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Saginaw Township schools float $243 million bond proposal in May

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw Township Community Schools are coming to voters with a big ask in May -- nearly $243 million. The district is asking for a significant tax increase to pay for renovations and reconstruction for much of Heritage High School, along with work at all other school buildings.
fox2detroit.com

3 Michigan cities get perfect score on Municipal Equality Index for supporting LGBTQ+ people

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Three Michigan cities received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign's 2022 Municipal Equality Index. The index analyzed 506 cities' support of LGBTQ+ people, including 11 in Michigan. Parameters include non-discrimination laws, protections and transgender health care benefits for municipal employees, and municipal services, along...
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
abc12.com

Flint's police chief shares reaction to video of Tyre Nichols beating

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint Police Chief Terence Green said he has seen only a portion of the video that shows Memphis, Tenn., police officers beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. Green said he found the video to be quite disturbing. "I think it gives law enforcement throughout the nation a black...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Woman receives probation for exploiting 72-year-old mother

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Davison woman who investigators said stole thousands of dollars from her elderly mother was sentenced to probation. Investigators from the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office said Maria Leemhuis took about $50,000 from her elderly mother while she was her mother’s legal guardian. At the...
FLINT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Victims of deadly head-on crash identified as men from Macomb, Bay City

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two drivers who both died in a head-on crash Monday in Macomb Township were identified as men in their 30s. Gregory Michael Schmidt, 33, of Bay City was driving a GMC van owned by a company where he worked, while Rollin Robertson, 39 of Macomb, was driving his Dodge Ram.
BAY CITY, MI
abc12.com

Pickup truck backs into Saginaw Township store to break in

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) – Police say a pickup truck crashed through the front doors of a clothing store in Saginaw Township to break in last week. The Saginaw Township Police Department says a thief used a Chevrolet Silverado to back through and shatter the front doors of DXL at 4434 Bay Road around 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

