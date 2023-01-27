Read full article on original website
Defendants in Flint child’s slaying appear in Genesee County courtroom 2 years after shooting
FLINT, MI – Genesee County prosecutors on Tuesday began laying out their case against four men accused in the October 2020 slaying of a 3-year-old Flint boy who died after being the unintended target in a drive-by shooting. Shamir Banks, Camron Burnett, Desean Davis, and London Walton, each of...
Detroit News
Lansing area chicken lady charged with neglect finds redemption
Lansing — Belinda Fitzpatrick lived with 27 chickens, eating, sleeping and bathing with them. The one thing she didn’t do was neglect them, she said. And yet, last year, she was charged with failing to adequately care for the animals, a felony punishable by up to seven years in prison.
Body discovered in water near Holloway dam in Genesee County, sheriff confirms
An investigation is underway after authorities say they recovered a body near the Holloway Reservoir Dam in Genesee County on Monday, the Genesee County sheriff said on Monday
Residents upset after Lansing secretly culls deer
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Residents are upset after the City of Lansing failed to tell them about deer being killed in their parks. People living near some public parks in Lansing told 6 News they heard gunshots going off, and when they called police about it they say they were told it was a secret […]
Police officer forgives California man he had gunfight with on Bay County road
BAY CITY, MI — Having fled parole in California for Michigan, a sex offender is now heading to a Michigan prison after getting in a meth-related shootout with police along a Bay County road. Though no one was wounded, it was a confrontation the absconder was lucky to walk away from, according to his sentencing judge.
Trial in fatal shooting outside Flint gas station ends in mistrial
FLINT, MI – The trial of a man accused in a fatal shooting outside the Sunoco gas station on North Ballenger Highway and Flushing Road in March 2022 ended in a mistrial Tuesday after prosecutors argued a question by the defendant’s attorney crossed the line. Genesee Circuit Judge...
Explore Flint & Genesee names Amari Steward as new executive director
FLINT, MI - Amari Steward has been promoted to executive director of Explore Flint & Genesee, a division of the Flint & Genesee Group, according to a Jan. 30 news release. The position opened in November of 2022 after the restructuring of departments at the Group which promoted former executive director Alaina Wiens to Chief Marketing & Communications Officer effective January 1.
abc12.com
Saginaw Township schools float $243 million bond proposal in May
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw Township Community Schools are coming to voters with a big ask in May -- nearly $243 million. The district is asking for a significant tax increase to pay for renovations and reconstruction for much of Heritage High School, along with work at all other school buildings.
fox2detroit.com
3 Michigan cities get perfect score on Municipal Equality Index for supporting LGBTQ+ people
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Three Michigan cities received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign's 2022 Municipal Equality Index. The index analyzed 506 cities' support of LGBTQ+ people, including 11 in Michigan. Parameters include non-discrimination laws, protections and transgender health care benefits for municipal employees, and municipal services, along...
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Thumb area sheriff departments help find body in Genesee County’s Holloway Dam
The Lapeer and St. Clair County Sheriff Offices joined several other area departments around 5:30 p.m. on Monday night, after Genesee County deputies learned of a body lying face-down in Richfield Township’s Holloway Dam. With temperatures dropping, the January 30th search had rescuers on scene throughout the evening. Borrowing...
Former candidate for Genesee County Commissioner charged in connection with Jan. 6 riot
FLINT, MI – A former candidate for Genesee County Commissioner has been charged in a federal indictment in connection with the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill in 2021, according to online court records. Isaac A. Thomas, who ran against Amy Miller in the Republican primary election for the...
abc12.com
Flint's police chief shares reaction to video of Tyre Nichols beating
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint Police Chief Terence Green said he has seen only a portion of the video that shows Memphis, Tenn., police officers beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. Green said he found the video to be quite disturbing. "I think it gives law enforcement throughout the nation a black...
WNEM
Woman receives probation for exploiting 72-year-old mother
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Davison woman who investigators said stole thousands of dollars from her elderly mother was sentenced to probation. Investigators from the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office said Maria Leemhuis took about $50,000 from her elderly mother while she was her mother’s legal guardian. At the...
abc12.com
More people seeking help for utility bills in Flint this winter
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Donna Allen says she tried to keep up on bills with her savings. But eventually, even those ran dry and she had to turn elsewhere for help. "A lot of times, I'd go in my house and it was cold," she said. 2022 was rough on...
Former clerk in Michigan pleads to felony for tampering with ballot box, so votes could not be counted
A Michigan woman has entered a plea to a felony charge for her alleged role in election tampering back in 2020. The Attorney Genera’s Office says Kathy Funk of Flint Township pleaded no contest to one count of Misconduct in Office.
Lansing police officer arrested for domestic violence
Lopez was with the Lansing Police Department for one year, but has since resigned.
No charges after officer shot, killed man near Lansing
No charges will be filed in the Jan. 2 officer-involved shooting in Bath Township.
James L. Rice, who piloted Bishop Airport to new heights, dies at 71
FLINT, MI -- The man who oversaw the rebuilding of Bishop Airport’s terminal and helped make it one of the nation’s fast-growing airports in the late 1990s, has died. James L. Rice, 71, of Flushing died on Monday, Jan. 30, roughly nine years after he announced his retirement as Bishop’s director.
fox2detroit.com
Victims of deadly head-on crash identified as men from Macomb, Bay City
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two drivers who both died in a head-on crash Monday in Macomb Township were identified as men in their 30s. Gregory Michael Schmidt, 33, of Bay City was driving a GMC van owned by a company where he worked, while Rollin Robertson, 39 of Macomb, was driving his Dodge Ram.
abc12.com
Pickup truck backs into Saginaw Township store to break in
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) – Police say a pickup truck crashed through the front doors of a clothing store in Saginaw Township to break in last week. The Saginaw Township Police Department says a thief used a Chevrolet Silverado to back through and shatter the front doors of DXL at 4434 Bay Road around 5:30 a.m. Thursday.
