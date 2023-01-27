ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Cowboys & Dak Prescott 'Need Help' In 1 Key Area, Insists Michael Irvin

By Mike Fisher
Cowboys Country
Cowboys Country
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00DDp4_0kTyCeSo00

“There’s no doubt we need help there,” Michael Irvin says of the Cowboys' wide receivers room. “There’s no doubt.''

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are out of the NFL playoffs and on to this year’s free agency period and the 2023 NFL Draft.

And Michael Irvin is ready to provide answers.

“There’s no doubt we need help there,” Irvin said of the Cowboys' wide receivers room. “There’s no doubt.''

The Cowboys, with CeeDee Lamb as the successful featured guy, never did quite replace the trade-away production of Amari Cooper, who fell into disfavor with the organization and moved to Cleveland for only a fifth-round pick. The Cowboys were hoping to get big-time production from the re-signed Michael Gallup, but after a knee-rehab offseason, he was not a major player. Noah Brown was also only an occasional helper.

All of that is why at the trade deadline Dallas was linked to the likes of Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks and Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy ... and it's why after that there was a failed flirtation with free agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr.

In the end, Dallas did sign T.Y. Hilton as a "rental'' ... and he wound up making late-season contributions.

But going forward, Irvin - during a recent appearance on 105.3 The Fan’s “Shan and RJ” show - painted a rather bleak picture of the group, comparing it to a few years ago when Dez Bryant was released, leaving Allen Hurts as a featured player.

Said Irvin: "This isn’t as bad as when we first asked Dak (Prescott) to go at it with Hurns and all those (lackluster) receivers before we brought in Amari Cooper. That thing was looking bad. ...

We need more help there, we need more help.''

The Cowboys will have their cap challenges but the idea of trading for Cooks will likely resurface. We've also addressed the idea of a trade for Arizona's DeAndre Hopkins . And Dallas has the No. 26 pick in the draft.

So there are ways to do it - with the Cowboys' No. 1 booster, the Hall of Famer Irvin, insisting they find a way.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys ?

America's Team ALERT!

Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

2 players the Dallas Cowboys should target in free agency

When the clock strikes 4 p.m. on March 15, the Dallas Cowboys and the rest of the NFL can officially sign free agents and orchestrate trades if they choose to do. While NFL teams can legally tamper and contact free agents starting on March 13 at 12 p.m. ET – things can't be official until the above date and time.
News Talk 860 KSFA

Look Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Amazing House in Frisco, Texas

For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
FRISCO, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Brock Purdy’s girlfriend Jenna Brandt is a former college volleyball player

When Brock Purdy was selected with the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, he probably never figured that he would end up starting half the season for the San Francisco 49ers, and have the team in the conference championship game. But that’s what happened. And the cool part has been seeing his friends and... The post Brock Purdy’s girlfriend Jenna Brandt is a former college volleyball player appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thesource.com

Ice Cube Reacts to Stephen A. Smith and Michael Irvin’s ‘Next Friday’ Scene Reenactment: ‘They Did That’

The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Washington Commanders Sunday, 26-6. Anybody who watches sports knows that Stephen A. Smith lives for moments like this, seeing the Cowboys fall apart just to rub it in Michael Irvin’s and every Cowboys fan’s faces. And that’s exactly what he did on Monday’s episode of First Take. He and Irvin started the episode off with a reenactment of the scene at Pinky’s record store between Craig and Pinky in Next Friday.
WASHINGTON STATE
96.9 KISS FM

Check Out Dak Prescott’s Amazing House In Full Display In This Texas Town!

So this is where Dak Prescott is gearing up for the playoffs! Calling all Cowboys Fans! Have you seen 'Our' quarterbacks house? This VIDEO came up in my newsfeed and I'm so glad it did. I had heard about Dak Prescott's house, but now I was actually able to see it. Can I first say that Dak deserves every inch of this house and then some? Looks like a great place to throw a Birthday Party! What impressed me the most is the Sports Bar, and FOOTBALL FIELD, take a look!
TEXAS STATE
CBS Sports

NFC Championship: 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo 'wishes he had a helmet' as Brock Purdy, Josh Johnson suffer injuries

After Brock Purdy's miracle run from being the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to starting in a conference championship game was derailed on the San Francisco 49ers' opening drive with an injury to his elbow, and fourth-string journeyman Josh Johnson was knocked of the game with a concussion, all Jimmy Garoppolo, could do was shake his head on the sideline and think about what might have been. Garoppolo, the quarterback who helped lead the team to an appearance in Super Bowl LIV, could only watch the season-ending 31-7 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles, with his 49ers falling one game short of the Super Bowl.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Travis Kelce took profane shot at Bengals in live interview after win

It took all of maybe five seconds for Travis Kelce to rub it in on the Cincinnati Bengals after Sunday’s victory. Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs took out the Bengals in the AFC title game on a late go-ahead field goal by Harrison Butker that gave the Chiefs the 23-20 win. Chiefs quarterback Patrick... The post Travis Kelce took profane shot at Bengals in live interview after win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

Dallas Cowboys Fire Coach

Once again, the Dallas Cowboys failed to make a deep playoff run as they fell short losing to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 last Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs. The elite offense of the Dallas Cowboys sputtered and struggled, which lead to Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy to make a tough decision.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Kellen Moore already linked to 2 OC jobs

Kellen Moore was quickly linked to two vacant offensive coordinator jobs Sunday after he and the Dallas Cowboys parted way. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to have interest in Moore for their vacant offensive coordinator position, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Moore is also likely to speak with the Los Angeles Chargers,... The post Kellen Moore already linked to 2 OC jobs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Cowboys Country

Cowboys Country

Dallas, TX
33K+
Followers
4K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Cowboys Country is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Dallas Cowboys

 https://www.si.com/nfl/cowboys

Comments / 0

Community Policy