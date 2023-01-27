Cowboys & Dak Prescott 'Need Help' In 1 Key Area, Insists Michael Irvin

“There’s no doubt we need help there,” Michael Irvin says of the Cowboys' wide receivers room. “There’s no doubt.''

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are out of the NFL playoffs and on to this year’s free agency period and the 2023 NFL Draft.

And Michael Irvin is ready to provide answers.

“There’s no doubt we need help there,” Irvin said of the Cowboys' wide receivers room. “There’s no doubt.''

The Cowboys, with CeeDee Lamb as the successful featured guy, never did quite replace the trade-away production of Amari Cooper, who fell into disfavor with the organization and moved to Cleveland for only a fifth-round pick. The Cowboys were hoping to get big-time production from the re-signed Michael Gallup, but after a knee-rehab offseason, he was not a major player. Noah Brown was also only an occasional helper.

All of that is why at the trade deadline Dallas was linked to the likes of Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks and Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy ... and it's why after that there was a failed flirtation with free agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr.

In the end, Dallas did sign T.Y. Hilton as a "rental'' ... and he wound up making late-season contributions.

But going forward, Irvin - during a recent appearance on 105.3 The Fan’s “Shan and RJ” show - painted a rather bleak picture of the group, comparing it to a few years ago when Dez Bryant was released, leaving Allen Hurts as a featured player.

Said Irvin: "This isn’t as bad as when we first asked Dak (Prescott) to go at it with Hurns and all those (lackluster) receivers before we brought in Amari Cooper. That thing was looking bad. ...

We need more help there, we need more help.''

The Cowboys will have their cap challenges but the idea of trading for Cooks will likely resurface. We've also addressed the idea of a trade for Arizona's DeAndre Hopkins . And Dallas has the No. 26 pick in the draft.

So there are ways to do it - with the Cowboys' No. 1 booster, the Hall of Famer Irvin, insisting they find a way.

