Read full article on original website
Related
Disabled veteran tax bill passed to House amid concerns
A bill that would remove the three-year residency requirement to qualify for the Disabled Veteran Tax credit drew concerns in the House Education Committee Wednesday. Some members wanted an income limit or means test included in the bill. After a motion to table the bill failed, House Bill 30 was eventually released to the House floor. If passed, First State ... Read More
Bill to allow tenants to stop paying rent stuck in committee
A proposed bill that would allow tenants to stop paying rent when life- or safety-threatening issues had not been repaired failed to pass out of committee Tuesday. House Bill 37, sponsored by Rep. Sherry Dorsey Walker, D-Wilmington, drew praise from both sides of the aisle as well as from apartment associations and others who deal with renters for wanting to ... Read More
2 Black Women Reveal Their Homes Were Sold After Failing to Pay Property Taxes
Geraldine Tyler and Tawanda Hall garnered attention from the general public after the two Black women faced the negative repercussions of property ownership. According to Reason magazine, Hall had her house seized and sold by the government after failing to pay property taxes. At the same time, Tyler encountered the same fate with the condo she owned. To add insult to injury, the government also reportedly kept each property’s profits.
WSET
Biden administration proposes 'Bill of Rights' to protect renters in tight housing market
WASHINGTON (TND) — Data shows that more than a third of Americans — about 44 million people — rent their homes. As rent prices soar amid inflation and supply struggles, the White House has just announced a plan to address the problem. "The national average rent-to-income (RTI)...
City Workers Losing Patience With Crawl to Union Contracts
Most city employees are now working under expired labor contracts that lapsed as far back as 2020 — frustrating rank-and-file union members whose anticipated pay raises are tied up in an escalating battle over proposed changes to retired colleagues’ health coverage. Nearly all of the city’s roughly 300,000 unionized staff are working under expired collective bargaining agreements. They include members...
Comments / 0