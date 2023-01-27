Manchester City Edge Past Arsenal Thanks To Nathan Ake’s Winner

The Premier League Champions gave Arsenal a warning that the Premier League title race is far from over even though the victory came in the FA Cup thanks to Nathan Ake's lovely finish in the second half.

Manchester City still have massive chance to win the FA Cup after they came out victorious in the first meeting between themselves and Arsenal this season.

It took an unlikely hero in Nathan Ake to open the scoring with a neat finish and the fourth round tie only needed the one goal to settle the game.

These two will come up against each other again very soon in a game which is set to have a lot more riding on it than this as it may be key to the conclusion of the Premier League title race so the FA Cup game may have just been a warm-up for what is yet to come.

The first half was a tight affair for large parts as both sides attempted to work each other out for the first time this season.

In the opening period of the game Arsenal had the first big chance as Leandro Trossard on his full debut was causing problems for the City backline and his cross felt to Takehiro Tomiyasu whose powerful effort was saved well by Stefan Ortega.

A few moments later Erling Haaland was causing havoc as he usually does with Rob Holding’s mistake momentarily letting him through on goal but Matt Turner came sprinting out of his goal to meet the ball before he did.

The ball went up in the air and Haaland went for an overhead kick knowing Turner was well off his line but the strike didn’t have the power in it to get past Tomiyasu on the line.

Arsenal had their first scare but that didn’t demoralise them as Trossard was again causing issues and this time he had the shot with Rico Lewis unable to get near but Ortega again got a strong hand to the ball to stop it finding the back of the net.

When The Gunners had one chance City would have another as shortly after Ortega made that save Kevin De Bruyne came ever so close to opening the scoring.

He cut inside on his left foot using Granit Xhaka has a wall to curl the ball around and his strike had Turner scampering but it went just wide of the post.

City struggled to create any clearcut chances with that De Bruyne shot being the closest they come to scoring in the first half.

Eddie Nketiah had a chance after another Trossard cross but his flicked attempt ended up going well wide.

Unfortunately for Pep Guardiola just before the half-time whistle John Stones pulled up clutching his hamstring so he had to leave the field.

After the interval the Premier League Champions were still not all guns blazing in attack so substitutions were made and around 20 minutes in they took the lead.

Julian Alvarez was one of the players who came on and he had a powerful shot from a long way out smack the post rebounding out to Jack Grealish.

Grealish held onto the ball drawing to Arsenal defenders in which freed up the space for Nathan Ake who when the ball came to him placed a delicate effort past Turner to give his side the lead.

Arsenal nearly struck past immediately as Xhaka whipped in a teasing cross but Aymeric Laporte’s outstretched leg meant Nketiah couldn’t get on the end of it.

Apart from some late sustained pressure from the North London side, which didn’t even force Ortega into a goal saving save, City were in full control and booked their place into the next round with relevant ease after a sketchy first 45 minutes.

