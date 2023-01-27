ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upcoming Host Michael B. Jordan Reveals The Hilarious Way He Found Out The Ladies On SNL Have Been Hankering After Him For Years

By Adreon Patterson
 4 days ago

Upcoming Saturday Night Live host Michael B. Jordan is gearing up to make his debut on the sketch show, rehearsing and working with the cast and writers. While the first-time host is excited to take part in the late-night institution, there was something early in the preparation process that took Jordan by surprise. The surprise came when the Black Panther star found out the ladies on SNL had been hankering after him for years in a hilarious way.

The Creed III star appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote his upcoming gig on SNL . Fallon asked how things were going on the late-night sketch comedy series, and Jordan couldn’t help but gush about his experience on the show’s set to the SNL alum.

It’s going great. I literally just left rehearsal just now, going through the blocking and stuff like that. It’s a machine. They are so fantastic and great at what they do. It’s been a great process.

Before we get to why this experience was so funny, it's important to note that being named the Sexiest Man Alive solidified the MCU star’s sex symbol status for millions of women. And that status was made very clear as Jordan prepped for his hosting debut. Upon arriving at Studio 8H, the Hollywood A-lister found out his presence was felt long before he was announced as a host. One of the producers prepped him for a special gift shared among SNL ’s female staff and performers. She mentioned they had been “living with” him for “the past 10 years.”

Of course, Michael B. Jordan inquired what the producer meant by her phrasing. He then recalled the story behind finding out a special life-sized pillow with him on it had been living in the office for years.

It was one of the producer’s birthdays and one of the other employees there got her a pillow, right? And it was a life-size almost like a pregnancy pillow of me, printed on both sides. I’m like, ‘Wait, you guys had this for how long?’ It’s been there for 10 years. It’s been there for a decade.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12srKa_0kTy7KrI00

(Image credit: NBC)

After hearing the story, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star asked about his pillow counterpart, leading to a meta photo moment at the SNL offices. However, seeing the body pillow only led to more inquiries from the Hollywood heartthrob. This led to Jordan asking who owned it, which spawned a surprising response.

I’m like, ‘Wait a second.’ I said, ‘Who’s pillow is that.’ A lady said, ‘It’s mine. Listen, our hours are so crazy here, everyone takes naps, you know at some point during the day.’ I was like, ‘So wait, every lady in here has slept with me at some point over the last 10 years?

Instead of being bashful about Jordan’s questions, the female staff confirmed they had all taken naps with his pillow counterpart over the years. While having a Michael B. Jordan-themed pillow may sound creepy, it is quite endearing knowing the women on set found comfort with the Without Remorse star (even if it wasn’t the real deal). He was quite flattered by the gesture.

Knowing they had so much affection for Jordan could spell his next possible romance like five-time SNL host Ben Affleck and former producer Lindsay Shookus , who were together for about a year in 2017 and 2018. However, fans will have to wait if a new relationship blooms, just like his ex Lori Harvey and her new beau Damson Idris . Although, a new relationship might be the farthest thing from Jordan's mind as the Hollywood star has multiple projects in the works, including Rainbow Six, which just hired its director .

Following the success of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever , Michael B. Jordan is gearing up to unleash his directorial debut, Creed III , to the masses. The threequel will hit theaters on March 3 per the 2023 movie schedule . Before the film arrives, check out Jordan’s SNL debut when the episode premieres January 27 on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET with musical guest Lil Baby.

Cinemablend

Cinemablend

