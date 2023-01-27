Read full article on original website
Village Living
Mountain Brook resident named Mrs. Alabama International 2023
Melissa Cockerham, 48, was recently crowned Mrs. Alabama International 2023 and will go on to compete for the title of Mrs. International 2023, during the final competition in Kingsport, Tenn., July 21-22. On behalf of her platform during her reign as Mrs. Alabama International, Cockerham will support national and international...
Upscale bowling, billiards and food franchise coming to Hoover: First of 8 for Alabama
An upscale entertainment franchise featuring bowling lanes, billiard tables and fine food is eyeing Alabama for expansion, with at least eight locations planned in coming years. The first 810 Billards & Bowling location in Alabama could open in Hoover later this year, according to the company’s CEO. The entertainment...
thebamabuzz.com
WorldAtlas names Alabama’s 6 most underrated towns
While visitors often flock to cities like Birmingham or Montgomery, our state is also home to several smaller towns full of Southern charm and rich history. WorldAtlas, the original online geography resource, listed these six underrated Alabama towns in their publication this month– keep reading to see which ones made the list.
alabamawx.com
Drizzly/Colder Through Tomorrow; Soaking Rain Thursday
BIG SPREAD: As advertised, there is a huge range of temperatures across Alabama this afternoon. At 2:00p CT… the range was from 40 at Haleyville to 77 at Mobile. Clouds cover much of the state, although the sun is peeking out at times over the southern counties. The cold air over North Alabama will seep southward tonight, and the front will stall out near U.S. 80 tomorrow. Clouds will persist through tomorrow with some scattered light rain.
Auburn Plainsman
Auburn student wins Miss Alabama 2023
The 2023 Miss Alabama USA Pageant was held in the Gogue Performing Arts Center on January 27th and 28th. There were 37 women competing in this pageant. The contestants competed in multiple competitions such as swimwear, ball gown and interviews. On the second night of the pageant, the number of contestants decreases to 16, continuously going down until one contestant was ultimately chosen.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama reportedly made $18.5 million surplus in 2022, notes 'significant portion' planned for debt
Alabama has released its annual NCAA financial report, and the Crimson Tide operated at an $18.5 million surplus during the 2022 fiscal year. However, the report was obtained by The Tuscaloosa News, and it reported that Alabama said that a “significant portion of that profit” will be used toward financing existing debt from projects already completed. Alabama had total operating revenues of $214.37 million and operating expenses of $195.88 million during the fiscal year that spanned July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022.
alabamawx.com
Big Temperature Contrast Again Today; Soaking Rain Tomorrow
THIS MORNING: A cold front bisects Alabama early this morning… temperatures are in the 30s and 40s north of the front, mild air is south of front with 60s across much of Southeast Alabama. Some light rain and drizzle continues in the cold air north of the front, and a winter weather advisory remains in effect for Colbert, Lauderdale, and Limestone counties. Thankfully temperatures there are generally a degree or two above freezing, but still watch for patchy bridge ice through mid-morning across the northwest corner of the state.
alabamawx.com
Cloudy, Wet Pattern Through Thursday; Icing Issues Just Northwest Of Alabama
RADAR CHECK: Most of Alabama is dry this afternoon with only a few isolated patches of light rain on radar. Temperatures are in the 60s and 70s, but cold air is just northwest of the state, where Memphis is in the 30s. The is mostly cloudy, and clouds will linger tonight.
alabamawx.com
Scattered Light Rain Through Tomorrow; Soaking Rain Thursday
RADAR CHECK: Rain is falling in the vicinity of a cold front over the northwest corner of Alabama early this morning; the rest of the state is cloudy. We note a dense fog advisory is in effect for much of East and South Alabama, where visibility is very restricted. Today...
Alabama Skies: Ice threatening our border while rain, fog on tap
If you’re planning to travel outside Alabama today, be sure to check road conditions and airline status updates anywhere north or west. It looks like we’re going to avoid the problems seen in Tennessee and Mississippi with ice accumulations, but the threat is close enough to keep an eye out just in case temperatures cool with moisture still a threat.
alabamawx.com
Wet Week For Alabama; Ice Issues Just To The Northwest
RADAR CHECK: Rain is still falling early this morning across parts of Southeast Alabama, but that rain will end soon, and a decent part of the day ahead will be dry. Clouds will linger however, and we will see a big temperature spread with highs ranging from the 50s over North Alabama to the 70s near the coast. Any showers tonight should be few and far between.
cherokeephoenix.org
Sequoyah’s words, and a very rare snail, live harmoniously in an Alabama cave
FORT PAYNE, Ala. – Caves are, by nature, mysterious subterranean portals to another world. Manitou Cave – a historical gem, a cultural phenom, a conservational wonder – is supernatural. The walls of the limestone cavern in northeast Alabama bear some of the first recorded evidence of the...
Hartselle Enquirer
First signs of spring
A lot can be written about the first signs of spring when it comes to predicting when spring weather will arrive in North Alabama. Of course, winter is still here and only the warm sunshiny days of April and May can change that. However, the longest day of darkness has come and gone. It’s possible to read a newspaper outside at 5 p.m. Soon, with the addition of Daylight Savings Time, we’ll be able to extend our outdoor workday two more hours.
alabamawx.com
Midday Nowcast: Clouds for Days
Clouds are lingering in the Alabama sky today and there could be a few showers, but these will remain few and far between. There is a big swing in temperatures across the state today with 50s in the Tennessee Valley and 70s along the Gulf Coast. Most of Central Alabama is in the mid 60s this afternoon.
alabamawx.com
Sunday Weather Brunch: Wet For The Foreseeable Future
Clouds have most of the state of Alabama socked in on this January Sunday afternoon. The only peeks of sunshine are down US-280 toward Alex City and Eufaula. Radar shows much of the northwestern half of Alabama in light to moderate rain with more moderate to heavy rain over Mississippi and Louisiana that is heading this way. Several flash flood warnings are in effect to the southwest of Alabama.
WAAY-TV
Some North Alabama schools delaying starts Wednesday due to winter weather threat
The following school districts have announced changes to their Wednesday schedule due to the possibility of winter weather impacts. Athens State University: Campus will open at 10 a.m. Calhoun Community College: Campus will open at 10 a.m. Colbert County Schools: Three-hour delay. Florence City Schools: Two-hour delay. Franklin County Schools:...
Alabama city celebrates opening of ALDI HQ and distribution center that will serve 8 million customers across Gulf South
ALDI unveiled its completed regional headquarters and distribution center Tuesday in Loxley, which will ultimately serve as many as 100 stores across the Gulf Coast. As one of America’s fastest growing grocers, ALDI is committed to bringing fresh, award-winning groceries and products at an affordable price to consumers from coast to coast, and the Loxley distribution center will support this commitment.
thebamabuzz.com
20 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, Jan 30
We’ve got the inside scoop on 20 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including the renovation of the Jan Dempsey Community Art Center in Auburn. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more. Jan Dempsey Community Art Center |...
alabamawx.com
Sunday Weather Briefing: Wet Weather Ahead
It’s hard to believe that we are nearly done with January, but not before more rain falls into a month that has been wetter than normal for many parts of Central Alabama. Not all parts, and certainly not northwestern and northern Alabama, where things have been drier than normal over the past 30 days. Parts of the Tennessee Valley are between 1 and 2 inches below normal. But there is a chance that all of the area could be above normal by the time midnight Tuesday night rolls around. Let’s see how that might happen and what the rest of the next two weeks look like.
How beer led to one of Alabama’s biggest bipartisan wins in a decade: “Something we all agree on”
It’s been 10 years. And the change in downtowns across Alabama is noticeable, if not outright remarkable. “The entertainment district is the artery of the city,” said David Clark, president & CEO of Visit Mobile. “Every city needs a heartbeat of the downtown and that is what the entertainment district does.”
