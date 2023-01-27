Bucs interview Bengals QB coach Dan Pitcher for offensive coordinator job

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ list of candidates for their vacant offensive coordinator position continues to grow.

The latest to throw his hat in the ring is Cincinnati Bengals quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher, completing a virtual interview with the Bucs on Friday, the team announced.

Pitcher’s work with MVP candidate Joe Burrow has clearly made him a hot name for a promotion elsewhere in the league, as the Bucs look to replace Byron Leftwich as the top offensive assistant on their staff.

The Bucs are also set to interview New York Giants quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney, and have already completed interviews with Minnesota Vikings wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell, Jacksonville Jaguars passing game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter, and Denver Broncos passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak.