Bucs to interview Giants QB coach Shea Tierney for offensive coordinator job

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ list of potential offensive coordinator candidates continues to grow.

The latest to interview for the job? New York Giants quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

As an assistant, Tierney has worked under current Giants head coach Brian Daboll at his last few stops, including the Buffalo Bills and the University of Alabama.

After a successful run helping to develop Josh Allen, and another strong year working with Daniel Jones in 2022, Tierney has clearly caught the eye of teams looking for a fresh new play-caller.