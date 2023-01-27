Read full article on original website
Popular electronics retailer closing two locations in TennesseeAsh JurbergFarragut, TN
4-year-old Dog Reunited with Homeless Owner Gets a MAC Cares Fund Opened in Her HonorWilliamChattanooga, TN
Popular Retailer is Closing Several Stores in the CountryBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
4-year-old Dog Reunites with Homeless Owner Through a Facebook PostWilliamChattanooga, TN
Our Top Chattanooga Stop for Delectable Korean BiBimBapDeanLandChattanooga, TN
5 Tennessee Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
wutc.org
TEDxChattanooga: Chloé Morrison on Finding Pride in Chattanooga
And now, one more voice from TEDxChattanooga. The latest series of talks by community speakers - independently organized under the TED program’s global initiative of “ideas worth spreading” - was held in November at Common House in downtown Chattanooga. Here’s Chloé Morrison on “Finding Pride in Chattanooga.”...
wutc.org
Raíces: New Faces For New Horizons At La Paz Chattanooga
The Latino community here in Chattanooga is growing - and so is the nonprofit which serves that community. La Paz Chattanooga recently hired five new staffers to handle homeless care, case management, legal access and community engagement. One new staffer is Annie Durán, case manager for the youth homelessness demonstration...
Tennessee City Among The 50 Best Places To Travel In The World
Forbes Advisor released its list of the 50 best places to travel for 2023.
utc.edu
Music, life and legacy of Roland Hayes to be featured at UTC’s Roland Hayes Concert Hall
A renowned tenor is coming to the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga to perform a one-person show on the stage that bears the name of the musician who first presented the music. Jackson Caesar will perform music by Roland Hayes in the style of Hayes in “Spirituals: Celebrating the Music,...
mymix1041.com
Cleveland senior with dementia walks 75 miles in virtual challenge
From Local 3 News: 75-year-old Larry Heweley, a senior living with dementia in Bradley County, Tennessee, recently completed an incredible virtual challenge called The Conqueror. The Memory Care Director at Heweley’s senior living residence in Cleveland, Christy Spurgeon, entered Heweley into the program which took him on a virtual marathon...
wutc.org
From Chattamatters: Permanent Supportive Housing
More than 400 people here in Chattanooga are chronically homeless. One solution is what is known as permanent supportive housing. That’s the focus of the latest story from Chattamatters, a project at The Enterprise Center that helps Chattanoogans better understand local government and local issues. Listen to part of...
Popular electronics retailer closing two locations in Tennessee
Popular electronics retailer, Best Buy, has been forced to close stores as the business aims to reduce costs. Four new store closures have been announced, including two in Tennessee.
WTVC
Dolly Parton's Dixie Stampede
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The great smoky mountains have been entertaining guests for 35 years with Dolly Parton's Dixie Stampede. It is always a good time to stop by the Dixie Stampede or catch a thrill at Dollywood Parks and Resorts. Stay connected with Dolly Parton's Dixie Stampede. 1-800-365-5996. Keep up...
chattanoogapulse.com
Free Passes To The Hunter Museum Are Now Available At The Chattanooga Public Library
The Chattanooga Public Library and the Hunter Museum of American Art are excited to announce that all library locations now have museum passes that can be checked out for free with a library card. The Hunter and the Library first partnered in 2022 to offer free admission with a library...
WTVC
Ride the Bull at the Whiskey Cowgirl
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Saddle up cause we’re getting wild with Whiskey Cowgirl. Check out Chattanooga’s newest bar with a mechanical bull and swimming pool, and everything else they have for you. Joshua Lang and Adam Marro are in the kitchen to show us rather than just tell us.
travelblog.org
Chattanooga Choo Choo
Days 34 -36 First an update to our last blog. I did our blog about Nashville the night before we left, when we woke up it was snowing. We really had hoped to make it through the winter without seeing snow. The snow was really a non-event , by the time we pulled out of the campground the ground was clear.
travelweekly.com
American Queen's musical acts strike a nostalgic chord
I first tuned into just how musically robust the American Queen was when we first boarded our seven-night Tennessee River cruise in Chattanooga and headed to the portion of the deck at the bow called the Front Porch. Here we were greeted with a glass of bubbly and bags of freshly popped popcorn as the boat's lively six-piece band, the Steamboat Syncopators, played Dixieland tunes to get us all in the mood for the nostalgic week ahead.
‘Please love me’: Abandoned Chattanooga dog reunited with owner
Lilo, a big, fluffy bear of a dog, was abandoned by her owner and ended up at the McKamey Animal Center in Chattanooga.
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests for Jan. 26-29
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Jan. 26-29. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
WDEF
Cicis Pizza in Hixson Permanently Closing
HIXSON, Tenn. (WDEF) — A sign on the front door revealed that Cicis Pizza in Hixson is closing its doors for good. The restaurant sits on Highway 153. “Thanks Hixson for your support over the past 26 years!. It has been a pleasure serving you!. It is with a...
WDEF
Ooltewah shooting results in carjacking and high-speed chase
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The shooting suspect on Ooltewah-Georgetown Road was arrested Monday by Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Police arrested the man on I-24 after a high-speed chase. Ooltewah Shooting. The shooting suspect was Brian Stone, who had an accomplice with him, according to Hamilton County police. Richard...
WDEF
Three Teens Charged after Carjacking
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A carjacking took place Thursday night, according to Chattanooga police. They said the suspects of the carjacking were all minors. Police said the incident occurred at 2525 DeSales Avenue, which is near CHI Memorial Hospital. It happened at approximately 8:45 p.m. A woman got to...
WDEF
Two more Pedestrians Struck by Cars Downtown Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Two more pedestrians have been struck by vehicles in Downtown Chattanooga, according to police. Chattanooga police say that one pedestrian has died, and the other has non-critical injuries. On Wednesday, CPD responded to a hit and run at 1800 E. 32nd St. They say a...
WTVC
2 charged with DCS van carjacking at Marion County gas station
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — Two men face charges after authorities say they carjacked a Department of Children's Services (DCS) van taking a sentenced juvenile headed to west Tennessee at a gas station in Marion County. We also learned from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office that investigators believe one of...
