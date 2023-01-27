ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TEDxChattanooga: Chloé Morrison on Finding Pride in Chattanooga

And now, one more voice from TEDxChattanooga. The latest series of talks by community speakers - independently organized under the TED program’s global initiative of “ideas worth spreading” - was held in November at Common House in downtown Chattanooga. Here’s Chloé Morrison on “Finding Pride in Chattanooga.”...
Raíces: New Faces For New Horizons At La Paz Chattanooga

The Latino community here in Chattanooga is growing - and so is the nonprofit which serves that community. La Paz Chattanooga recently hired five new staffers to handle homeless care, case management, legal access and community engagement. One new staffer is Annie Durán, case manager for the youth homelessness demonstration...
