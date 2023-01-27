ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickson, TN

Dickson Police Need Help Identifying This Subject

By Michael Carpenter
Dickson County Source
Dickson County Source
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vaBa5_0kTxw1tJ00

From Dickson Police Department 1-27-2023

Please help identify this subject. If you have any information, please contact Detective Kidd at 615-441-9550, or you can message this page.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
radio7media.com

LCSO Seeking Public's Help in Locating Stolen Motorcycle Trailer

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS INVESTIGATING THE THEFT OF A STOLEN TRAILER. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, THE CUSTOM MOTORCYCLE TRAILER WAS LAST SEEN AT A RESIDENCE ON THE TURNPIKE IN SUMMERTOWN ON JANUARY 3RD OR 5TH. IT WAS DISCOVERED MISSING ON JANUARY 19TH. THE TRAILER IS BALCK AND HAS A CUSTOM DIAMOND PLATE CUT V SHAPED SHIELD ON THE FRONT FOR ARROW DYNAMICS. THE TRAILER IS 8X12 IN SIZE WITH A SINGLE AXLE. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONATCT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
Sumner County Source

Suspect Wanted for Theft Arrested By Gallatin Police

From Gallatin Police Department 1-30-2023: Case #: 23-00505. BOLO for Antwan Sawyer. Sawyer has an active warrant for Theft under $1000 out of Gallatin. Anyone with information regarding Sawyer’s location or whereabouts please contact the Gallatin Police Department or FTO Meyer at 615-452-1313 or [email protected]
GALLATIN, TN
Cheatham County Source

Police Requesting Public’s Help In Locating Missing 39-Year-Old Spring Hill Man

Not actual vehicle Spring Hill, TN- The Spring Hill Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating Sean Heffernon (39 years old). Sean was reported missing on January 29th. He was last seen on January 28th. He may be driving a grey 2021 Chevy Silverado with a possible temporary tag of QDWP454. If you […] The post Police Requesting Public’s Help In Locating Missing 39-Year-Old Spring Hill Man appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
SPRING HILL, TN
Sumner County Source

Gallatin Police Looking for a 2008 Black Dodge Avenger Involved in a Hit and Run

From Gallatin Police Department 1-29-2023: Case #: 23-00491 UPDATE: The vehicle and driver have been identified. Please BOLO for this black 2008 Dodge Avenger. This vehicle was involved in a hit and run on the early morning of 01/29/2023. The vehicle should be missing the passenger side headlight along with a missing hub cap. If […] The post Gallatin Police Looking for a 2008 Black Dodge Avenger Involved in a Hit and Run appeared first on Sumner County Source.
GALLATIN, TN
wkdzradio.com

Police Investigate Two Reports Of Forgery In Hopkinsville

Authorities are investigating two separate incidents reported to police Monday where checks were cashed with forged signatures. Hopkinsville Police say someone forged a man’s signature on a $221 check on January 23rd and cashed it. In a separate report, a woman reported two checks totaling $145 that someone had...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
radio7media.com

LCSO Continuing to Seek Public's Help

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE IS CONTINUING TO SEEK THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A SUSPECT WANTED FOR QUESTIONING FROM A SHOOTING INCIDENT THAT OCCURRED ON MONDAY ON WALKER ROAD WHICH LEFT ONE PERSON INJURED FROM A GUNSHOT WOUND. THE SUSPECT IS DESCRIBED AS A WHITE MALE IN HIS 30’S OR 40’S AND WAS LAST SEEN DRIVING A WHITE DODGE TRUCK WITH BLACK WHEELS AND HANDLE AND A CHROME GRILL. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
clarksvilletoday.com

Campus Police bust APSU student Samuel Grigg with 33 grams of marijuana in dorm

18-year-old APSU Student Samuel Grigg is free on a $2,500 bond after Campus Police Officer Dustin Scroggins charged him with possession of 33.8 grams of marijuana in his dorm room. The campus housing authority had alerted police they believed drugs were in the dorm room. Officers say they smelled marijuana immediately upon arrival. Grigg admitted to possessing the green leafy goodness and was transported to jail.
OLD HICKORY, TN
radio7media.com

Two Arrested in Connection with Spring Hill Shooting

TWO ARRESTS HAVE BEEN MADE IN CONNECTION WITH A SHOOTING INCIDENT THAT OCCURRED THURSDAY NIGHT IN SPRING HILL. THE INCIDENT OCCURRED IN THE 4600 BLOCK OF PORT ROYAL ROAD WHERE WITNESSES SEEN SOMEONE SHOOTING AT ANOTHER VEHICLE. JUAN SALAS, 24, OF SPRING HILL AND NATHAN GROVE, 20, OF COLUMBIA, BOTH FACE CHARGES OFATTEMPTED SECOND-DEGREE MURDER, POSSESSION OF A WEAPON DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY, AND RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT. GROVE WAS ALSO CHARGED WITH TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE. THE MOTIVE FOR THIS SHOOTING APPEARS TO BE A ROAD RAGE INCIDENT.
SPRING HILL, TN
WKRN

3 indicted after child wounded in Hermitage shooting

3 indicted after child wounded in Hermitage shooting. 3 indicted after child wounded in Hermitage shooting. Newsmaker: Senior assurance program in Nolensville. Newsmaker: Senior assurance program in Nolensville. Ice concerns for morning commute in Davidson County. News 2's First Alert unit is monitoring road conditions in Davidson County ahead of...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Man arrested after ex-girlfriend found dead in his closet in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Tenn. -- A woman is found dead in her ex-boyfriend's closet in Bellevue. The body of 24-year-old Irene Torres was found in the closet of her ex-boyfriend, 28-year-old Dwayne Herelle, Jr., at 865 Bellevue Apartments on Sunday morning, according to Metro Nashville police. She had been stabbed to death.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man offers Nashville officer $10K to get out of DUI arrest: police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man was arrested Sunday morning after police say he offered an officer $10,000 to get out of a DUI charge. Leo Ramon Knott, 31, was charged with DUI and bribery of a public servant. On Sunday morning, a Metro Police officer was dispatched to Korean Veterans Boulevard and First Avenue in response to a man being passed out inside his vehicle on the wrong side of the road.
NASHVILLE, TN
Dickson County Source

Dickson County Source

Dickson County, TN
926
Followers
3K+
Post
73K+
Views
ABOUT

Dickson County Source is your personal portal to all things Dickson County.

 https://dicksoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy