Dickson Police Need Help Identifying This Subject

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS INVESTIGATING THE THEFT OF A STOLEN TRAILER. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, THE CUSTOM MOTORCYCLE TRAILER WAS LAST SEEN AT A RESIDENCE ON THE TURNPIKE IN SUMMERTOWN ON JANUARY 3RD OR 5TH. IT WAS DISCOVERED MISSING ON JANUARY 19TH. THE TRAILER IS BALCK AND HAS A CUSTOM DIAMOND PLATE CUT V SHAPED SHIELD ON THE FRONT FOR ARROW DYNAMICS. THE TRAILER IS 8X12 IN SIZE WITH A SINGLE AXLE. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONATCT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.

23 HOURS AGO